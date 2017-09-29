Connect with us

US to pull staff from Cuba over ‘attacks’

3 hours ago

The US is to pull most of its staff from its embassy in Cuba after they suffered “sonic attacks”, American media report.

The US is withdrawing about 60% of its embassy staff in response to attacks on diplomats, senior unnamed officials were quoted as saying.

It is also warning Americans not to visit the country because some attacks occurred in hotels, the sources say.

More than 20 diplomatic staff have reported health problems.

Cuba denies any involvement in the reported attacks.

Last week US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said a decision whether to shut the embassy in Havana was “under evaluation”.

Diplomatic staff had suffered conditions ranging from mild brain trauma and hearing loss to dizziness and nausea, it was reported at the time.

At least two Canadians have been affected by similar symptoms.

Officials quoted by the Associated Press say the US is ordering all non-essential staff in the embassy in Havana to leave, along with all family members. Only “emergency personnel” will remain.

They say the US is halting visa processing in Cuba indefinitely. They say the steps will remain until Cuba can assure the US its diplomats are safe.

Despite an investigation involving the FBI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Cuban authorities, there is still no full explanation as to the cause of the incidents since late 2016.

President Raul Castro had reportedly given his personal assurance to the then-US Charge d’Affaires in Havana that Cuba was not behind the attacks.

The US reopened its embassy in Havana in 2015 following decades of frozen relations.

In 2016 President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.

In June President Donald Trump announced a partial roll-back of Mr Obama’s Cuba policies but said he would not close the US embassy in Havana.

16 Are Believed Dead After Military Plane Crashes in Mississippi

3 months ago

July 11, 2017

At least 16 people were believed dead after a military plane crashed in the Mississippi Delta on Monday, prompting an urgent rescue effort in one of the South’s most rural regions, the authorities said.

Fred Randle, the emergency management director in Leflore County, Miss., said in a brief interview late Monday that officials thought at least 16 people had died in the crash. The fire chief in Greenwood, Marcus Banks, said only that there were “multiple fatalities” in the episode, which occurred around 4 p.m. in Leflore County, about two hours north of Jackson.

A Marine Corps spokeswoman at the Pentagon, Capt. Sarah Burns, said that one of the service’s KC-130 aircraft had “experienced a mishap.” The Marines, who use KC-130s for aerial refueling, did not immediately provide any additional information, including the plane’s scheduled route.

The cause of the crash, in an unincorporated part of Leflore County, was not immediately clear, but Chief Banks said witnesses described the plane as disintegrating in the air as it neared the ground. The chief estimated that the debris field was about three miles in diameter.

The chief, who said the Fire Department used about 9,000 gallons of foam to extinguish a blaze, said he believed the cockpit and fuselage had fallen about a mile from one of the plane’s wings.

Edna Beavers was trimming the grass outside her house in Itta Bena, Miss., on Monday afternoon when, she said, she glanced up and saw a huge plume of black smoke rising from a soybean field about a mile away. “I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Ms. Beavers, 68, said in an interview Monday night.

Ms. Beavers said the military plane crashed along County Road 547, a dirt road that connects acres of farmland between Itta Bena and Moorhead. There are few homes along the road, she said. A military jet later circled overhead, she said.

Military aircraft are a common sight in the skies of rural Mississippi, their jet engines reverberating over miles of farmland. But Ms. Beavers said she did not hear the plane fly overhead or hear it crash. As the sun set, smoke was still billowing from the fields, she said.

“That is a sad situation there,” she said.

Mayor Carolyn McAdams of Greenwood, the county seat, said military officials were traveling to the crash scene on Monday night. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency referred questions to the military.

The F.B.I. was also sending employees to the scene, but a spokesman for the bureau, Brett Carr, said the authorities did not believe foul play was to blame for the crash.

“We’re just trying to offer any type of assistance,” said Mr. Carr, a spokesman for the bureau’s office in Jackson, Miss. “It could be anything from manpower to evidence response.”

Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi expressed his condolences after the crash.

“Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy,” Mr. Bryant said in a statement, referring to his wife. “Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.”

Republican Karen Handel seals victory in key Georgia vote

3 months ago

June 21, 2017

US Republicans have won a closely contested congressional election in Georgia seen by many as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Karen Handel retained the Atlanta seat with 53% of the vote, against 47% for her Democratic rival Jon Ossoff.

The vacancy arose when Tom Price left to become health secretary. He had won the seat with a 23 point lead.

In South Carolina, Republican Ralph Norman beat Democrat Archie Parnell in a solidly conservative area.

President Trump congratulated both candidates.

On the victory in suburban Atlanta, he tweeted: “Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!”

Jon Ossoff addresses supporters. 21 June 2017
Jon Ossoff was a political newcomer

Georgia’s sixth district is a traditionally safe Republican seat but Democrats had hoped to capitalise on the president’s low approval ratings.

Spending on candidates was put at $56m (£44m), making it the costliest congressional election in US history.

Democrats have already suffered narrow defeats in Kansas and Montana this year.

Addressing jubilant supporters, Ms Handel thanked key Republican figures, including President Trump.

“I need to also thank Speaker Ryan and the House leadership and so many of the members across this country. And a special thanks to the President of the United States of America,” she said.

Mr Ossoff told his supporters they had provided “a beacon of hope for people here in Georgia, for people across the country, and for people around the world”.

The Georgia vote is the most expensive congressional election in history

He also said they should celebrate having turned a conservative stronghold into a competitive district.

“We showed the world that in places where no-one thought it was even possible we could fight,” Mr Ossoff said.

In April, he narrowly failed to win the 50% needed to secure outright victory in a first round, forcing the run-off against Ms Handel.

She had come a distant second in the first round, but the Republican vote had been split among 11 candidates.

Republicans believed the run-off would favour them in an affluent seat they have held since 1979.

They also believed that last week’s shooting of Republicans on a Virginia baseball field would count in their favour at the polls.

The suspected gunman was a Democratic supporter and a Republican advert that sought to politicise the attack was condemned by Ms Handel.

Donald Trump tweet

The South Carolina fifth-district seat, vacated when Mick Mulvaney became Mr Trump’s budget director, had been expected to be an easy win for Republicans.

The Republicans have so far staved off defeats by the Democrats this year.

In April they narrowly defended a deeply conservative Kansas seat vacated when Mr Trump appointed Congressman Mike Pompeo to lead the CIA.

Last month, Republican Greg Gianforte won a special congressional election in Montana, despite being charged with assaulting a UK reporter.

BBC

Arkansas carries out first double execution in U.S. since 2000

5 months ago

April 25, 2017

Arkansas carried out back-to-back executions on Monday night, administering lethal injections to two men convicted of rape and murder to become the first U.S. state to put more than one inmate to death on the same day in 17 years. (more…)

