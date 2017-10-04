Connect with us

Tech News

Federal court denies cash awards to 22 million OPM data theft victims

Published

5 hours ago

on

A federal court has rejected a lawsuit seeking compensation for some 22 million federal employees, retirees and others whose personal information was stolen from two government databases.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Tuesday that it has no jurisdiction over cases brought by two federal unions following the hacking of Office of Personnel Management databases, revealed in mid-2015 but occurring months before. Those databases included names, addresses and Social Security numbers, in many cases personal financial and legal information, and in some cases fingerprints.

In response, the government has been providing free services such as credit and identity monitoring and identity theft insurance.

Separate suits by the American Federation of Government Employees and the National Treasury Employees Union sought financial damage awards for the victims in addition.

They argued that the government was on notice that hackers regularly targeted its systems but failed to maintain adequate safeguards. They also said the victims remain at continuing risk of having their information misused.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Support builds for Bridenstine to lead NASA despite past skepticism on climate change

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

If confirmed, Jim Bridenstine would be the first NASA administrator in the post-Apollo era who wasn’t yet born when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. He’s a politician and a Navy aviator, not a rocket scientist, whose credentials have already been criticized by Florida’s two U.S. senators. And the congressman’s comments expressing skepticism about the role humans have played in climate change have sparked controversy.

But in the days since President Trump announced that Bridenstine was his pick to lead the space agency, the 42-year-old conservative Republican House member from Oklahoma has lined up some key support from members of Congress and industry groups.

Bridenstine’s nomination comes as NASA is increasingly relying on the private sector to perform tasks that were once the exclusive domain of the government. Under President George W. Bush, NASA decided to hire commercial ventures to fly cargo to the International Space Station. Under President Barack Obama, the private sector was tasked with flying astronauts there, with the first flights with human passengers coming in a year or so.

Now, under Trump, the growing private sector is looking to capitalize on its momentum and partner with NASA to go even farther — to the moon and deep space. And it regards Bridenstine as someone who would be good for business.

“NASA needs dedicated and inspired leadership, and Representative Bridenstine is an outstanding choice to provide precisely that,” said S. Alan Stern, chairman of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, an industry group representing many space companies and start-ups.

The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, representing many of the big legacy contractors, said it also welcomed the nomination, saying Bridenstine “has been an active and vocal advocate for space on Capitol Hill.”

But in a subsequent statement to The Washignton Post, the coalition’s president, Mary Lynne Dittmar, backed away from a full endorsement, saying, “We look forward to learning more from Rep. Bridenstine during the Senate confirmation hearings.”

His nomination is moving forward at a pivotal time for NASA and the growing space industry. Under contracts with the agency, SpaceX and Boeing are set to fly astronauts to the space station, restoring human spaceflight from United States soil for the first time since the space shuttle was retired in 2011. NASAalso is preparing to launch its massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule in the coming years.

 

 

NASA is poised to ask the private sector for proposals to develop a lunar lander that could take experiments and cargo to the surface of the moon, with flights starting as early as 2018. Bridenstine, who serves in the Navy Reserve, has advocated a return to the moon, writing in a blog post last year that “from the discovery of water ice on the moon until this day, the American objective should have been a permanent outpost of rovers and machines, with occasional manned missions for science and maintenance.”

At a recent congressional hearing, Jason Crusan, the director of NASA’s division of advanced exploration systems, said the solicitation for lunar landers shows the agency’s “growing confidence in the commercial industry.”

Many in Congress agree.

“Not only can space involve the private sector, it must involve the private sector,” said Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.), the chairman of the House Science subcommittee on space.

In addition to backing work with younger, entrepreneurial firms, Bridenstine has also voiced his support for the traditional industrial base, made up of behemoths such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing. They want to ensure that programs such as the Space Launch System, the massive rocket beingdeveloped by NASA, and the Orion crew capsule continue, even though they’ve been criticized

It’s not ‘or.’ It’s ‘and,’ ” said Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. “It’s the notion that you can have the traditional approach and you can have this newer commercial approach, and both could yield great benefits to the agency. Bridenstine understands as well as anyone the capabilities that are offered by both of these sectors.”

Mike Gold, the chairman of a commercial space advisory committee for the Federal Aviation Administration, said that Bridenstine would be able to unite the industry with “his support for a diverse array of activities such as deep-space exploration, private-sector partnerships, Earth science and technology development.”

But Bridenstine sparked controversy when he demanded during a House floor speech that Obama apologize for spending more on climate-change research than weather forecasting. He also said that global temperatures “stopped rising 10 years ago,” which isn’t true.

Those comments could haunt him in his Senate confirmation hearing and have already made him a target.

for being well over budget and behind schedule.

Climate change due to global warming is one of the greatest threats facing us as a species,” science blogger Phil Plait wrote recently. “The leader of the world’s premier space agency should at the very bare minimum be willing to admit it exists.”

Supporters say that his views have evolved and that he is not a climate-change denier. As a representative from a state that is often battered by tornadoes, he is passionate about ensuring that Earth-science efforts are robust and well funded, they say.

He also has been criticized by Sens. Marco Rubio (R) and Bill Nelson (D) of Florida, who told Politico that NASA should not be run by a politician.

“It’s the one federal mission which has largely been free of politics, and it’s at a critical juncture in its history,” Rubio said. “I would hate to see an administrator held up — on [grounds of] partisanship, political arguments, past votes or statements made in the past — because the agency can’t afford it and it can’t afford the controversy.”

 

 

But Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Colorado Democrat who serves with Bridenstine on the House Science Committee, called him a “a no-nonsense straight shooter when it comes to space exploration and weather issues.”

He said he planned “to speak up to my friends over in the Senate to let them know I think he’d be a good administrator. He’s someone who listens closely and has a strong mind, and I think will be good leader.”

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Agents are increasingly searching smartphones at the border. This lawsuit wants to limit that.

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

 

Two leading civil rights groups sued the federal government Wednesday in hopes of curbing the wide-ranging ability of federal agents to search and seize the smartphones and computers of travelers — including U.S. citizens — as they arrive on American soil but have not yet formally entered the country.

The practice, which remains rare but has grown more frequent in recent years, allows agents in border zones such as the arrivals areas of international airports to sidestep the Supreme Court’s landmark Riley decision in 2014 requiring that law enforcement officers get search warrants before examining the contents of digital devices.

That ruling grew from the long-running contention by civil rights groups that modern digital devices carry such massive amounts of data and such sensitive records — including photographs, location data, emails, videos and Web browsing histories — that they should be afforded full Fourth Amendment protections against searches and seizures without warrants.

Wednesday’s suit, filed against the Department of Homeland Security by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, demands stricter legal standards for device searches in border areas. They argue that relatively lax rules established for searching luggage or goods bought in duty-free shops should not apply to modern smartphones, tablets and laptop computers routinely carried across borders.

The suit says that the number of such searches — conducted by Customs and Border Protection agents, sometimes with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement — has grown sharply in recent years and is on track to hit about 30,000 in the current fiscal year. That remains a tiny fraction of the several hundred million travelers who enter the nation every year.

“The government cannot use the border as a dragnet to search through our private data,” ACLU attorney Esha Bhandari said in a statement. “Our electronic devices contain massive amounts of information that can paint a detailed picture of our personal lives, including emails, texts, contact lists, photos, work documents, and medical or financial records. The Fourth Amendment requires that the government get a warrant before it can search the contents of smartphones and laptops at the border.”

[How can you protect your right to digital privacy at the border?]

A Department of Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing department policy against discussing pending litigation. But he said that all travelers are subject to searches, including of their electronic devices, as they enter the United States.

“Over the past few years, CBP has adapted and adjusted our actions to align with current threat information, which is based on intelligence,” Lapan said in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the threat landscape changes, so does CBP. Additional CBP officers have been trained on electronic media searches as more travelers than ever before are arriving at U.S. ports of entry with multiple electronics. Despite an increase in electronic media searches during the last fiscal year, it remains that CBP examines the electronic devices of less than one-hundredth of one percent of travelers arriving to the United States.”

The lawsuit has 11 plaintiffs — 10 U.S. citizens and a permanent U.S. resident — including a U.S. military veteran, a NASA engineer and journalists. Several are members of ethnic or religious minority groups.

One of them, Suhaib Allababidi, 40, is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Kuwait who owns a security business in suburban Dallas. On Allababidi’s return to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from a business trip in January, a border control kiosk printed a piece of paper with a black “X” across it rather than an entry document when he tried to cross the border, he said. A CBP agent then brought him to an interview room and asked to examine the two phones Allababidi was carrying.

He agreed to the first search of an iPhone that he mainly used for business travel to such countries as Kuwait, China, South Korea and Mexico — he was traveling that day from Dubai — but he objected to a search of his personal phone, a Samsung Android device. It included details of his personal life, including photos of his five children and his wife, also a Muslim, without the hijab head covering she ordinarily wears when appearing in public.

The agent, Allababidi said, took custody of the Samsung phone and promised to return it within 30 days. Federal agencies have forensic tools for examining the contents of many smartphones and other devices, though Allababidi’s phone was secured with a numeric passcode of more than 10 digits, probably making it harder to break into the device. Nearly eights months later, the federal agents have not returned the smartphone, Allababidi said, and he had to spend more than $1,000 to buy secondhand replacement devices.

“I believe in the constitution of the land,” Allababidi said. “No government should go through our private stuff unless they have a warrant.”

Akram Shibly, another plaintiff, was also detained by border agents on two consecutive occasions while returning from Canada, and was asked to surrender his phone and passcode. When Shibly, an award-winning filmmaker and a U.S. citizen, refused to surrender his phone during his second detention at the border, a group of border agents assaulted him and took the phone from him by force, Shibly said Wedensday in a conference call with reporters.

“One agent grabbed me by the throat and began to choke me,” he said. Two others held Shibly’s legs, while another agent took the phone from his pocket.

The suit seeks tougher standards for such searches and seizures. The ACLU and EFF argue that agents must make a finding of probable cause before seizing a device and get search warrant — which requires that a judge certify the finding of probable cause — before examining the devices. The civil liberties groups also call for a stricter timetable for returning devices to their owners.

“People now store their whole lives, including extremely sensitive personal and business matters, on their phones, tablets, and laptops, and it’s reasonable for them to carry these with them when they travel. It’s high time that the courts require the government to stop treating the border as a place where they can end-run the Constitution,” EFF staff attorney Sophia Cope said in a statement.

The suit was filed in a federal court in Boston.

 

 

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Ikea has purchased TaskRabbit, because #adulting is hard

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

Ikea, the Swedish furniture store, is famous for its wordless assembly instruction booklets. But in case you have trouble figuring out the pictures — or simply lack the patience for hex wrenches — the company said Thursday that it’s buying TaskRabbit, the gig-economy start-up that lets you contract out those types of tasks to other people.

The two companies did not disclose the size of the purchase. But in a release, Ikea said that the deal will allow it to connect customers directly to the freelancers on TaskRabbit’s digital platform, many of whom already do packing and moving, furniture assembly or cleaning.

“We will be able to learn from TaskRabbit’s digital expertise, while also providing IKEA customers additional ways to access flexible and affordable service solutions,” Jesper Brodin, Ikea’s chief executive, said in a news release.

The deal has TaskRabbit starting off helping U.S. and Britain-based customers, but Ikea said that it could eventually add TaskRabbit support in some of the other 27 countries where the home goods giant operates.

TaskRabbit chief executive Stacy Brown-Philpot said the acquisition could help its contractors — known as Taskers — make more money from each job and further expand the company’s footprint.

“TaskRabbit is making life better for both consumers and Taskers,” she said. “In the communities in which we operate, TaskRabbit provides strong economic impact.”

The deal is expected to close in the next 30 days, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously to discuss details of the agreement.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending