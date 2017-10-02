Connect with us

Sports

England v Slovenia: Delph and Jones doubts for England

Published

6 hours ago

on


Phil Jones and Fabian Delph are doubts for England’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Both players are being assessed by the England medical team before the game on Thursday.

Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane also missed out on Monday’s training at St George’s Park and instead took part in a recovery session.

England can guarantee qualification for the World Cup with a win at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side travel to Lithuania for their final Group F match on Sunday.

Manchester City’s Delph was recalled to the England squad in order to increase competition for a place in the midfield, with Tottenham’s Dele Alli ruled out of the first game due to suspension.

The 27-year-old’s appearance for City at the weekend – in an unfamiliar left-back role – was only his first start in 17 months having suffered a series of injuries.

Manchester United defender Jones, 25, played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday but had missed out on his side’s trip to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday through injury.

Before training on Monday, England’s training pitch at St George’s Park was named after Sir Bobby Charlton to mark the World Cup winner’s 80th birthday.

Charlton will also be guest of honour on Thursday at Wembley.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Gerard Pique: Barcelona man prepared to quit Spain duty amid independence debate

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he will retire from international football before the World Cup if his support for Catalonia’s independence referendum is deemed a problem.

Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0 in an empty stadium on Sunday following unrest in the city, and the 30-year-old described it as his “hardest game”.

“I think I can continue,” said Pique.

“But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018.

“There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy.”

Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people in north-eastern Spain, has its own language and culture and Barcelona is its capital.

It also has a high degree of autonomy, but is not recognised as a separate nation under the Spanish constitution.
Jeered during Spain games

Pique has played 91 times for Spain but has become a divisive figure because of his stance on the referendum.

During their June friendly against Colombia in Murcia, a city in south east Spain, he was jeered frequently by supporters who oppose Catalan independence.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has intervened to ask fans to show his international colleague “respect”.

Before Sunday’s game against Las Palmas, Pique posted a picture on Twitter of him voting in the referendum.

The former Manchester United defender wrote: “I have already voted. Together we are unstoppable defending democracy.”
‘We debated whether to play’

Barcelona’s game against Las Palmas was played behind closed doors as a protest after their request for it to be postponed was rejected.

The Spanish government pledged to stop a poll declared illegal on a day of violent protests and unrest.

Pique said: “The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play.

“I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behaviour of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”

Pique believes Sunday’s events will cause further political instability in Spain.

“For a moment I couldn’t believe it,” he told the AFP agency. “I thought they would try to block the vote but they would try to do it in a peaceful manner.

“It wasn’t like that, but at least the whole world has seen it.

“This decision has made things a lot worse. It is one of the worst decisions made by this country in 40 or 50 years.

“It has only served to separate Catalonia and Spain more and it will have consequences.”

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Sports

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero involved in car crash

Published

3 days ago

on

September 30, 2017

By

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident on Thursday night and he sustained injuries but according to his club, the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

 

City in an official statement, said ‘Aguero was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.  He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.  We will bring you all the latest on Sergio as we get more news’.

 

Aguero was in a taxi heading to the airport in Amsterdam, after attending a concert when it veered off the road and crashed into a lamppost.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Sports

Mohamed Kallon out to boost Sierra Leone coaching

Published

3 days ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

Former Leone Stars captain Mohamed Kallon is aiming to improve coaching back home in Sierra Leone after he acquired his Uefa A License coaching qualification.

It is the second highest coaching qualification given by European football’s governing body.

The 37-year-old aims to earn his Uefa Professional License in 2019 and ultimately return home to share his experience and knowledge.

The ex-Inter Milan and Monaco striker is currently working with the academy teams at Major League Soccer club Houston Dynamo in the USA.

“I intend going back to my country and continent and impart the knowledge acquired over the years to the young coaches as well as the young athletes whose sole aim is to succeed in their careers,” Kallon told BBC Sport.

“It has always been my dream to make a landmark in football after active service on the pitch because everything about me is centred around football.

“I would love to take up the challenge to coach in and out of Sierra Leone particularly the national team Leone Stars if given the opportunity.”

Kallon has been working on his coaching qualifications since 2013 and has earned them from the Confederation of African Football, the US Soccer Federation and Uefa.

He completed his Uefa A License earlier in September after a three-month course in Florence, Italy.

Gaining experience at Houston Dynamo

His former Inter Milan team-mates Francesco Toldo and Javier Zanetti, who is now the club’s vice-president, urged Kallon to complete the course.

Kallon says he wants to use use his time with he under-17 and under-19 teams at Houston Dynamo to continue his education.

“For now I’m focusing on empowering myself with lots of knowledge and experience to prepare myself for Uefa’s highest coaching course,” he explained.

“I have played football top level football and I have gained a lot of exposure but I still need to acquire the requisite qualifications.

“With my qualifications I know I’ll have a brighter future to proceed with my coaching career.

“I played against the likes of [Zinedine] Zidane, [Pep] Guardiola, [Roberto] Mancini and [Diego] Simone and they all went through the same coaching courses and today they’re great coaches.”

Aiming for Europe

Former Super Eagles skipper and Juventus midfielder Sunday Oliseh is currently the only African working as the head coach at a European club.

Kallon, an Asian Champions League winner, would like to follow in Oliseh’s footsteps and coach in Europe if given the opportunity.

He believes that African coaches should be given more chances to prove themselves, especially in Europe.

“I’d like to coach in Europe if given the opportunity,” he said.

“I think there are lots of African coaches out there who can perform better if given such a golden opportunity.

“The fact that Sunday Oliseh is presently the only African coach in Europe is a great cause for concern. We must take up the bold step of breaking this barrier as Africa is endowed with lots of talents.

“There is hardly any league in the world now where African footballers aren’t playing.

“I think a level platform needs to be created for African coaches to take their careers to another level.”

Kallon, who only officially retired from international football last year, already has experience of working in Sierra Leone having acted as the coach of the national under-17 team and at his own club, Kallon FC.

BBC

 

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending