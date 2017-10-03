Connect with us

Rocker Tom Petty Dies At Age of 66

Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, according to Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Dimitriades confirmed Petty’s death on behalf of the performer’s family.
He was 66.
“He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” Dimitriades said in a statement.

With his nasally voice and chiming guitar, Petty and his longtime band, the Heartbreakers, churned out an instantly recognizable brand of sturdy, heartland rock that made them a classic-radio staple for decades. Petty, along with the band, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
The group finished a summer tour with three performances at the Hollywood Bowl last week.
Petty and the Heartbreakers first came to fame in the 1970s. It was both with that group and as a solo artist that Petty had a string of hits across the decades, including “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl” and “I Won’t Back Down.”
Their 1976 debut contained a minor hit, “Breakdown,” but it wasn’t until Petty’s third album, “Damn the Torpedoes,” that he and the band broke through to the mainstream.
That 1980 album won critical raves, went platinum and spawned the hits “Don’t Do Me Like That” and “Refugee.”

Petty sang with Stevie Nicks that same year on her smash hit, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” The duet kicked off a long and fruitful period of collaboration between Petty and other artists.
He recorded “Don’t Come Around Here No More” — memorable for its trippy, Mad Hatter-themed music video — with the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart in 1985. Petty joined Bob Dylan on tour the next year, which also included dates with the Grateful Dead.
He joined fellow music legends Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison in 1988 to form The Traveling Wilburys. They released two studio albums.
It was a rich career for Petty, who was born in Gainesville, Florida and became hooked on rock and roll when — at the age of 11 — he met superstar Elvis Presley on a movie set.
Petty joined his first band, The Sundowners, in high school at the age of 14.
After getting into an argument with the band’s drummer, Petty quit and moved on to join a group called The Epics, which included Tom Leadon, a brother of Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon.
“We realized Tom was the real musician of the band,” their fellow band member Rick Rucker told the Orlando Sentinel in 2006.
The Epics later changed their name to Mudcrutch, and Petty traveled to Los Angeles in search of a record deal for the rock quintet.
Despite landing a deal, the group soon disbanded.
A new group that included Petty and two former Mudcrutch members formed in 1975, eventually becoming known as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
After pioneering the heartland rock sound, Petty went solo in 1989 before regrouping with the Heartbreakers three years later.
He also found fame as an actor. His flair for drama was on display in his music videos for songs like “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”
Petty starred with Kevin Costner in the 1997 film, “The Postman.” He also had a recurring role as the voice of Elroy “Lucky” Kleinschmidt in the animated comedy series, “King of the Hill.”
A 2015 biography on Petty documented a dark turn for the singer and his struggle with heroin addiction in 1997, following the collapse of his 20-year marriage and a failed album.
“Tried to go cold turkey, and that wouldn’t work,” Petty said in the book. “It’s an ugly f***ing thing.”
Petty told CNN in a 2007 interview that he loved music as much as it loved him.
“Music, as far as I have seen in the world so far, is the only real magic that I know,” he said. “There is something really honest and clean and pure and it touches you in your heart.”

Olori Wuraola Confirms Marriage Clash

There were speculations some weeks back that the marriage of Ooni Ogunwusi to Olori Wuraola has clashed.

But it remained a rumour due to the rebuttal statement issued by the Palace.

However, the Olori herself has confirmed the news on her Instagram page.

She said,

“We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity & nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

What I can confirm, is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

We’ve seen this movie before. Women being dragged in the press & blamed for everything under the sun. This behavior is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander is a cancer that harvests to eat away the souls of the planter.

The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defense or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.

As I bid adieu to this chapter, my wish to you all is to step into your lives – boldly & fearlessly, the way God intended and live not just by words, but through example. The best chapter in our lives is the one we are writing now. Thank you for your love and support.

With peace, love & light, -Her Highness, Zaynab Otiti Obanor.”

She has also reverted back to using her maiden name.

