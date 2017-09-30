Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress Ejine Okoroafor flaunts her massive boobs on IG

Published

35 mins ago

on

Ejine is currently on holiday. Continue to see more photos

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

“I can gladly say that I never cheated on my wife” Chris Attoh says as he gives marriage advice

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 30, 2017

By

Ghanian actor, Chris Attoh whose 2-year-old marriage to actress, Damilola Adegbite crashed has revealed that he never cheated on his wife.

During a Podcast interview with to Bola Ray on Starr Chat, a female listener who recently got married asked Chris for advice and he said;

Marriage is a beautiful thing and more importantly, Marriage is serious business. It’s a partnership, it’s not a game of chess and if you look into your bible, you will find out that God said, a man who finds a wife finds a good thing. It also says that man is better off on his own but if you do find a wife, you find a good thing. So it’s an addition, you are an addition to that destiny.

I think that we have forgotten what the fundamentals of marriage comes down to. When you love someone, you should be able to forgive, respect, submit and these are the things that are important.

Speaking further, Chris Attoh said that women should learn to trust the husband, who are the captain of the ship if they want peace. He said;

As a woman, you need to trust the captain of the ship. It’s truly important if you want peace in your home and I will always always resound this, it is amazing how many lessons you would find in your bible. If you’re a Christian, trust me, it’s your bible that will get you through your marriage days.

Bola asked him if overlooks all the advice he is giving in his own marriage and if that was why it crashed, Chris Attoh replied saying  “No one is perfect and I’m not here to talk about my marriage”

Asked if he has any regrets about the crashed marriage Chris Attoh replied no, saying that he has gained a wealth of experience.

I feel like life is too short for any regrets. everything that happens, happens for a reason. I have a beautiful baby boy, I have a wealth of experience and I have a lot of work to do. There are a lot of youths out there that needs to be guided. He said

Another listener called in saying that he is lying and accused him of cheating on his wife which she alleged led to the crash of the marriage. Chris Attoh denied the allegations saying that he never cheated on his wife. He said;

I can gladly say that I never cheated because I didn’t find a reason to. when you keep yourself busy as well, it helps.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Kate Tempest celebrates rhyme as poetry sales rise

Published

2 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

As Kate Tempest, John Cooper Clarke and Simon Armitage help celebrate National Poetry Day, it’s been revealed that sales of the genre are up by 10%.

It’s thought to be down to performances such as Tony “Longfella” Walsh’s tribute after the Manchester bomb attack and Tempest’s Glastonbury set.

National Poetry day organisers also put the bump in figures down to the online presence of poets like Rupi Naur.

The theme for this year’s event is freedom.

Street slang

A four-day festival has been launched in Hull, this year’s City of Culture, while BBC local radio are sharing 12 poems created by poets, after listeners called in to nominate local terms and slang words they felt deserved a wider audience.

Winning words include the street slang word “fam” (friend) and “dimpsy”, which means twilight in Devon.

The National Poetry Library in London has also just launched a project to collect the poetry of thousands of languages in danger of dying out.

London’s Southbank Centre has also commissioned four poets to write new poems in languages under threat or which have been lost to them personally, through displacement or circumstance.

They include Iraqi poet Nineb Lamassu, who will write in Assyrian, a language not officially recognised in Iraq, and Ugandan poet Nick Makoha, who will write in his mother tongue, Luganda, a language he lost when he was forced to flee Idi Amin’s dictatorship as a boy.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Hugh Hefner: Playboy magazine founder dies aged 91

Published

2 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

Playboy Enterprises Inc said he passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles, from natural causes.

Hefner began publishing Playboy in his kitchen in 1953. It became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world, shifting seven million copies a month at its peak.

Cooper Hefner, his son, said he would be “greatly missed by many“.

He paid tribute to his father’s “exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer,” and called him an advocate for free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

Hefner’s trailblazing magazine helped make nudity respectable in mainstream publications, despite emerging at a time when US states could legally ban contraceptives.

It also made him a multi-millionaire, spawning a business empire that included casinos and nightclubs.

The first edition featured a set of nude photographs of Marilyn Monroe that Hefner had bought for $200. They had originally been shot for a 1949 calendar.

The silk pyjama-clad mogul became famous for his hedonism, dating and marrying Playboy models. In his later years he threw decadent parties at the luxurious Playboy mansion in Los Angeles.

Sexual revolutionary or dirty old man?

Hugh Hefner with his six girlfriends in 2003

Hugh Hefner – silk pyjamas and all – was a character who divided America.

Was he really the godfather of the sexual revolution, or just a dirty old man?

A louche purveyor of corrupting smut, or an enlightened publisher of contemporary literature?

Feminists, and others, accused him of reducing women to sexual objects – if not de facto prostitutes – at the Playboy mansion.

But then there was also his support for racial integration and gay rights, along with a hefty dollop of great writing and agenda-setting interviews.

In short, he was a character more complex than tabloid editors allowed.

And in terms of sexual mores his early permissiveness – daring or shocking depending on your taste – now seems, if not quite quaint, then certainly not unusual.

In that respect Hugh Hefner was ahead of his time, for good or ill.

He claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women, and credited the impotence drug Viagra with maintaining his libido.

“I am a kid in a candy store,” Hefner famously said. “I dreamed impossible dreams, and the dreams turned out beyond anything I could possibly imagine. I’m the luckiest cat on the planet.”

From 2005-10, a reality TV show called “The Girls Next Door” showcased Hefner’s libertine lifestyle – and the harem of young blonde women who shared it.

In 2012, aged 86, he married his third wife Crystal Harris – who was 60 years his junior.

Though critics saw Playboy as a byword for sleaze, its founder – who was born into a strict Methodist family – never shared that view.

“I’ve never thought of Playboy quite frankly as a sex magazine,” Hefner told CNN in 2002. “I always thought of it as a lifestyle magazine in which sex was one important ingredient.”

Hefner faced obscenity charges in 1963 for publishing and distributing Playboy, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The magazine’s most significant interviewees included civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, Beatle John Lennon, and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

Its huge sales were certainly driven by glossy colour pictures of nude “playmates”, but it also developed a reputation for fine writing, with Norman Mailer, Kingsley Amis, Kurt Vonnegut, James Baldwin, Vladimir Nabokov, Margaret Atwood and Ray Bradbury among its contributors.

Their contributions allowed men to say they did not buy the magazine only for the pictures.

US President Donald Trump appeared on the cover in March 1990, with the tag-line: “Nice magazine, want to sell it?”

In the 1980s, competition from publications carrying more explicit photos saw Playboy’s circulation decline, and Hefner himself suffered a stroke in 1985.

His daughter Christie took over Playboy Enterprises four years later, and Hefner retreated to his mansion, living with a bevy of women. Cooper Hefner took on a major role in the company in 2014 after Christie stepped down in 2009.

The magazine decided to scrap nudity in March 2016, but reversed its decision earlier this year.

A neighbour of Hefner’s in August last year bought the Playboy mansion for $100m, but agreed Hefner could continue to live there until he died.

\

BBC

© 2017, Editor. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending