Net ‘not ready’ for vital security update

Published

3 hours ago

on

A plan to update the security around some of the net’s core address books has been delayed.

Net administrative body Icann put its plans on hold after it emerged that some ISPs and large firms were not ready to make the change.

It feared that tens of millions would lose net access if the change went ahead as planned on 11 October.

Icann said it was working with ISPs to update software and ensure everyone is ready to switch next year.

“It would be irresponsible to proceed with the roll [out] after we have identified these new issues that could adversely affect its success and could adversely affect the ability of a significant number of end users,” said Goran Marby, head of Icann.

Trusted information

Since early 2017, Icann (The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has been preparing to update the cryptographic keys used to ensure that information about web domain names can be trusted.

The Domain Name System Icann oversees can be thought of as the net’s address books and they help to turn the written names for websites that humans use into the numeric equivalents that computers prefer.

Many organisations have turned to a secure version of DNS, known as DNS SEC, because it helps them avoid many attacks cyber-thieves use to hijack traffic to popular sites. About 750 million people browse the web using information provided by DNS SEC servers.

Icann has been distributing new keys to DNS SEC users for months. It planned for all of them to start using the new keys on 11 October.

But an investigation by the net admin body found that many organisations were running versions of DNS SEC that had not updated properly or did not have the new keys in place ready to use. It said it was not clear why some versions of DNS SEC had not been updated as expected.

Icann has now started contacting ISPs and firms that were not ready to ensure their software is updated as expected. No fixed date has yet been given for when the new keys will be used but it said it hoped it would be completed by the end of March 2018.

Technology

A SHORT ARTICLE ON TECHNOLOGY IN THE 21ST CENTURY

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

The world has undergone enormous changes over the past decades we now live in a world where communication is paramount. It seems that everyone and everything is connected in some way. For school students, this has made things much easier and more efficient. Research papers that used to involve hours of laborious effort, can now be researched and documented without a card catalog or a periodical index. World of information are now available at the click of a mouse.

Question’s that people pondered about without any answer previously can now simply be typed into any convenient search engine and answered almost immediately. There are countless sites filled with informative short articles all over the internet. Videos and music can now be seen on demand and news from across the world can now be deliver in an instant.

Businesses as well as individuals have come to rely on the internet as a source of advertising and actual sales. Entire business models have been constructed and thriving bases solely on using internet websites.

It is rare today to find a traditional brick or mortar establishment that does not have some type of online presence. Any business that does not adapt and grow to keep up with the newest technology seriously risks being left behind in the wake of their competitors who choose to ride technologies leading edge.

Time will tell where this all will lead. We should make the most of the positives possibilities technology promises, but we should also keep a careful watch on where we are going.

Tech

10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Published

3 months ago

on

July 11, 2017

By

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long.

There will be hundreds of thousands of deals available over the course of the day, and we know that’s an impossible number to keep up with. Thus, we’ve picked out 10 amazing deals you absolutely don’t want to miss on Amazon today!

Amazon Echo is 50% Off

That’s right: the Amazon Echo is down to just $89 with this 50% price reduction. That is the biggest discount we’ve ever seen for any product in this new category, and in turn, makes it the cheapest. With tens of thousands of Alexa Skills at its disposal, this should be on your radar if a smart home hub is what you’re after. Expect this one to sell out fast.

55-inch 4K LED TV for $599

Amazon isn’t spilling the beans on the brand or model just yet, but a 55-inch 4K LED smart TV will be going for $599 at some point today. This is typically the sweet spot you want to be at for a good 4K TV deal. It’s not the first or last time you’ll see a 55-inch 4K TV this cheap, but depending on the exact brand and model it could be worth pulling the trigger.

A Tablet Under $30

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is normally $49.99, but Amazon Prime Day will bring it down to just $29.99. For a 7-inch no-nonsense tablet that can handle games, Netflix, reading, and more, it’s a pretty damn good deal.

A Better Tablet Just Under $100

If you have a bit more to work with in your budget, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $40 off, with the total before checkout being $89. It offers an HD display, and the best part is that you can take that goofy looking case off if you don’t have any children you need to protect it from.

iRobot’s Roomba Vacuum for $249

Normally going for $375, iRobot’s Roomba Vacuum is up for a steep 33% discount today, bringing its cost down to $249. This thing will roam around your home and suck up dirt, lint, and whatever other unmentionables may be strewn about the carpet and hardwood, all without you having to direct its path. You’re going to have to clean everything else, though.

$60 off the Fitbit Blaze

Fitness buffs rae going to love this one: the Fitbit Blaze is $60 off once you hit checkout. That’ll bring it down from $198 to around $138 before other charges. This was the first Fitbit device with a full color display, and at this price it’s pretty hard to recommend anything else.

August Smart Lock is $50 Off

It’s becoming cheaper and easier than ever to upgrade your home with smarts. August’s Smart Lock — one of the tops in the industry — will be $50 off, which should bring it down to around $150 after all is said and done.

$15 Off the Echo Dot

This is a bit more modest compared to Amazon’s other deals, but sweet nonetheless. Take $15 off an Echo Dot, which brings its cost down to $34.99. It offers Alexa access, albeit at a much smaller footprint and with speakers not nearly as loud.

Up to $20 Off Amazon Prime Now orders

New to Amazon Prime Now, the company’s up-to-the-hour delivery service? You’ll get $10 off your first order, and if you use coupon code 10PRIMEDAY you’ll also get $10 off your next one.

Upgrade Grandma’s TV for just $200

If you or someone you know needs to step out of the stone ages and get them upgraded to a basic HDTV, Amazon has TCL’s 40-inch 1080p model going for just $200.

Add a 28-inch to your kitchen

Just for giggles, of course. A 28-inch 720p TV from TCL isn’t going to be the ideal slate for regular viewing, but if you’ve always wanted a TV in some obscure area of the home for casual use, a $119 purchase doesn’t sound like a bad way to go.

More On The Way

This is only just scratching the service of what Amazon has available. We’re getting up to 50% off gaming things, including consoles, desktops, laptops, and, well, the games themselves. Tech accessories and gadgets are sure to be up for discount at regular intervals. Apparel can be added to your wardrobe for 30-50% off. New deals will be added by the minute, so you’ll just have to keep checking to see if something you’re looking for ends up being discounted.

Make sure all your payment and shipping information is up to date, and make sure you sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already (there’s a 30-day free trial for new members, $10.99 per month or $99 per year thereafter). After all, you need to be a Prime member to get access to Prime Day, and don’t forget access to all the other great benefits Amazon Prime provides such as streaming movies, TV, and music, free Kindle reading, free Audible channels, free photo storage, and more. Let us know what you pick up!

Tech News

LG announces the LG G6+ and a big update for present G6 owners

Published

3 months ago

on

June 20, 2017

By

LG has announced a new version of the LG G6 with some slightly improved specs. You might expect an upgraded G6 to have the newer Snapdragon 835 processor, but the upgrades are mainly about storage.

The LG G6 Plus has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM boost should help performance, even with the Snapdragon 821. Other than that, this is the same LG G6 we reviewed a couple of months ago. It will be available in gold, blue, and black, and it will come with some fancy B&O Play headphones.

LG also had some news for current G6 owners. An update will be rolling out to all G6 variants with a few major changes. Face Print will allow you to unlock the phone by recognizing your face, similar to Samsung’s Face Unlock. There will also be increased battery life thanks to a new Low Power Consumption. The update will be available early next month.

