Dan Evans: British tennis player banned for one year for positive cocaine test

Published

6 hours ago

on

British tennis player Dan Evans has been banned for one year after testing positive for cocaine, which he explained had accidentally mixed with his medication in a washbag.

The British number four provided the positive sample at the Barcelona Open on 24 April and his suspension is back-dated to begin from that date.

Evans, 27, will therefore be free to return to action from 24 April 2018.

“I am determined to return to the sport I love,” said the Briton.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period.”

Governing body the International Tennis Federation (ITF) explained that, because cocaine is not performance enhancing and it was taken out of competition, a potential four-year ban was instead 12 months.

The ITF decision said Evans “promptly admitted his violation” and it accepted his account of how the cocaine got into his system, adding that he bore “no significant fault or negligence for the violation”.

The Briton has also had to forfeit 103,890 euros (£92,205) of prize money won and the ranking points gained between the date of his test and the announcement of the positive finding on 23 June.

According to the ITF decision announced on Tuesday, Evans said “leftover” cocaine had accidentally mixed with permitted medication in the “same pocket of his washbag”.

He said he took those tablets daily from 20 April 2017 to 24 April 2017, the date on which he provided his sample.

It was successfully proven by Evans’ expert, Dr Pascal Kintz, that the amount of cocaine ingested by Evans was no more than 1‐3 mg – a quantity “inconsistent with knowing ingestion and consistent instead with inadvertent contamination”.

Evans had reached a career-high ranking of 41 in March but is now down to 108th, and will slip further before he is able to return to competition in April.
Evans will be very pleased at the outcome, having admitted taking cocaine just four days before he played his first match in Barcelona – in the heart of the clay-court season.

First, the 27-year-old successfully argued he took the drug in a context unrelated to tennis, and then convinced the ITF he was not guilty of significant fault as the legal medication he was taking at the time had been contaminated by the leftover cocaine.

The ITF’s more emollient approach to this case contrasts noticeably with the way they have prosecuted other recent doping violations. Maria Sharapova, Marin Cilic and Viktor Troicki all appealed the verdict of independent tribunals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport – and all had their bans reduced.

The ITF will have been very keen to avoid this case going the same way, and as Evans agreed to the ban they proposed, the governing body did not push for an independent hearing.

Evans now has a good opportunity to re-establish himself as a top-100 player. It won’t be glamorous returning to the lower tiers of the Futures circuit to scrap for ranking points, but he has proven before he can do it.

In May 2015, after a spell out through injury, Evans stood at 772 in the world. He was back in the world’s top 100 within a year.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Sports

FIFA fines Nigeria $31,000 for crowd disorder during game against Cameroon

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 3, 2017

By

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has fined the Nigerian football federation (NFF) $31,000 for the conduct of its fans’ breach of security during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

 

Nigeria was charged for improper conduct amongst spectators, invasions of restricted areas by supporters other than the pitch.

 

The match was held in Uyo, and the Super Eagles won 4-0.  The German football federation was also fined 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) because fans chanted Nazii slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic. “The range of charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague,” FIFA said

 

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Sports

England v Slovenia: Delph and Jones doubts for England

Published

1 day ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


Phil Jones and Fabian Delph are doubts for England’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Both players are being assessed by the England medical team before the game on Thursday.

Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane also missed out on Monday’s training at St George’s Park and instead took part in a recovery session.

England can guarantee qualification for the World Cup with a win at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side travel to Lithuania for their final Group F match on Sunday.

Manchester City’s Delph was recalled to the England squad in order to increase competition for a place in the midfield, with Tottenham’s Dele Alli ruled out of the first game due to suspension.

The 27-year-old’s appearance for City at the weekend – in an unfamiliar left-back role – was only his first start in 17 months having suffered a series of injuries.

Manchester United defender Jones, 25, played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday but had missed out on his side’s trip to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday through injury.

Before training on Monday, England’s training pitch at St George’s Park was named after Sir Bobby Charlton to mark the World Cup winner’s 80th birthday.

Charlton will also be guest of honour on Thursday at Wembley.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Sports

Gerard Pique: Barcelona man prepared to quit Spain duty amid independence debate

Published

1 day ago

on

October 2, 2017

By


Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he will retire from international football before the World Cup if his support for Catalonia’s independence referendum is deemed a problem.

Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0 in an empty stadium on Sunday following unrest in the city, and the 30-year-old described it as his “hardest game”.

“I think I can continue,” said Pique.

“But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018.

“There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy.”

Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people in north-eastern Spain, has its own language and culture and Barcelona is its capital.

It also has a high degree of autonomy, but is not recognised as a separate nation under the Spanish constitution.
Jeered during Spain games

Pique has played 91 times for Spain but has become a divisive figure because of his stance on the referendum.

During their June friendly against Colombia in Murcia, a city in south east Spain, he was jeered frequently by supporters who oppose Catalan independence.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has intervened to ask fans to show his international colleague “respect”.

Before Sunday’s game against Las Palmas, Pique posted a picture on Twitter of him voting in the referendum.

The former Manchester United defender wrote: “I have already voted. Together we are unstoppable defending democracy.”
‘We debated whether to play’

Barcelona’s game against Las Palmas was played behind closed doors as a protest after their request for it to be postponed was rejected.

The Spanish government pledged to stop a poll declared illegal on a day of violent protests and unrest.

Pique said: “The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play.

“I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behaviour of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”

Pique believes Sunday’s events will cause further political instability in Spain.

“For a moment I couldn’t believe it,” he told the AFP agency. “I thought they would try to block the vote but they would try to do it in a peaceful manner.

“It wasn’t like that, but at least the whole world has seen it.

“This decision has made things a lot worse. It is one of the worst decisions made by this country in 40 or 50 years.

“It has only served to separate Catalonia and Spain more and it will have consequences.”

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

