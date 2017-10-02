Connect with us

Nigerian News

Nigerian army – Set for Operation Crocodile Smile II in Niger Delta

Published

3 hours ago

on


Nigerian army troops of the 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, are expected to begin Operation Crocodile Smile 2 in the Niger Delta.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the division’s deputy director, army public relations, in a statement on Monday, October 2, said the exercise would be conducted between October 7 and 28.
He said: “In line with the Nigerian Army’s Training Directive for the Year 2017, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, including its affiliated formations and units, located within its entire Area of Responsibility (AOR), which covers the core Niger Delta States of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers, will be participating in this year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile II, within the entire Niger Delta region.

“The exercise is intended to equip troops with skills in administration, operational, logistics and civil-military cooperation aspects in a military operation, such as the provision of free medical care to host communities, Quick Impact Projects (QIP) and the conduct of sanitation exercises to be undertaken by the troops for the benefit of their host communities and distribution of educational materials to schools. These are parts of army’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It will also avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land based and joint riverine operations.

“The exercise will also aim at imparting to the troops the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, effective application of the Nigerian Army code of conduct, as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), proper handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and captured or surrendered hostile elements, in line with international best practices.”

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian News

Nnamdi Kanu is hiding in UK – Group

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


The Advocate of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has sent a message to the United Kingdom threatening to occupy its embassy if Nnamdi Kanu is not extradited to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Asongo Venatius, the group accused the UK of harbouring a terrorist and said the proper thing to do is to extradite him.
The group claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) fled escaped from Nigeria to Cameroon where he travelled to Malaysia and then to UK.

Read the statement below:

“The proper thing is for the UK to have allowed Kanu answer the treason charges against him in Nigeria before making any intervention.

“We find it supremely irresponsible for the UK High Commission in Nigeria to have issued its statement seeking clarification on Nnamdi Kanu when it knows it was in cahoots with the terrorist leader.

“The irresponsible behaviour became diabolic when the UK issued him an emergency travel document in collaboration with crisis merchants. This is the worst form of double standard ever.

“We are at a loss to understand what the UK Mission in Nigeria or even the home country stands to gain by mischievously sinking so low to aid a terrorist and facilitate his sneaking out of the country.

“This is a disgrace to the government and people of the United Kingdom, it is a blot that can only be erased by the government of the UK flushing out Kanu and all other bad elements that are trying to sabotage Nigeria.

“If the UK truly believes in freedom, it must extradite Kanu, who is facing charges in a Nigerian court, so that those who stood surety to perfect his bail conditions do not end up in jail if he fails to show up for his trial.

“Even where the UK has decided to spurn the ties that existed between it and Nigeria, we advise it to revisit the ill advised choice of backing a terrorist against the Nigerian state.

“As the UK should have learnt from initially supporting ISIS terrorists, the attacks by these sick minds would eventually take place on its soil.

“The Advocates of Social Justice for All [ASJA] therefore demands that the UK High Commission in Nigeria immediately extradite Nnamdi Kanu to stand trial for his crime before his October 17, 2017 court appearance.
“Failure to do this will see ASJA leading Nigerians to occupy the UK High Commission’s premises in a manner it has never experienced before in any other part of the world.”
Meanwhile, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed said that Nigeria does not require the permission of foreign countries to declare a group as a terrorist organisation.

The minister’s statement was in reaction to the position of some foreign countries regarding the proscription of IPOB and its declaration as a terrorist group.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

Minister of Agriculture – Bag of rice to fall to N15,000 soon

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


The minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh, has said that the price of rice would fall to N15,000 soon

Ogbeh said efforts were being made to ensure that miller could be able to procure a paddy at lower price
He also said a meeting has been scheduled between the millers and the farmers by the federal government

The federal government has assured Nigerians that the price for a bag of rice would soon crash in the market.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh while speaking to journalists in Abuja said rice would sell for N13,000 within a few months.

Ogbeh said he is optimistic that a 50kg bag of rice which is currently between N17,000 and N18,000 would crash to N15,000 and N13,000.
The minister said efforts were being made to ensure that miller could be able to procure a paddy at lower price.

Ogbeh said: “In July, 2015, one tonne of rice sold for N65,000. Last year June, one tonne of rice went to N150,000.”

“So, the millers said as long as they were buying for N150,000 for a tonne of paddy and milling, they couldn’t sell for less than N17,000 for a bag of 50 kg after milling.
“So, we called a meeting between millers and farmers and we are brokering an arrangement now where the price of paddy would drop reasonably to N120,000 per tonne of paddy.

“And the millers say that if they buy at N120,000, they can sell rice at the rate of N13,000 per 50kg,” Obeh said.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

Hmmmmm, Dasuki to appear as Olisa Metuh’s witness in alleged N400m fraud case

Published

2 days ago

on

September 30, 2017

By

On Friday, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal ordered the Department of State Service, DSS, to produce detained former National Security Adviser,  NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, rtd, in court to testify as a witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh.

 

The appellate court made the order after it upheld an appeal Metuh filed to challenge refusal of trial Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja to sign a subpoena that would compel DSS to release Dasuki to appear as his witness.

 

Metuh is answering to a seven-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and his firm, Destra Investment Limited. The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants had before the 2015 presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract.

 

However, Metuh, who has already opened his defence, pleaded the court to order DSS to produce Dasuki to mount the witness box. Metuh maintained that Dasuki was a key element in the charge against him, saying his appearance was critical for the case of the defendants.

 

Justice Abang, in a ruling he delivered on February 23, rejected Metuh’s request. The trial judge held that the defendants should rather forward their request to the DSS which has Dasuki in its custody. Dissatisfied with the decision, Metuh took the case before the appellate court where he won on Friday.

 

In a unanimous judgement delivered by its three-man panel, the appellate court faulted Justice Abang who it said erred in law by refusing to sign the subpoena the defendants filed to secure Dasuki’s presence in the matter. Consequently, in its lead verdict that was prepared and read by Justice Peter Ige, the appellate court, directed Justice Abang to not only sign the subpoena, but to equally fix a dates the DSS must produce Dasuki in court to testify on behalf of the defendants.

 

The appellate court also ordered the DSS to release Dasuki immediately it is served with the subpoena. EFCC had in the charge, alleged that the N400m was electronically wired from an account ONSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Metuh, via account no. 0040437573, which his firm operated with Diamond Bank Plc. However, Metuh insisted that the money he got was on the order of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. The former PDP spokesman, through witnesses he produced before the court, admitted that the fund was allocated to his office for media campaigns.

 

He prayed the court to allow Dasuki to appear as the 7th defence witness (DW-7), to further explain circumstances surrounding the fund he got before the election. Meanwhile, Metuh earlier wrote a letter to the DSS, asking it to produce Dasuki who has been in its custody since December 29, 2015, to appear before the trial court. The letter which was sighted by Vanguard, entitled ‘Re: Further Notice to Produce Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) Before the Federal High Court Coram; Hon Justice Okon Abang on June 20, 2017’, was signed by Metuh’s lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, and forwarded to the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura. It read: “May we by this letter inform you Sir, that the trial between the Federal Republic of Nigeria Vs Chief Olisa Metuh & Anor in Charge No. FHC/Abj/CR/2016, continues tomorrow 20/6/2017 at 9am prompt.

 

“Pursuant to the earlier letter written with respect to the production of the former NSA, Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) in court to testify on behalf of Chief Olisa Metuh, we inform you that his presence shall be needed tomorrow before the Federal High Court. We thank you for your cooperation”. Metuh equally copied the letter to the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending