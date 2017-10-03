Bode George- The only problem PDP has is impunity

Chief Bode George says he will change the misfortune of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of 2019

George, a former vice chairman of the PDP, claims he knows the party’s problem

He compares his proposed task with the job of a marketer who learns from experience

Chief Bode George, the former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described impunity as the biggest challenge that the party would have in 2019.

The PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 after producing three presidents since 1999.

George however said he would change this and bring back the party’s glory if elected as its national chairman, promising the make 2019 victorious for the PDP.

“We have to convince Nigerians. You as a marketer, you have taken a product that was in the market before to the people and they waived you away, saying we don’t want it because it’s not effective, you know what you sold before, you had done a post mortem analysis on where the product went wrong, what is the thing that the people don’t like, what are those things that affected the product that our people used to love so much, that it was the beauty of every home, then you will get it right.

“The post mortem of the PDP shows that impunity was a big problem.

“Today somebody wins at the party’s congress, you send his name as the winner but when the results are out, even before he reaches the doorstep, it’s been changed because of some interest, how do you retain members loyalty in such a circumstance?

“You disobey so many lawful rules and you think it’s going to be rosy? No.

“Those of us who started with the original concept, who knew what we sold to the people, the good product we produced and the people bought, we know what to do about it again,” he said.

It was reported earlier that a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has given credence to George’s ambition to become the party’s chairman.

Babatope, a former Director of Organisation in the defunct Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), said he was fully in supports George’s ambition.