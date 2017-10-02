This is serious’ Another Bobrisky? This guy’s twerking game is on fleek!

This is a sponsored post…

If you are seeing this, you have a Facebook account, in fact, it is opened in another tab right now!

If you’re among those who don’t have a Facebook account because ‘Zuckerberg is storing people’s information to give to the aliens when they come’, at least you have heard of Facebook!

Facebook was created in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg as a Student Photo book. It was widely accepted among Colleges in the US and quickly grew to become the giant Social-Media platform that it is today.

As at June, 2017, there are 2 Billion Facebook users in the World, 19 Million in Nigeria of which 15 Million are active monthly.

Major Corporations around the World from Internet and Tech companies like Microsoft, Samsung and Google to Giant Retail stores like Walmart, TV Stations like CNN, Clothing Companies like NIKE and even Food Conglomerates like McDonalds spend Millions of Dollars every year, advertising just on Facebook.

In fact, VISA (the popular Credit card company) spent $2 Million on Facebook Advertising in a particular year and General Motors (makers of Ford), $10 Million in another year. It is no wonder, Facebook amasses a whopping $1 Billion in Ad Revenue every single year with a majority of Advertisers making an average of 40-335% ROI on their Facebook Ads expenditure.

Now, there are several reasons why these Multi-Million companies choose to advertise their Products and Services on Facebook, and I will be coming to that shortly, but first, let’s do some maths –

According to Facebook, there are 19 Million Nigerian residents on Facebook, but 15 Million are Monthly Active Users (MAUs).

Write that down – 15,000,000 PEOPLE!

As Basketmouth will always say, ‘there are two things involved’!

In this case –

1. There is no cheaper, more effective medium with which you can reach 15,000,000 Nigerians right now than Facebook

2. Except you are Coca-Cola, Google or Bill Gates, you cannot reach all 15,000,000 Nigerians on Facebook at once, but here’s the Good News – YOU DON’T NEED TO!

How many businesses can you think of, even in the US that have 15,000,000 customers?

Very few!

Same applies to you and your Business. You don’t need 15,000,000 customers, at least not yet.

You only need 1,000 (0.0067%) of those 15,000,000 to hit 7-Figures!

Think of it –

? If you’re an author and you sold your N2,000 book to 1,000 people you’ve made N2 Million!

? If you are a Mini-Importer and you get 1,000 people to buy your merch at 3,500 each – N3.5 Million CASH!

? If you own a clothing line and just 1,000 out of the 15,000,000 buy your stylish Tees for N5K each – N5 Million Clean… GBAM!

YOU DON’T NEED EVERY NIGERIAN ON FACEBOOK TO PATRONIZE YOU. YOU ONLY NEED 1,000 (0.0067%) …but the issue is, HOW CAN YOU FIND THIS 1,000 PEOPLE, WHO ARE NOT ONLY INTERESTED IN YOUR PRODUCT, BUT ALSO HAVE THE MONEY TO PAY FOR YOUR PRODUCT?

This is where Social Media trumps Mainstream Media.

I give an example – when you advertise your Business on a TV station, it is broadcasted to every Jack and Harry, Man and Woman, Boy and Girl, High and Low. It is shown in the Local Street Bar as it is shown in the CEO’s office.

You cannot tell the TV stations to target a particular demographic or category of people so if for example you just wrote a book for Single Ladies and you take it to ‘Gbegborun TV’ they will show your ad to men at the bar, patients in the hospital, workers in the bank and several other categories of people who DO NOT NEED your product!

Welcome, Social Media…

Using a platform like FACEBOOK, you can target people based on various parameters such as – the Phones they use, their Place of work, where they live and even their Relationship status; so instead of going to a TV station to advertise your book for Singles, it is more effective to advertise it on Facebook, targeting ONLY Single Ladies in Nigeria!

This is exactly what I did for Pastor Nike Seven Months ago and we made over N1.2 Million in 14 days, marketing her Relationship book – SINGLE TO MARRIED. I will show you how we did it soon.

This is also why several Multi-National companies are turning away from Mainstream Media to focus on Social Media and it is why you also must grab this opportunity to boost your Sales!

HERE'S THE DEAL!

You see, there are various Techniques you can use to ‘Target’ the right Audience for your Product or Service on Facebook, but for you as a Businessman/woman in Nigeria, the following Seven are the most effective, most Powerful and most Applicable to you and your business.

They are also the Top Seven Reasons you must advertise your Business on Facebook. Without further ado, here they are:

1. LOCATION TARGETING –

This is number one on our list because no Business is for everybody, everywhere.

Every single Business on the face of this Earth is Niche and Location Specific including yours, so utilizing the power of Facebook, you can target ONLY people in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt or a combination of all.

You can target people living in Lagos for your upcoming event in Lekki. You can target women living in Abuja for your beautiful (and EXPENSIVE) female shoes. You can target people living in Nigeria for your newly released Book.

That is the beauty of Location Targeting on Facebook. You can target people living in a particular street, city, State, Nation even Continent with whatever you want to them see. A client of mine once designed jackets, hosted them on Shopify and sold them in dozens to New-Yorkers.

2. DEMOGRAPHIC TARGETING –

You can target People on Facebook based on their Demographics such as Age, Gender, Level of Education, School Attended, Life Events (Marriage, Birthday), Relationship, Place of work, etc.

It was a combination of this Demographic Targeting in combination with Location targeting and Interest Targeting that I used to Target Single ladies, living in Nigeria for the sales of the viral book – ‘SINGLE TO MARRIED’. We made over N1,700,000 selling this book online. You will see the author’s testimonial soon.

3. INTEREST TARGETING –

You know how you LIKE Pages that ‘Interest’ you? Well the Facebook algorithm logs this seemingly innocent like as one of your ‘Interests’. So if you have liked ‘FitFam Page’, Facebook logs it in that you are interested in ‘Fitness and Wellness’.

If you have liked ‘Konga’s Page’, Facebook logs it in that you are interested in ‘Shopping’. If you have liked ‘Strive Masiyiwa’s Page’, Facebook logs it in that you are interested in ‘Business and Industry’.

As a result, when a client approaches me with their new ‘Weight Loss’ Product, I simply go to the Interest targeting tool and use it to target all ‘Fitness, Health and Wellness’ Freaks. If you previously liked ‘FitFam Page’, you fall under this category, and in no time, you will start seeing my ‘Weight Loss’ Ads.

If you have a Business to Business (B2B) product or service, such as an upcoming Training Event for SMEs, it will only be wise to target those who have liked ‘Strive Masiyiwa’s Page’.

4. DEVICE TARGETING –

Sometimes in Facebook Marketing, you have targeted the right audience for your product or service but you are not getting the expected results! No Bank alerts… No Email Signups!!!

Nothing can be as frustrating and heart breaking as this experience! Let me tell you why you are going through this…

Of the many reasons why your ad may not be converting, poor device targeting ranks in top Three! You may have targeted the right audience with the right Keywords and Interests, but if they do not have MONEY to pay for your product, they will NEVER buy!

Among the ways you can ensure PAYABILITY of your audience is to raise the bar high and target those with high-end phones. Welcome ‘Device Targeting’!

This is simple Psychology of Marketing. It is only normal to assume that an individual who owns an iPhone 8 of nearly N400,000 will be able to afford your N30,000 product.

It is also logical to assume that an individual who owns a Tecno T1 may not be able to buy your N30,000 product!

We are not discriminating, but this is Business. No sentiments. If you must succeed, you must face the truth and be INTENTIONAL targeting only those who can pay for your product.

The Device Targeting tool gives you the opportunity to select what Type and Version of Devices will see your advert. As seen in the image below, you can target All Mobile Devices, Android Devices or IoS Devices Only.

If your product is N2,000 you may just leave the option open, effectively targeting all mobile phones of all Operating systems and all Versions.

If on the other hand, your product is N40,000 to N100,000 above, you don’t want Facebook sending your ad to Mallam Abubakar’s Tecno T1 whilst inside a Danfo on his way to Oworonsoki!

Target from Android 5.0 above or IoS 9.0 above.

I always tell my students, ‘DO NOT ignore device targeting in all your campaigns. It ensures you are targeting NOT JUST the right audience, but the right audience THAT CAN PAY!’

5. RELATIONSHIP TARGETING –

If you’re a Marriage Counsellor, Author, Pastor, or Entrepreneur with a Relationship sensitive Product or Service, this one is for you!

The Success of the book – SINGLE TO MARRIED, can be largely ascribed to this simple Facebook Marketing Tool. How? We selected only SINGLE ladies, using the Relationship Targeting tool.

Think of your Product or Service right now. Who needs it more? Single ladies or Married women? Single guys or Married men?

Do you have a seminar for couples who are ‘In a Relationship’ or ‘Engaged’ to be married? Do you have a Kitchen Utensil for sale to ‘Married’ Women? Or do you have a Book for ‘Divorcees’?

The Relationship Targeting tool is just for you!

6. EVENT TARGETING –

This one is pretty straight forward. If you run a Business that provides Services such as Ushering, Decoration or Catering, to Event Organizers, this is for you!

Use the Event Targeting tool to target people who create events.

Here’s a smart example –

I was hosting a Seminar in Lagos few months back. I posted it on Facebook and promoted it. Couple of days later, a young lady called me –

Young Lady: hello sir, am I on to the convener of ‘Facebook Business Summit’?

Me: Yes

Young Lady: Okay sir. I saw your advert for a seminar you’re organizing soon

Me: Okay?

Young Lady: I run an ushering company and I can provide you with professional and beautiful ushers for your program

Me: *blown away by her strategic marketing* Wow! Nice one dear. Well we will not be needing ushers for this seminar but in subsequent meetings, I’d be sure to call you.

Young Lady: Okay, thank you sir. I will store your number and continue to call you until you invite us for your program

Me: *LOL* Okay ma’am! I’ll store your number too!

I think she gave her name as Amaka.

Well Amaka, ‘Event Targeting’ option is for you. Instead of calling every event you see and missing the hundreds you don’t see, simply target them all with this tool!

7. EMPLOYER TARGETING –

This is one of the most effective Facebook Marketing tools for Businesses that deal in Luxury goods.

Using this tool, you can input the name of any Company whose employees meet the profile of your ideal customer.

If you have a high-end product such as expensive Bags, Shoes, Cars, or if you’re a Service Provider and you have Mortgages, Car Loans, Insurances etc., you can target people working in Multi-National Corporations e.g. Oil companies (NNPC, SHELL, NPDC), TelCOs (MTN, AIRTEL, GLOBACOM), or even Banks (FIRST BANK, GTB, ZENITH).

In one of the campaigns I recently conducted, I targeted Bankers from all the Top Banks in Nigeria, Lawyers in top law firms, Executives and Professionals from various FMCGs and other Top Companies in Nigeria.

These professionals don’t have time to go out and shop for themselves but they needed my client’s product so we targeted them and made a killing! We had to stop the campaign because my client ran out of stock and could no longer process orders.

That is the Power of Facebook Marketing!

PAY ATTENTION!

In the tutorial above, I have given the ‘functionality’ of these Powerful tools. However, to effectively utilize them to Boost your Sales and 10X Profits, you need to know and understand the various Strategies for combining these tools to achieve maximum result.

Before I became the Facebook Marketing Expert that I am today, it took me years of Learning and Practice, attending various Seminars, buying various Marketing Courses online and worst of all, wasting over $500 of my hard-earned money, trying to promote my Business online.

I labored for years until I attended a particular seminar that removed the scale from my eyes. With more personal study and practice, I soon began to discover terrible mistakes I had been making in the past, for example, who would have thought it, that the so called Facebook ‘BOOST’ button is one of your greatest marketing enemies?!

Why?

It limits your ability to create the ‘Best Audience’ for your Product or Service.

I laboured some months after this miracle seminar, after which I started planning and creating Highly Converting Ads that brought it more than 200% ROI! Friends and Acquaintances started noticing my proficiency in Facebook Marketing and before you know it, I started receiving Marketing jobs from within and outside the country.

It was in April I decided to start training other Business Owners on effective methods to promote their own Products and Services. In addition, I also created Three Powerful Marketing Courses that have helped Business owners transform their Facebook from Social Media to MONEY MAKER!

Here are Testimonials from some of my Students and Clients –

SIX-FIGURES IN ONE WEEK!

Femi I want to thank you very much for your humble heart. Thank you for helping me make my first ever N100k from an Information Product. I also got your Facebook Ads Course and combined it with the LJS Strategy and last night by around 8PM, I made 5-Figures, PURE

PROFIT!

Please if you have gotten Mr Femi’s course, practice what you have learned in them. The strategies he shared in them work 100%! I am living proof! Also, if you have not bought the courses, what are you waiting for?

Please pay the N15k and I guarantee that if you truly study and apply all that is taught within the course, you will make more than N50k in two weeks (minus expenses o)!

Stop doubting, do something!

Mr Femi, you are a genius and I will love to learn more from you. God bless you so much for everything you are doing to help us promote our Products and Services more effectively and profitably.

Uche M, Information Marketer

Lagos, Nigeria

OVER A MILLION NAIRA IN SALES!

After I finished writing my book – ‘SINGLE TO MARRIED’, I contemplated the best route to publish it. My Daughter and Assistant advised that we publish it online first to ‘test the market’. We were not doing it for the money.

Our plan was to use the eBook to gauge the interest of people then raise funds to publish hard-covers. While we were thinking of ways and people who can promote the book for us, Femi’s name came up and my daughter sent him an email.

He responded almost immediately and requested for a draft of the book – in fact it was him who did the final editing and designed the cover page. He called me to get some background information to the book, wrote the Advert copy then placed the Ad on Facebook.

He told us to delay release of the book to raise anticipation by starting with Pre-Orders.

It turned to something else!

The book went viral and I was shocked beyond words when he called me and said the book had made over N600,000 in the first 7 days! In the subsequent weeks, sales rose to 1,300 units, over N1,000,000, just from Facebook Marketing.

Right now, nearly 2,000 ladies have bought the book and hundreds have contacted me on how the book touched their lives greatly. I am in awe of the power of this Social Media and Femi I must say more grace to you. You are indeed a brilliant Marketer.

Pastor Nike O, Author

Liverpool, UK

MIRACLE AT A TRAINING! PLUS UPGRADED BUSINESS AND MARKETING SKILLS

Hello my name is Chiagozie, I am a Network Marketing Professional with Oriflame Cosmetics. Sometime in April, I attended Femi’s Masterclass on Facebook Advertising. I saw the advert for the training in one of the Mastermind groups and did not think twice before I made payment due to the many positive comments and responses I saw on the post by his students and clients.

I made payment and prepared to attend because as business owners, one of the major challenges we have is creating a unique selling point and targeting the right audience. That was one of the major things I wanted to learn at the training.

On that day, I travelled to the training center all the way from Ajah and it was one of the most eye opening events I have ever attended. At the training, Femi used my business as a practical case study to demonstrate an effective Facebook Marketing Campaign.

He created a Group and Facebook Page for me and placed an ad for them. Right there in the hall, I had a lead, in fact so many leads, but this particular lady contacted me right there in the training and before we left, a deal was made!

Femi is called the King of Facebook Marketing and honestly, there is no doubt that, that is what he is. Every day I go back to the notes I took at the training and the Courses he gave us and I see something new and captivating.

I want to use this opportunity to say a very big THANK YOU to Femi for everything. I am a better promoter and marketer today because of your training. May God richly bless you.

Chiagozie S, Oriflame Network Marketer

Lagos, Nigeria

Since April this year, I have organized several trainings and Seminars that have helped these and many more Business owners, double, triple, even quadruple SALES!

Here are some Pictures –

Cross-section of Attendees at the August FACEBOOK MARKETING MASTERCLASS

Cross-section of attendees at FACEBOOK BUSINESS SUMMIT 2.0.

YOU HAVE LABOURED ENOUGH!

You have suffered enough trying to get your Products and Services into the faces of the right audience and this is why I am inviting you to

FACEBOOK BUSINESS SUMMIT 3.0. (FBS3.0)

…to learn WORKING STRATEGIES that will help you Promote your Products and Services to your Ideal Customers ONLINE!

At the FACEBOOK BUSINESS SUMMIT 3.0, you will learn:

• The Five Questions to ask yourself before starting a Marketing Campaign. (Your answer to these questions will determine the Success or Failure of your Campaign)

• How to use the Targeting Tools above to find the Best Customers for your Business

• How to Create a Compelling and Irresistible Sales Copy that will convince people to buy from you

• How to Plan and Execute a Highly Converting Facebook Ads Campaign that will bring in at least 200% ROI

• Effective COST MANAGEMENT TECHNIQUES for Facebook Marketing and

• The Three Secret Techniques, Experts use to Advertise their Business online with very low costs, but ultra-high Profits

The Summit comes up on

Sunday, October 15th, 2017

TIME:

12PM Prompt

VENUE:

Lekki Oxford Hotel, Lekki, Lagos

REGISTRATION:

N15,000

SUPER BONUS!!!

Registration Fee for the Summit is N15,000 and my Marketing Course Combo called the FB PRO KIT is N25,000.

You see, the FB PRO KIT contains Three of our most Premium Marketing Courses –

• Marketing Power Pack for the Online Businessman

• LJS Formula for Facebook Marketing and

• Ultimate Video Tutorial for Facebook Advertising

These Courses have taught Hundreds of Businessmen and women, effective strategies for Promoting their Products and Services online by themselves. One of such Entrepreneurs sent me his testimonial just three days ago –

SUPERNATURAL BUSINESS TURNAROUND

After I struggled with Facebook Advertising for almost 2 years, wasted a lot of Dollars on adverts and still found my business in the same state of stagnancy, my breakthrough moment came when I came across Femi’s ULTIMATE VIDEO TUTORIAL FOR FACEBOOK ADVERTISING (UVT). He gave this course FREE OF CHARGE to all of us who registered for his Facebook Marketing Masterclass that held in August. After seriously study of the course, my marketing game changed!

I applied the Techniques Femi taught in the UVT and I can only describe what happened next as a SUPERNATURAL TURNAROUND! Orders for my Products skyrocketed and superseded my wildest imagination!

Mr Femi thanks for opening my eyes to the Magic in Facebook Advertising.

Tomiwa A, Mini-Importer

Lagos, Nigeria

Now, to Register for the Summit (N15,000) and buy the Course Combo (N25,000), will cost you N40,000 in total…

HOWEVER, this is my SPECIAL BONUS OFFER to you –

I will give the entire Marketing Course Combo, FREE OF CHARGE to the FIRST 20 PEOPLE TO REGISTER!!!

(Pay only Registration Fee and get the Complete Course Package FREE OF CHARGE!)

See Video Testimonials from the August FACEBOOK MARKETING MASTERCLASS, Tomi talked about –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFLZ7QR1z_g

MY UNBEATABLE GUARANTEE

Here is my unbeatable guarantee to you!

Attend the Summit and study the Courses I will give you FREE of Charge for 60 Days 100% RISK FREE!

If you don’t love it, don’t gain anything from them, I insist that you get 100% of your money back!

Let me tell you exactly why I’m offering you this unbeatable guarantee. You see, before I became the Facebook Marketing Expert I am today, I tried and failed so many theories and strategies, so many times. In fact, at a time, I thought Social Media Marketing was a fallacy and it was just all hype.

That was until I found the RIGHT WAY to go about it! It is this right way I want to show you. It is for this RIGHT WAY, I willingly take up the risk to give you this guarantee.

You have already seen some of the Testimonials. I could only put up three because of space. There are many more from Entrepreneurs, Authors, Pastors, School owners and various categories of Entrepreneurs in various undertakings who passed through my training and became Marketing Gurus of their own.

You also will Testify!

