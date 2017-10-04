Connect with us

Cut-off point: Reps resolve to investigate JAMB

22 mins ago

The House of Representatives plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Yussuff Lasun, on Tuesday endorsed a resolution to investigate why the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board fixed a 120 cut-off mark for admission into the universities.

The resolution was taken after a debate by members. While some Reps sought the scrapping of JAMB, others defended the examination body.

The debate followed a motion moved by a member of the All Progressives Congress from Benue State, Mr. Hassan Saleh.

Leading the debate, Saleh stated that while JAMB set 120 points for admission into universities, it set 100 marks for placement into polytechnics or colleges of education.

He described the marks as “ridiculous,” saying many candidates scored higher marks during the last UMTE.

A member from Niger State, Mr. Adamu Chika, said it was strange for an examination body to recommend candidates for admission with 30 per cent score.

“This policy was done to favour some powerful people; let us face the fact. We are all aware that the private universities are not able to get candidates to fill their spaces,” he alleged.

A member from Lagos State, Mrs. Rita Orji, also called for the scrapping of JAMB, saying, “Let JAMB be scrapped if they are becoming irrelevant.”

But, the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Mr. Aminu Suleiman, called for caution, advising members not to make comments that could pre-empt the outcome of the investigation.

Another member from Kwara State, Mr. Ahman Pategi, also described as “hasty” a move by members to condemn the policy without first appreciating the factors that could have led to the decision by the stakeholders.

“The people who took this decision are the professionals in the education sector. We are not professionals and we cannot claim to know more than them,” he said.

At the end of the debate, members passed the motion in a majority voice vote.

The Committee on Tertiary Education was directed to look into the matter and report back to the House within four weeks.

In a related development, the Senate has opted to call a stakeholders’ meeting to deliberate on the conflicts arising from the JAMB cut-off mark and other related admission matters.

At the plenary on Tuesday, some senators condemned the conduct of tests for applicants by universities after the candidates had passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by JAMB.

The lawmakers, while debating a motion moved by Senator Umaru Kurfi (Katsina-Central), lamented that candidates were finding it difficult to gain admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions but found it easy in other countries.

The motion was titled, ‘The need to revisit the regulatory conflict between Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and universities in offering admission in Nigeria.’

Seconding the motion, Senator Shehu Sani, said, “JAMB has been literally ‘jamming’ the future of our young people in the sense that there have been a lot of impediments that have seriously affected their ability to get into university.

“Our concern is the fact that after JAMB (examination) is post-UTME. That becomes a series of hardship and suffering on the way to university. The problem we are facing is peculiar to us. It is easier for a Nigerian to secure admission outside this continent than it is here. Why should it be so?

In his contribution, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Barau Jibrin, said JAMB was performing better under the current administration.

“When you talk about the efficiency or integrity of JAMB, it has improved. Yes, few years back, things were not going fine with JAMB. But the current administration of JAMB is doing very well,” he stated.

He said the decision to set new cut-off marks was collectively done between JAMB, universities and other stakeholders, including the Senate committee.

He added that the schools were at liberty to raise the marks individually.

The Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, also said, “When the post-UTME test was introduced, I was then Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Education. We kicked against it because we felt then and I feel now that there is no need for this test.”

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, advised that the prayer of the motion should call for a stakeholders’ meeting between the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to review the issues and make recommendations that would be considered by the chamber.

Kurfi thereafter amended the prayer as Saraki advised and it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

Only looters attract EFCC, presidential aide replies Patience Jonathan

55 mins ago

October 4, 2017

The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has told the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is only attracted to those who have stolen items.

Mrs. Jonathan had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to intervene in what she referred to as a witch-hunt.
She had accused the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, of bias and intimidation.

She asked Buhari to caution Magu.

Onochie, in a reaction on her twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Tuesday, told Mrs. Jonathan that the EFCC was only attracted to those who have stolen items.

She wrote, “Madam, under your admin, oops, your husband’s admin, perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s admin, it’s forbidden.

“Again, there must be something about you that attract @officialEFCC. EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items.

Ekiti Assembly threatens Magu with contempt over state officials’ arrest

1 hour ago

October 4, 2017

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has sent a letter of protest to the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, over the arrest and detention of the state Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemi Owolabi.

In the letter, the Assembly described the arrests of Ojo and Owolabi as premeditated, malicious, politically-motivated, contemptuous and unconstitutional in all ramifications.

The House said the arrests smacked of gangsterism by an agency that derived its powers from the constitution but acting in clear contempt of the rule of law.

The letter, which was dated October 2, 2017 and signed by the Speaker, Mr. Kolawole Oluwawole, was delivered at the EFCC’s Abuja office on Tuesday.

The letter was delivered by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso.

Omotoso was accompanied to the commission’s office by two members of the House, Mr. Sina Animasaun and Mr. Dayo Akinleye.

The Assembly accused Magu and the commission of disobedience to court orders.

“We therefore wish to put you on notice that should you fail to desist from further disobedience to the court order mentioned above by continuous infraction against the people and the government of Ekiti State, contempt proceedings will be initiated against you without delay,” part of the letter read.

“It is in view of this that we demand the immediate release of the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo, and the state Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi.”

The speaker explained that there was a subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, granted on November 7, 2016, in the case of Attorney General of Ekiti State Vs EFCC, IGP, Ekiti State House of Assembly and 15 others.

The letter read in part, “The court granted an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants (EFCC and the Inspector-General of Police, their agents, privies or any other investigative agencies, however described) from arresting, detaining or investigating any person or persons, whether past or present officials in the Ekiti State Government, without any report of indictment from the Ekiti State House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed in this suit.

“The consequential effects of the court order, which has not been vacated by a superior court, is that the Ekiti State House of Assembly, being the only institution vested with the powers to appropriate fund for the state government and enforces the judicious use of such, through its Public Account Committee, must first carry out its function of investigating the use of funds appropriated for the state government and report of indictment made.

“In this instance case, the Ekiti State House of Assembly did not report any indictment against the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemi Owolabi, to the EFCC.

“Therefore, the EFCC acted in violation of a valid and subsisting court order by arresting and detaining since Thursday, September 28, 2017, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemi Owolabi.”

Describing the EFCC as partisan, the letter said, “Despite the petition against a former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and others dated November 24, 2016 and submitted to the EFCC by the Ekiti State House of Assembly, you have declined to invite any of those that we complained against.

“Instead of acting on our petition, your commission opted to turn itself to an agent of harassment and intimidation against the government of Ekiti State, acting on every frivolous petition.”

Senate : Urges ministry of power to remove speed bumps on federal highway

1 hour ago

October 4, 2017

The Senate has asked the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to remove speed bumps on federal highways and enforce compliance with speed limits.

The directive followed the adoption of a motion jointly moved by Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North-East) and Senator Stella Oduah (Anambra-North) at the plenary on Tuesday. The motion is titled ‘Urgent need to control the indiscriminate erection of speed bumps on federal roads nationwide.’

The Senate unanimously granted the prayers, including to “direct the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to the remove all the speed bumps indiscriminately erected on the federal highways, regulate and standardise the erection of all speed bumps.”

The lawmakers also urged the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to cause the owners of petrol stations to build service lanes of not less than 50 metres on both sides of the stations to prevent customers from turning directly to and from the highways.

They also asked the ministry to enforce the setback regulations for fixed structures along highways and urged the planning authority to implement regulations for motor parks, markets and places of worship.

Moving the motion, Gemade said the Senate noted “with dismay” the thousands of speed bumps recently erected on almost all federal highways nationwide ostensibly to control the speed of vehicles plying the roads.

According to Gemade, some of the hazards posed by the bumps to vehicle owners are “accelerated wear and tear of the vehicles, loss of many hours when quantified nationwide, and damage to vehicle suspension systems as most of these bumps are not professionally designed.”

He alleged that the Department of Highways in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing was not controlling the development of structures along federal highways, allowing illegal fixed structures to be erected less than the prescribed 45m off the roads.

He further alleged that planning authorities in the states and the Federal Capital Territory were not enforcing the regulations governing location of filling stations, markets and places of worship, resulting in total closure of the highways when these places were in use.

He said, “The Senate observes that these bumps are indiscriminately erected in several communities, villages, hamlets, near petrol stations, markets, roadside bukas and even individual homes.

“The Senate is aware that there is the need for speed control on our high ways to avoid speeding by motorists, especially around hospitals and schools. Interestingly, the Federal Road Safety Corps has introduced a speed control device to be installed in commercial vehicles, which took effect two months ago.

“The Senate believes that federal highways are meant for smooth traffic flow and there should be no constraints restricting the free flow of traffic; it is aware that these speed bumps now constitute nuisance source other than serve any useful purpose whatsoever.”

Seconding the motion, Senator Joshua Lidani said while Bauchi State had removed speed bumps from its roads, Nasarawa State still had many of them.

“I think there is the need for these speed bumps to be removed. If they have to be installed, let it be done professionally,” he stated.

But some senators including Baran Jibrin, Godswill Akpabio and Ike Ekweremadu warned that the removal of the bumps could lead to deaths as there were communities, schools and worship centres by the highways.

However, the senators voted in favour of the removal of the bumps.
