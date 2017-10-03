Connect with us

“If you think those in the National Assembly are idiots, wait for 2019 and put people who are not idiots” – Garba Shehu says

6 hours ago

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has advised Nigerians to wait till 2019 to effect any changes if they feel that the National Assembly is filled with idiots. Garba said this when he appeared on a programme on Channels TV. Watch the video below

Food is still expensive under Buhari and this is why – Lai Mohammed

5 hours ago

October 3, 2017

Nigeria’s minister of information and culture has revealed the reason behind the high price of foodstuff in the country
Mr Lai Mohammed also explained the various steps being taken by the government to improve the situation

The minister blamed corruption, infrastructure deficit among other things for the high cost of food

While speaking on Africa Independent Television’s (AIT) current affairs programme ‘Focus Nigeria’, Lai Mohammed revealed why despite the “revolution” witnessed in the agricultural sector, the cost of food items remains high.

The minister of information and culture said it was because of infrastructural deficit and export demands.

He said: “Despite the fact that the production of staples like rice, grains, yam has increased with the agriculture revolution of the government, food items are still on the high side.

“There are many reasons why the prices are still up there but principally, I think it is infrastructural deficit.

“By this, I mean what it takes to bring the produce from the farms to the farm gates and from the farm gates to the city centres and this may not improve until various road and rail projects are completed.

“The good news, however, is that from october this year, the General Electric, which has the concession for the 3,500 narrow gauge rail routes will commence work.

“The Lagos to Kano standard gauge rail project and the Lagos to Calabar rail lines which will criss-cross all the southeastern states are priority projects of the government.

“That will help in the transportation of goods and services including agricultural produce at a far cheaper fare and that will percolate to the common man.”

He also assured that the government would do all that is possible to ensure that the Lagos to Ibadan, Kano to Maiduguri and other critical roads across the country were completed.

“There is so much demand on our grains and cereals from other parts of Africa.

“You cannot stop the farmers especially with the ECOWAS protocols that allows for free movement of goods and services.

“There is also a lot of demand for our grains from other parts of the world and as a matter of fact, we got over N30 billion from agricultural export in the second quarter of this year.

“I believe that with the economy picking up and the various infrastructural development coming up, Nigeria will very soon start to feel some relief.

“Also the presidential initiative to employ 10,000 people from each state in the agricultural sector will bring succour and a lot of relief,” he said.

“Living together for 57 years as an independent country with all the ups and downs and challenges and we are going stronger in all ramification.

“The present administration is getting its priorities right and focussed on the economy, good governance, security and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.”

The minister also reiterated the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that the administration would not rest on its oars until the impact of good governance is felt by all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Lai Mohammed insisted Buhari’s administration should not be blamed for the infrastructural deficit in the country.

The minister stated this on Monday, October 2, when he featured alongside other guests on the Nigeria Television Authority programme, Good Morning Nigeria, which focussed on Nigeria

Governor Obiano reveals what he discussed with President Buhari

6 hours ago

October 3, 2017

Obiano said President Buhari likes governors who deliver dividends of democracy to their people and that he also promised government support for a free election in the state.

He said: “He’s reassured free and fair election, that’s what should be important to me.”

“He likes governors like me. (Governors) who are hardworking, who are delivering on what people can see, who are bringing dividends of democracy to their people, that’s what the president wants.”

“He doesn’t care about your party, he wants to know that you are doing well in this area, in that area, and that’s how a president should work.” Governor Obiano, while commenting on his party’s preparedness for the November governorship election in the state also said that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, does not believe in rigging.
“We do not believe in rigging, APGA has never rigged an election. All we want is for the umpires to be unbiased – free and fair election – and you will get the result.”

Meanwhile, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, the national coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors, cried out saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) was planning to use federal might during the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

Obigwe asked the people of the state to disregard the claim by Tony Nwoye of the APC that APGA was the party planning to rig the election.

Bode George- The only problem PDP has is impunity

16 hours ago

October 3, 2017

Chief Bode George says he will change the misfortune of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of 2019

George, a former vice chairman of the PDP, claims he knows the party’s problem

He compares his proposed task with the job of a marketer who learns from experience

Chief Bode George, the former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described impunity as the biggest challenge that the party would have in 2019.

The PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 after producing three presidents since 1999.

George however said he would change this and bring back the party’s glory if elected as its national chairman, promising the make 2019 victorious for the PDP.

“We have to convince Nigerians. You as a marketer, you have taken a product that was in the market before to the people and they waived you away, saying we don’t want it because it’s not effective, you know what you sold before, you had done a post mortem analysis on where the product went wrong, what is the thing that the people don’t like, what are those things that affected the product that our people used to love so much, that it was the beauty of every home, then you will get it right.

“The post mortem of the PDP shows that impunity was a big problem.

“Today somebody wins at the party’s congress, you send his name as the winner but when the results are out, even before he reaches the doorstep, it’s been changed because of some interest, how do you retain members loyalty in such a circumstance?

“You disobey so many lawful rules and you think it’s going to be rosy? No.

“Those of us who started with the original concept, who knew what we sold to the people, the good product we produced and the people bought, we know what to do about it again,” he said.

It was reported earlier that a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has given credence to George’s ambition to become the party’s chairman.

Babatope, a former Director of Organisation in the defunct Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), said he was fully in supports George’s ambition.

