Football

African champions Cameroon cannot qualify qualify after Nigeria draw

Published

3 hours ago

on


African champions Cameroon cannot qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday.

The result means Cameroon have just three points from four matches and can no longer finish top of Group B.

“There’s no-one in life who achieves all his goals [but] it’s a disappointment,” Indomitable Lions coach Hugo Broos said after the game.

In Monday’s other match, Libya earned a 1-0 win over Guinea in Group A.

Nigeria took the lead in Yaounde after 30 minutes through Moses Simon but their hosts equalised with 15 minutes to go through a Vincent Aboubakar penalty.

The Super Eagles’ goal came after Cameroon failed to clear and Simon profited after touches from Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses.

On the hour, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos made two changes as Vincent Aboubakar and Christian Bassagog came on to replace Benjamin Moukandjo and Jean-Pierre Nsame.

The changes had the desired affect as the Indomitable Lions pushed forward and forced Nigeria’s third choice keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa into a foul in the area.

Aboubakar stepped up to score the penalty in the 75th minute firing the ball straight down the middle.

But Ezenwa made amends for the penalty error with two saves in quick succession to deny first Nicolas Moumi and moments later Collins Fai.

The other match in Group B sees Algeria host Zambia in Constantine later on Tuesday.

A win for Zambia will take them to seven points, just three behind Nigeria with two games to play – while Algeria must win to keep alive any slim hopes they still have of going to Russia.

In Monastir, Libya got their first points of this stage of the campaign despite being down to 10 men for the last quarter of their match against Guinea.

Hamdou Mohamed scored the only goal of the game towards the end of the first half.

Should Tunisia get a point against DR Congo on Tuesday, then both Libya and Guinea will be formally ruled out of contention for Russia 2018.

Football

Alvaro Morata- Chelsea striker suffers grade two hamstring injury

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 3, 2017

By

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be out for more than a month after injuring his hamstring during Saturday’s defeat by Manchester City.

The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea for a club record £60m from Real Madrid, is the club’s top scorer with seven goals.

Spanish team doctors diagnosed the grade two myofascial injury and he will miss this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.

Muscle injuries such as this can take four to eight weeks to recover from.

Spain are top of group G, three points clear of Italy, with two games remaining.

Chelsea next play Crystal Palace on 14 October, before games against Roma, Watford and Everton.

Football

Carlo Ancelotti: Bayern Munich sack Italian manager

Published

5 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as manager of Bayern Munich.

Following Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain, the club’s board has decided to dismiss the Italian, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of last season.

Ancelotti, 58, helped Bayern win the Bundesliga last term, but they only reached the last eight of the Champions League and the German Cup semi-finals.

Assistant boss Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge.

Bayern, league champions in each of the past five seasons, are third in the German table, three points behind Borussia Dortmund, with four wins, one draw and one defeat from their first six matches. They next play away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday (14:30 BST).

“The performance of our team since the start of the season did not meet the expectations we put to them,” said Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I would like to thank Carlo for his cooperation. Carlo is my friend and will remain my friend, but we had to make a professional decision. The game in Paris clearly showed that we had to draw consequences.”

Former Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and AC Milan boss Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times – with Milan in 2003 and 2007, and with Madrid in 2014.

That return makes him the joint most successful manager in European Cup history, along with former Liverpool boss Bob Paisley, who also won three titles, in 1977, 1978 and 1981.

Ancelotti also led Milan to the Champions League final in 2005, but the Italian side were beaten on penalties by Liverpool, despite having led 3-0 at half-time.

Analysis

Carlo Wild, chief reporter at German sports magazine Kicker

The relationship between Ancelotti and the team and the leadership of the club has been far from perfect for a long time.

The big problem was Carlo Ancelotti has a completely different style to Pep Guardiola.

The atmosphere in the team was very, very bad in the past few weeks. I think he lost the respect of his players.

Ancelotti is a wonderful human being. I have big respect for him but if you are a very human coach the players feel that you are not as hard as Guardiola and step by step there is a loss of authority.

The leaders of the club didn’t think there was any chance that he could correct this situation.

Bayern Munich doesn’t often make long-term plans about who will be their coach, but I think they will choose a young coach who can speak the language of the players and who wants to play very intensive football.

Football

Liverpool allege youth winger suffered racist abuse at Spartak Moscow

Published

5 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

Liverpool have complained to Uefa about alleged racist abuse directed at winger Bobby Adekanye during Tuesday’s Uefa Youth League match at Spartak Moscow.

The alleged abuse at the Spartak Academy occurred when the 18-year-old came on as a 58th minute substitute.

Uefa told BBC Sport it is awaiting additional reports.

Spartak also face three charges for incidents involving fans during the 1-1 draw in their Champions League game against Liverpool later that day.

They are for illicit banners and chants, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways.

These charges will be dealt with by Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.

Spartak were fined 60,000 euros (£52,664) for a firework incident during their match at Maribor earlier this month. They have also been banned from selling tickets to their fans for the match in Sevilla on 1 November.

