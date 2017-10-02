Connect with us

Two German men made history on Sunday by emerging the first gay couple to marry in Germany, the same day a new law came into force putting gay and lesbian couples on equal right.

Karl Kreile and his partner Bodo Mende, exchanged their vows at the town hall in Schöneberg, Berlin, three months after lawmakers voted to give Germany’s roughly 94,000 same-sex couples the right to marry.

The grooms reportedly made a ground entering to the popular “Wedding March” by 19th-century German composer Felix Mendelssohn, before saying their vows and signing the marriage documents.

Kreile, 59, said it was an “incredible honor” to be the first same-sex couple to marry in Germany, noting that he and Mende, 60, had been campaigning for gay rights for decades. The couple whose cake featured a rainbow flag and the words “marriage for all” plan to hold a small reception and fly to Vienna later in the week for a five-day honeymoon.

According to LA Times, about 60 guests and several journalists were in attendance at the Schoeneberg town hall’s “Golden Room” to witness the marriage of Karl Kreile and Bodo Mende.

On achieving the milestone, Gordon Holland, a registrar in Berlin’s Schoeneberg district said: “We’re making a single exception to fire a symbolic starter pistol because same-sex marriages are possible from today.’

According to him, it was appropriate for Schoeneberg to hold the first same-sex wedding in the country because it has long been a center of gay life in the German capital.

The European country has now become the 15th European nation to legalise gay marriage.

According to reports, 64 year old Stephen Paddock used a military grade mIt’s just been leaked that the gunman used a military grade machine gun to kill 58 people during the Las Vegas massacre last night.

The gun used was the M240, officially the Machine Gun, 7.62 mm. The M240 is the US military designation for the FN MAG (French: Mitrailleuse d’Appui Général, English: general-purpose machine gun), a family of belt-fed, gas-operated medium machine guns that chamber the 7.62×51mm NATO cartridge.

The M240 has been used by the United States Armed Forces since the late 1970s. It is used extensively by infantry, most often in rifle companies, as well as on ground vehicles, watercraft and aircraft. Despite being heavier than some comparable weapons, it is highly regarded for reliability and its standardization among NATO members is a major advantage.

It is perfectly legal to own this gun in Nevada as long as the gun is older than 30 years old.

A school librarian refused to accept a donation of books from the First Lady after she tried to deliver the tomes for National Read A Book Day.

The elementary school librarian from Massachusetts explained in a blog that she had refused the set of 10 Dr Seuss books because she disagreed with actions by the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the White House said it had worked “with the Department of Education to identify schools with programmes that have achieved high standards of excellence” and donated 10 books to a school in each state accordingly.

Cambridgeport Elementary School librarian, Liz Phipps Soiero, spoke of why, despite the fact that her school was chosen to receive the donation of The Cat in The Hat books, she would not accept.

“I work in a district that has plenty of resources, which contributes directly to ‘excellence,’” she wrote.

“My students have access to a school library with over 9,000 volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science.”

She said that the White House should give the books to a school suffering from underfunding instead.

Ms Soeiro wrote: “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalised and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos?”

She also offered Melania Trump a reading list to give her “a window into the lives of the many children affected by the policies of (her) husband’s administration.”

She explained: “You and your husband have a direct impact on these children’s lives. Please make time to learn about and value them.

“I hope you share these books with your family and with kids around the country. And I encourage you to reach out to your local librarian for more recommendations.”

Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement that Ms Soeiro “was not authorised to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or school district” and counseled her on a policy against using public resources for political purposes.





The Smithsonian National Museum of African Art has explained why it cannot return the original works of art from African countries back to their places of origin, amidst calls for their repatriation.

The Director Emerita of the museum, Dr. Johnnetta Cole, stated on Friday that the documentation of original artifacts from such countries, including Nigeria, at the museum was important to enable the institution expose the rich African culture and history to the rest of the world.

Cole spoke during a press briefing to mark the grand opening of the national museum exhibition gallery of a former photographer to the Royal Court of Benin, late Chief Solomon Alonge, in Benin, Edo State.

She explained, “It is incredibly important in our museum to honour prominence, to honour where each and every object has come from. If we are ever aware that an object has come into our museum because it was stolen, we go through an enormous effort.

“If every work of African art is returned to Africa, how will the rest of the world know of your art, know of your culture, know of your history? I cannot speak for the British museum. I cannot speak for the museum in Belgium or the museum in Amsterdam.

“But I can speak for my museum to tell you that it is with enormous respect that we document where every work has come and we do everything in our power to use that art to tell your stories.”

Cole further stated that the exhibition, which was the first of its kind in Africa, would help to lift up the power of creativity, as the works contained elements that bound the human race together.

In his remark, the U.S. Consul-General to Nigeria, Mr. John Bray, stated that the exhibition at the Benin national museum would go a long way in preserving the social history of the Benin people and its traditional leaders for future research and educational programmes at the museum.

According to him, arts, including photographs, represented one of the most important principles of democracy in the United States of America, as avenues for freedom of expression.

“The U.S. government seeks to show its respect for other cultures by assisting efforts to preserve cultural heritage. The United States has a long history of supporting the preservation of cultural heritage in countries around the world, including Nigeria,” he added.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Yusuf Usman, noted the project would assist the Federal Government to plan, train manpower and provide an opportunity for Nigerians to understand the past, present and future.

 

