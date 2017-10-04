Check Out The Beautiful Royal Albert Hall, London Where Wizkid Performed & Made History Last Friday



When it comes to Instagram Followers Davido Can win a Trophy for that, He just clicked 5million followers on IG, We have been following up his IG page for weeks, since from 4.8mil waiting for him to make the hit, so we can break the news first… Like our lives depend on it lol, But that’s my job right?

So Davido just achieved his greatest hit with 5M follows on IG, Here’s a big congrats to him, Unlike his boss in the Game Wizkid who cares more about breaking records than IG followers, Davido values his IG followers even more than taking care of his 2 little Kids “But that’s by the Way…”

Coming second is the Legend Wizkid, with over 4million Followers, Followed by Donjazzy, Peter Okoye, Genevieve and More..

Though Wizkid has more followers on Twitter than Davido, with over 3million..

So Lemme be the the first to Tell you that Davido is now the most followed person on Instagram in Nigeria for now.

For Once the singer has Achieved Something important, A round of Applause for that..

Remember You read it from Naijaloaded first. See screen shot below!

