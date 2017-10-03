Connect with us

Nigerian News

Bode George- The only problem PDP has is impunity

Published

2 hours ago

on

Chief Bode George says he will change the misfortune of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of 2019

George, a former vice chairman of the PDP, claims he knows the party’s problem

He compares his proposed task with the job of a marketer who learns from experience

Chief Bode George, the former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described impunity as the biggest challenge that the party would have in 2019.

The PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 after producing three presidents since 1999.

George however said he would change this and bring back the party’s glory if elected as its national chairman, promising the make 2019 victorious for the PDP.

“We have to convince Nigerians. You as a marketer, you have taken a product that was in the market before to the people and they waived you away, saying we don’t want it because it’s not effective, you know what you sold before, you had done a post mortem analysis on where the product went wrong, what is the thing that the people don’t like, what are those things that affected the product that our people used to love so much, that it was the beauty of every home, then you will get it right.

“The post mortem of the PDP shows that impunity was a big problem.

“Today somebody wins at the party’s congress, you send his name as the winner but when the results are out, even before he reaches the doorstep, it’s been changed because of some interest, how do you retain members loyalty in such a circumstance?

“You disobey so many lawful rules and you think it’s going to be rosy? No.

“Those of us who started with the original concept, who knew what we sold to the people, the good product we produced and the people bought, we know what to do about it again,” he said.

It was reported earlier that a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has given credence to George’s ambition to become the party’s chairman.

Babatope, a former Director of Organisation in the defunct Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), said he was fully in supports George’s ambition.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian News

Nnamdi Kanu is hiding in UK – Group

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


The Advocate of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has sent a message to the United Kingdom threatening to occupy its embassy if Nnamdi Kanu is not extradited to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Asongo Venatius, the group accused the UK of harbouring a terrorist and said the proper thing to do is to extradite him.
The group claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) fled escaped from Nigeria to Cameroon where he travelled to Malaysia and then to UK.

Read the statement below:

“The proper thing is for the UK to have allowed Kanu answer the treason charges against him in Nigeria before making any intervention.

“We find it supremely irresponsible for the UK High Commission in Nigeria to have issued its statement seeking clarification on Nnamdi Kanu when it knows it was in cahoots with the terrorist leader.

“The irresponsible behaviour became diabolic when the UK issued him an emergency travel document in collaboration with crisis merchants. This is the worst form of double standard ever.

“We are at a loss to understand what the UK Mission in Nigeria or even the home country stands to gain by mischievously sinking so low to aid a terrorist and facilitate his sneaking out of the country.

“This is a disgrace to the government and people of the United Kingdom, it is a blot that can only be erased by the government of the UK flushing out Kanu and all other bad elements that are trying to sabotage Nigeria.

“If the UK truly believes in freedom, it must extradite Kanu, who is facing charges in a Nigerian court, so that those who stood surety to perfect his bail conditions do not end up in jail if he fails to show up for his trial.

“Even where the UK has decided to spurn the ties that existed between it and Nigeria, we advise it to revisit the ill advised choice of backing a terrorist against the Nigerian state.

“As the UK should have learnt from initially supporting ISIS terrorists, the attacks by these sick minds would eventually take place on its soil.

“The Advocates of Social Justice for All [ASJA] therefore demands that the UK High Commission in Nigeria immediately extradite Nnamdi Kanu to stand trial for his crime before his October 17, 2017 court appearance.
“Failure to do this will see ASJA leading Nigerians to occupy the UK High Commission’s premises in a manner it has never experienced before in any other part of the world.”
Meanwhile, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed said that Nigeria does not require the permission of foreign countries to declare a group as a terrorist organisation.

The minister’s statement was in reaction to the position of some foreign countries regarding the proscription of IPOB and its declaration as a terrorist group.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

Minister of Agriculture – Bag of rice to fall to N15,000 soon

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


The minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh, has said that the price of rice would fall to N15,000 soon

Ogbeh said efforts were being made to ensure that miller could be able to procure a paddy at lower price
He also said a meeting has been scheduled between the millers and the farmers by the federal government

The federal government has assured Nigerians that the price for a bag of rice would soon crash in the market.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh while speaking to journalists in Abuja said rice would sell for N13,000 within a few months.

Ogbeh said he is optimistic that a 50kg bag of rice which is currently between N17,000 and N18,000 would crash to N15,000 and N13,000.
The minister said efforts were being made to ensure that miller could be able to procure a paddy at lower price.

Ogbeh said: “In July, 2015, one tonne of rice sold for N65,000. Last year June, one tonne of rice went to N150,000.”

“So, the millers said as long as they were buying for N150,000 for a tonne of paddy and milling, they couldn’t sell for less than N17,000 for a bag of 50 kg after milling.
“So, we called a meeting between millers and farmers and we are brokering an arrangement now where the price of paddy would drop reasonably to N120,000 per tonne of paddy.

“And the millers say that if they buy at N120,000, they can sell rice at the rate of N13,000 per 50kg,” Obeh said.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

Nigerian army – Set for Operation Crocodile Smile II in Niger Delta

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


Nigerian army troops of the 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, are expected to begin Operation Crocodile Smile 2 in the Niger Delta.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the division’s deputy director, army public relations, in a statement on Monday, October 2, said the exercise would be conducted between October 7 and 28.
He said: “In line with the Nigerian Army’s Training Directive for the Year 2017, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, including its affiliated formations and units, located within its entire Area of Responsibility (AOR), which covers the core Niger Delta States of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers, will be participating in this year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile II, within the entire Niger Delta region.

“The exercise is intended to equip troops with skills in administration, operational, logistics and civil-military cooperation aspects in a military operation, such as the provision of free medical care to host communities, Quick Impact Projects (QIP) and the conduct of sanitation exercises to be undertaken by the troops for the benefit of their host communities and distribution of educational materials to schools. These are parts of army’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It will also avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land based and joint riverine operations.

“The exercise will also aim at imparting to the troops the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, effective application of the Nigerian Army code of conduct, as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), proper handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and captured or surrendered hostile elements, in line with international best practices.”

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending