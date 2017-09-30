Connect with us

Hmmmmm, Dasuki to appear as Olisa Metuh’s witness in alleged N400m fraud case

On Friday, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal ordered the Department of State Service, DSS, to produce detained former National Security Adviser,  NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, rtd, in court to testify as a witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh.

 

The appellate court made the order after it upheld an appeal Metuh filed to challenge refusal of trial Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja to sign a subpoena that would compel DSS to release Dasuki to appear as his witness.

 

Metuh is answering to a seven-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and his firm, Destra Investment Limited. The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants had before the 2015 presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract.

 

However, Metuh, who has already opened his defence, pleaded the court to order DSS to produce Dasuki to mount the witness box. Metuh maintained that Dasuki was a key element in the charge against him, saying his appearance was critical for the case of the defendants.

 

Justice Abang, in a ruling he delivered on February 23, rejected Metuh’s request. The trial judge held that the defendants should rather forward their request to the DSS which has Dasuki in its custody. Dissatisfied with the decision, Metuh took the case before the appellate court where he won on Friday.

 

In a unanimous judgement delivered by its three-man panel, the appellate court faulted Justice Abang who it said erred in law by refusing to sign the subpoena the defendants filed to secure Dasuki’s presence in the matter. Consequently, in its lead verdict that was prepared and read by Justice Peter Ige, the appellate court, directed Justice Abang to not only sign the subpoena, but to equally fix a dates the DSS must produce Dasuki in court to testify on behalf of the defendants.

 

The appellate court also ordered the DSS to release Dasuki immediately it is served with the subpoena. EFCC had in the charge, alleged that the N400m was electronically wired from an account ONSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Metuh, via account no. 0040437573, which his firm operated with Diamond Bank Plc. However, Metuh insisted that the money he got was on the order of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. The former PDP spokesman, through witnesses he produced before the court, admitted that the fund was allocated to his office for media campaigns.

 

He prayed the court to allow Dasuki to appear as the 7th defence witness (DW-7), to further explain circumstances surrounding the fund he got before the election. Meanwhile, Metuh earlier wrote a letter to the DSS, asking it to produce Dasuki who has been in its custody since December 29, 2015, to appear before the trial court. The letter which was sighted by Vanguard, entitled ‘Re: Further Notice to Produce Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) Before the Federal High Court Coram; Hon Justice Okon Abang on June 20, 2017’, was signed by Metuh’s lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, and forwarded to the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura. It read: “May we by this letter inform you Sir, that the trial between the Federal Republic of Nigeria Vs Chief Olisa Metuh & Anor in Charge No. FHC/Abj/CR/2016, continues tomorrow 20/6/2017 at 9am prompt.

 

“Pursuant to the earlier letter written with respect to the production of the former NSA, Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) in court to testify on behalf of Chief Olisa Metuh, we inform you that his presence shall be needed tomorrow before the Federal High Court. We thank you for your cooperation”. Metuh equally copied the letter to the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court.

National electricity grid records total collapse –TCN

September 29, 2017

By Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja

Nigeria’s electricity grid has recorded a total system collapse, the Transmission Company of Nigeria announced on Friday.

However, it swiftly stated that restoration of the grid was at an advanced stage and explained that the total collapse was due to tripping of three generator units at Egbin power generation station.

The daily report on Nigeria’s power sector that was made available to our correspondent by the transmission company on Friday in Abuja stated that the grid collapsed totally on Thursday, September 28, 2017, after the country generated 3,515 megawatts of electricity the preceding day.

The TCN said, “A total system collapse was recorded on September 28, 2017 at 20:03Hrs.

“Reports obtained from stations and the sequence of events generated by the SCADA system indicated that the system collapse was triggered by the tripping of Egbin Units ST4, ST6 and ST5 at ‘20:03:15, 20:03:32 and 20:03:34’ respectively.

“By this incident, the Nigerian electric power grid lost generation completely before restoration commenced at 20:22Hrs.”

The power transmission firm stated that a post mortem analysis of the event indicated that grid generation was curtailed to about 4,262.7MW prior to the inception of the disturbance due to capacity under-utilisation, as the operational capability required to maintain grid stability had waned.

This, it said, left the system vulnerable to the extent that perturbations of this magnitude resulted in severe system frequency dip that culminated in system collapse.

 

Rice smugglers attacked operatives with machetes – Customs boss

September 29, 2017

By Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta

Rice smugglers, who use motorcycles to smuggle bags of rice in the Idiroko area have allegedly attacked operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Area Command, with axes and machetes.

The Controller of the command, Sani Madugu, stated this on Thursday at Idiroko.

Madugu said during the attack, which occurred at Olorunda village in the Yewa South Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, hundreds of the rice smugglers attacked his men who were on routine patrol.

He said, “My men did not fire any gunshot; they abandoned the operational vehicle and ran into the bush from where they called for reinforcement.

“The operatives were not intimidated; they refused to fire any gunshot to avoid killing innocent people. After the men left their vehicle, the over 100 smugglers, who used motorcycles for their illegal activities, descended on the operational vehicle with axes and machetes.

“They damaged the vehicle beyond repairs. However, three of the smugglers have been arrested and 17 motorcycles have been seized.”

The customs boss said the command had renewed its efforts to stop rice smuggling at the Idiroko border, adding that smugglers attacked customs men because of the operatives’ effectiveness.

“There are new routes being used by rice smugglers. They also use motorcycles to smuggle rice from the creeks to the points where they are loaded into vehicles.

“We have effectively blocked them and they are attacking us.

“They attacked our men who were on routine patrol at Olorunda village, very close to Ilase.”

Madugu said by attacking his men, the smugglers had “murdered sleep and they should be ready for war as things would be hotter for them from now on.”

He advised them to look for an alternative means of livelihood.

In another development, Madugu said the command burst a rice smuggling ring at Owode on Wednesday.

He said the command, acting on intelligence, swooped on the smugglers at their loading point and impounded eight vehicles loaded with bags of rice.

He said there were two “tokunbo cars” smuggled with the bags of rice.

Man who killed dad for failing to deliver a promised motorcycle, to die by hanging

September 29, 2017

A Plateau State High Court on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Ponjul Yakubu, to death by hanging, for shooting his father to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice A.I. Ashoms gave the sentence after he found Yakubu guilty of one-count culpable homicide, punishable with death under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

“Going by the findings of this court, you, Ponjul Yakubu, mercilessly took the life of your father, Mr. Domsing Yakubu, in cold blood.

“You have, however, shown remorse and appeared sober throughout your trial; however, this sentence is mandatory, as the law states that any person convicted of murder shall be punished with death by hanging.

“The sentence of this court upon you is that you, Ponjul Yakubu, will be hanged until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul,” he declared.

NAN reports that Yakubu was arraigned on July 8, 2015, to face one-count culpable homicide punishable with death, after allegedly committing the crime on May 5, 2015.

Yakubu was specifically accused of using his father’s dane gun to kill him while the old man was taking an afternoon nap under a tree in their home at Dorowa, in Vwang Gwong Village, Shendam Local Government, Plateau State.

When Yakubu appeared in court, however, he pleaded not guilty to the allegation of killing his father.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Gideon Azi of the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, who investigated the matter, however, told the court that Yakubu had confessed to killing his father for refusing to buy a motorcycle for him.

“He (Yakubu) confessed that he returned home on the said date and found his father sleeping on a mat under a tree, went into his (father)’s room, took his loaded gun and shot him at close range,” Azi told the court.

Azi submitted Yakubu’s confessional statement to the court as evidence, and quoted the accused as saying that he committed the crime alone.

Yakubu promptly owned up to the statement that bore his thumb print.

Azi further quoted the accused as saying that his father, after harvesting about a thousand tubers of yam and several bags of maize and millet, promised to buy a motorcycle for him after selling them.

The accused was further quoted as saying that his father sold the farm produce without consulting him, and also refused to buy the motorcycle as promised, an action that provoked him into killing him.

Speaking to NAN after the judgement, Mr Singa Zhatau, the Defense Counsel, said that the judgement was right in view of the evidence presented in the court.

“Before taking any further step to appeal, I want to state that the reasoning in this judgement is valid.

“Justice is a three-way traffic – justice for the state, the accused and the victim.

“I believe that this judgement would further reassure the society that justice can be obtained in the courts.

“This confidence building will go a long way in addressing the rampant instances of jungle justice that are becoming common in the country,” he said.

(NAN)

