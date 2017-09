Newcomers! Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, and DJ Khaled among Top 10 Forbes Highest Paid Hip-Hop Artists of 2017

Rappers Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Popular DJ, DJ Khaled were among Top 10 Forbes highest paid hip hop artists…first time ever they will be among top 10.

Chance The Rapper, 24, ranked No.5 on the list withj $33 million, despite the fact that he has never sold a physical album and instead releases free music via streaming services.

Kendrick Lamar ranked 6th with $30million, while DJ Khaled came in at No.9 with $24million.

1. Diddy – $130 million

2. Drake – $94 million

3. JAY Z – $42 million

4. Dr. Dre – $34.5 million

5. Chance the Rapper – $33 million

6. Kendrick Lamar – $30 million

7. Wiz Khalifa – $28 million

8. Pitbull – $27 million

9. DJ Khaled – $24 million

10. Future – $23 million

11. Kanye West – $22 million

12. Birdman – $20 million

13. J. Cole – $19 million

14. Swizz Beatz – $17 million

15. Snoop Dogg – $16.5 million

16. Nicki Minaj – $16 million

17. Lil Wayne – $15.5 million

18. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – $11.5 million (tie)

19. Rick Ross – $11.5 million (tie)

20. Lil Yachty – $11 million