Connect with us

News

Smithsonian Museum- Why we can’t return African artworks to owners

Published

45 mins ago

on

By Alexander Okere, Benin

The Smithsonian National Museum of African Art has explained why it cannot return the original works of art from African countries back to their places of origin, amidst calls for their repatriation.

The Director Emerita of the museum, Dr. Johnnetta Cole, stated on Friday that the documentation of original artifacts from such countries, including Nigeria, at the museum was important to enable the institution expose the rich African culture and history to the rest of the world.

Cole spoke during a press briefing to mark the grand opening of the national museum exhibition gallery of a former photographer to the Royal Court of Benin, late Chief Solomon Alonge, in Benin, Edo State.

She explained, “It is incredibly important in our museum to honour prominence, to honour where each and every object has come from. If we are ever aware that an object has come into our museum because it was stolen, we go through an enormous effort.

“If every work of African art is returned to Africa, how will the rest of the world know of your art, know of your culture, know of your history? I cannot speak for the British museum. I cannot speak for the museum in Belgium or the museum in Amsterdam.

“But I can speak for my museum to tell you that it is with enormous respect that we document where every work has come and we do everything in our power to use that art to tell your stories.”

Cole further stated that the exhibition, which was the first of its kind in Africa, would help to lift up the power of creativity, as the works contained elements that bound the human race together.

In his remark, the U.S. Consul-General to Nigeria, Mr. John Bray, stated that the exhibition at the Benin national museum would go a long way in preserving the social history of the Benin people and its traditional leaders for future research and educational programmes at the museum.

According to him, arts, including photographs, represented one of the most important principles of democracy in the United States of America, as avenues for freedom of expression.

“The U.S. government seeks to show its respect for other cultures by assisting efforts to preserve cultural heritage. The United States has a long history of supporting the preservation of cultural heritage in countries around the world, including Nigeria,” he added.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Yusuf Usman, noted the project would assist the Federal Government to plan, train manpower and provide an opportunity for Nigerians to understand the past, present and future.

 

© 2017, Editor. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Africa

Cameroon bans pro-independence rallies in Anglophone area

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

Cameroon has banned public meetings and travel in a mainly English-speaking region ahead of a protest to demand independence for the area.

The South-West region’s border with Nigeria has also been shut to block “infiltration” by people threatening Cameroon’s unity, officials said.

Pro-independence marches have been planned for Sunday, the 56th anniversary of Cameroon’s unification.

English speakers accuse the Francophone majority of discrimination.

They say they are often excluded from top civil service jobs, and that the French language and legal system have been imposed on them.

The government denies the allegations and insists that it treats all citizens equally.

The divisions in the central African state date back to the post-colonial settlement.

Cameroon was colonised by Germany and then split into British and French areas after World War One.

Following a referendum, British-run Southern Cameroons joined the French-speaking Republic of Cameroon in 1961.

It is now divided into the South-West and North-West regions.

Demands for independence have grown in the two regions in recent years and tension has been escalating ahead of Sunday’s planned protests, reports the BBC’s Randy Joe Sa’ah from the capital, Yaoundé.

The South-West region’s governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has called protest organisers “dogs”, and has warned them that they will be met by troops if they take to the streets on Sunday, our correspondent adds.

At least six protesters were killed and dozens arrested during protests earlier this year. Access to the internet in the Anglophone regions was also blocked from January to April.

Announcing the new security measures, Mr Bilai said there would be a ban on gatherings of more than four people, and travel between towns, from 20:00 GMT on Friday until 08:00 GMT on Monday.

The region’s border with Nigeria would also be closed during this time “following persistent threats of destabilisation” by individuals based outside Cameroon, he added.

In a statement on Thursday, the UN said Secretary-General António Guterres was concerned about tensions ahead of Sunday’s protests.

He urged Cameroon’s government to address the grievances of its Anglophone population, and to take steps to promote national reconciliation, it said.

“The Secretary-General supports upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Cameroon and urges all parties to refrain from acts that could lead to an escalation of tension and violence,” the statement added

 

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

Trump to ‘confront North Korea threat’ on Asia tour

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

US President Donald Trump will travel to five Asian countries in November to participate in regional summits, the White House has announced.

He will visit Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and the US state of Hawaii for an 11-day trip.

“The president’s engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat”, the White House statement said.

North Korea and the US have engaged in heated rhetoric in recent months.

The Asian country conducted its sixth nuclear test despite international condemnation.

At a speech to the United Nations earlier this month, Mr Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea, saying the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un,” is on a suicide mission”.

In exchange, Mr Kim in a rare statement, vowed to “tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire”.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

Puerto Rico: Trump lifts shipping ban for storm-hit island

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

US President Donald Trump has lifted shipping restrictions to help fuel and supplies reach storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, the White House has said.

Mr Trump “has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico”, a statement said on Twitter.

Puerto Rico had pressed the US to lift the act, which limits shipping between coasts to US-flagged vessels.

The US territory is struggling with fuel, water and medical shortages one week after Hurricane Maria struck.

‘Will my dad get his cancer treatment?’

The most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, Maria swept across the island last Wednesday.

How bad is the situation?

Many of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents have been without electricity and other basic necessities since the storm struck.

The death toll was not as bad as the scores killed by Hurricane Irma – Maria claimed more than 30 lives in the Caribbean, including at least 16 in Puerto Rico.

But category four Maria knocked out the US territory’s entire power grid, crippling its water and sewage treatment system.

  • More than 90% of cellular communication sites remain out of service, US officials say
  • Some 44% of the island’s population do not have clean drinking water, the Pentagon says
  • Twenty-five of the island’s 69 hospitals are not operational, said Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert
  • An estimated 90% of all homes on the island are damaged
  • Almost 10,000 shipping containers filled with supplies were reportedly sitting in Puerto Rico’s main port of San Juan on Thursday morning because of a lack of truck drivers.

Puerto Rico gets most of its fuel by ship from the US, and it has been under petrol rationing since the hurricane struck.

One resident, Juan Cruz, told Reuters news agency: “We can use more help. We are US citizens. We are supposed to be treated equally.”

Ricardo Rossello, the island’s governor, has called its devastation an unprecedented natural disaster.

How is the US responding?

The Federal Emergency Management Authority said it had delivered more than 4.4m meals and 6.5m litres of water to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands by Wednesday.

But the transport of relief supplies has been hampered by roads rendered impassable by fallen trees or flooding.

The 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship Comfort will arrive next week, after sailing from its home port in Virginia on Friday.

Some 10,000 federal officers, including 7,200 troops, are involved in the aid effort.

What is the Jones Act?

By waiving the Jones Act, the US will allow for more rapid delivery of aid to Puerto Rico.

The legislation, known formally as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, requires goods ferried to US ports to be sent on ships that are built, owned and operated by Americans.

The regulation was created to promote the American commercial shipping industry.

But it has made the price of goods in Puerto Rico more expensive than those on the US mainland or other Caribbean islands.

The cost of living in Puerto Rico is also higher as a result.

Foreign goods must first be sent to the US mainland and transferred to American ships before they can be sent to US territories such as Puerto Rico.

This means aid from countries such as the nearby Dominican Republic cannot directly be sent to the devastated island.

The US waived the Jones Act during the recent Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to help ships quickly reach Texas and Florida.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading
[easy-social-share buttons="google,linkedin,stumbleupon,pinterest,print" google_text="Google+" linkedin_text="LinkedIn" stumbleupon_text="StumbleUpon" pinterest_text="Pinterest" print_text="Print" counters=0 hide_names="no" fixedwidth="yes" fixedwidth_px="139"]

Trending