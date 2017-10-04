Connect with us

Tech News

This former surgeon general says there’s a ‘loneliness epidemic’ and work is partly to blame

Published

16 mins ago

on

When people think of the public health issues that have been pet priorities for surgeon generals, physical health concerns usually come to mind. Smoking. Immunizations. Obesity. Preventing the spread of the AIDS virus. But Vivek Murthy, who became the U.S. surgeon general in late 2014 after a lengthy confirmation battle over his remarks about guns being a health care issue, added emotional well-being and loneliness to his list of big public health worries.

Now he’s writing about the impact the workplace has on those issues, taking his concerns to employers and speaking out about how the “loneliness epidemic” plays out on the job. In a new cover story in the Harvard Business Review, Murthy treats loneliness like a public health crisis, and the workplace as one of the primary places where it can get better — or worse. “Our social connections are in fact largely influenced by the institutions and settings where we spend the majority of our time,” Murthy said in an interview with The Washington Post. “That includes the workplace.”

In the HBR article, Murthy writes that “we live in the most technologically connected age in the history of civilization, yet rates of loneliness have doubled since the 1980s.” The Post spoke with Murthy about what leaders can do, why he calls it an “epidemic,” and why he didn’t focus more on employees being overworked in his essay. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

When I began my tenure as surgeon general I did not think that I would be talking about loneliness and emotional well-being. But when I was traveling to communities across the country I found that loneliness was a profound issue that was affecting people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. This is true in urban areas, in rural areas, in the heartland of the country and on the coast.

As somebody who trained as a doctor, I also found that in medicine we get very little guidance on how to approach emotional well-being. We don’t often screen patients for loneliness. And many clinicians aren’t clear about the strong connection between loneliness and the very health problems we are trying to address, often with medications and procedures.

When you look at the data, what’s really interesting is loneliness has been found to be associated with a reduction of life span. The reduction in lifespan [for loneliness] is similar to that caused by smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and it’s greater than the impact on lifespan of obesity. So if you think about how much we put into curbing tobacco use and obesity, compared to how much effort and resources we put into addressing loneliness, there’s no comparison. Look even deeper, and you’ll find loneliness is associated with a greater risk of heart disease, depression, anxiety and dementia. And if you look at the workplace,

you’ll also find it’s associated with reductions in task performance. It limits creativity. It impairs other aspects of executive function, such as decision-making.

What’s striking about the workplace is people spend a significant amount of their time there — eight hours a day, but in many cases more. For people who may not have a lot of social ties outside of work, your place of employment can sometimes be your primary social circle. This is why the workplace is so important.

Most people go to work wanting to enjoy their relationships with the people they’re working with, wanting to feel like they are contributing to something meaningful in the world. But that is not the experience many people have. Many people feel that the folks they’re working with are work colleagues but they wouldn’t call them friends. They wouldn’t describe them as people they can trust. And there’s a real lost opportunity there, because when people have strong connections with the people they’re working with that can not only improve productivity and the overall state of the company but it can also improve their own health.

Traditionally we thought an employer caring about health was primarily about them ensuring an employee has health insurance coverage. That’s important, but it’s not the only aspect of health.

When most people think of public health crises they think of the flu or other physical diseases. We have enough trouble in America just recognizing mental health disorders; ‘loneliness’ has the potential to be even more amorphous and hard for people to take seriously, don’t you think?

Traditionally, anything related to our mental or psychological state has been looked at as a choice. And this is a real challenge. We know that mental illness isn’t always something people choose. We know that substance use isn’t always a path people choose. And we know loneliness isn’t always a state people choose. When people have diabetes we don’t say ‘Why do you need medication? Why do you need to see a doctor? You should be able to suck it up and deal with it on your own.’ I think of these as collective problems that we have to solve with collective solutions.

I don’t want to convey the idea that there’s no role for happy hours. That can be a starting point. But in addition to that, what we need to do is create opportunities for colleagues to learn about each other at a deeper personal level. People want to be understood and appreciated as individuals who are more than a job. They are mothers and fathers. They are people with passions outside of work. They are community members.

In the office of the surgeon general, we had a five-minute practice during our weekly staff meetings. We would give an individual the floor for five minutes and they would tell their own story. Some people focused on their family, other people focused on experiences they had before they came to the office, some people focused on what their dreams are for the future. But in that brief five minutes people were able to give a window into their lives that we didn’t see. Of everything we discussed in those weekly staff meeting, those five minutes were

the most interesting.

I encourage leaders to evaluate the current set of conditions in their workplace. It can be done through surveys, it can be done through small group discussions, but it’s important to understand the current state of your workplace. This is not about creating a new program or initiative. This is about changing culture, and that requires leaders to lead by example. You have to model what those relationships look like, and that includes demonstrating vulnerability.

I was at a well-known university about nine months ago when I was in office and I asked an audience of 400 faculty and students the following question: ‘How many of you look at emotions as a source of weakness versus a source of power?’ And nearly every hand went up. This is the paradigm we have to flip in this country.

You bring up a good point and there’s a lot more we could have added to this article. This practice of working in excess has become the norm in America. Over the last 10 to 20 years, when I think about my time my time in the workforce, I knew very few people who actually worked 40 hours a week. They see that as not working enough. If you look at companies that get this, you find that they’re often encouraging employees to cut off access to email on weekends and during vacation time. You find bosses who are thoughtful about this, who are limiting how much outreach they do to employees on the weekends.

It just seems that if the article is about work and ‘how to fix loneliness’ one of the biggest things is to stop making people work so hard, or to hire more people, so people can get out and build those relationships that really matter in their personal lives.

Those are important contributors. The topic of emotional well-being is one that’s near and dear to me and one I’m planning to focus on during my time out of office. To the extent [employers] can help support people in their lives outside of work and protect time outside of work, they can help people enhance their emotional well-being.

For better or worse, people understand the language of epidemics. I think of loneliness as an epidemic because it affects a great number of people in our country but also because one person’s loneliness can have an impact on another person. This is not a condition that is developing in isolation.

I talk about this as an epidemic because it’s far more widespread than people believe, and like many illnesses that are related to our mental and psychological state, it gets swept under the rug and exists in the shadows. That’s why I speak about this with the urgency that I do.

 

 

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

The era of holiday deals is dead, and so is Black Friday

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

It turns out we’re not so slowly killing Black Friday.

Fewer Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year than in previous years, as consumers grow accustomed to deep discounts year-round. Thirty-five percent of consumers who plan to shop during Thanksgiving week say they will do so on Black Friday, down from 51 percent last year and 59 percent the year before, according to consumer markets research from PwC, the professional services giant.

“Black Friday has lost its significance,” said Steven J. Barr, consumer markets leader for PwC. “Retailers have conditioned the consumer to believe everything’s on sale every day, which means the deals on Black Friday are not significantly different from any other time.”The shift comes as retailers — and shoppers — treat the holiday shopping season as more of a weeks-long marathon than a one-day sprint. Seasonal discounts have become more spread out, both in stores and online, as consumers demand lower prices and greater convenience, which means the Black Friday frenzy isn’t nearly as pronounced as it once was.

 

“More holidays year-round — including some that are retailer-generated — mean more opportunities for discounts and promotions,” the PwC report said. “Consequently, the decline of Black Friday is hardly news at all. Especially from its glory days heralding the start of the in-store holiday shopping season.”

Barr added that retailers are slashing prices throughout the year. Take, for example, Amazon’s much-hyped Prime Day this summer, in which the company says it generated more money than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. The company did not offer specifics, but said “tens of millions” of its Prime members, who pay a $99 annual fee for the loyalty program, made a purchase on that day. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

In all, Americans are expected to spend about $680 billion this holiday season, marking a 3.6 percent to 4 percent increase from last year’s $655.8 billion, according to estimates released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation. Those figures are in line with last year’s 3.6 percent growth in holiday spending.

“The combination of job creation, improved wages, tame inflation and an increase in net worth all provide the capacity and the confidence to spend,” Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the lobbying group, said in a statement.

[Walmart’s holiday gift to employees: Longer hours]

Even as consumers spend more, Black Friday turnout has steadily declined in stores and online. Last year, for example, 154 million Americans shopped during Thanksgiving weekend, marking a 32 percent decline from 2011, according to the National Retail Federation.

“The consumer has learned that even if they don’t get a deal on Black Friday, they’ll still get that deal in the weeks to come,” Barr said. “There is no urgency anymore.”

And even those who are chasing deals are increasingly doing it from the comfort of their homes. Among those who plan to shop on Black Friday, about 30 percent say they will shop exclusively online, compared to 19 percent who plan to shop in stores, according to PwC data.

As a result, a number of major retailers, including Home Depot, IKEA and Office Depot, say they will remain closed on Thanksgiving day. Others, like REI, have gone a step further by closing stores on Black Friday.

“While the rest of the world is fighting it out in the aisles, we hope to see you in the great outdoors,” the company said in announcing its new policy in 2015.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Apple says it’s fixing a problem the new Apple Watch has with its Internet connection

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

The main selling point of Apple’s new version of its Watch is that the device can connect independently to cellular networks, making calls and running navigation on its own without being tethered to the iPhone. But on Wednesday Apple acknowledged that this centerpiece feature isn’t working as intended.

Apple addressed the issue after two reviews of the Watch from the Wall Street Journal and the Verge cited problems with connectivity. The Watch is supposed to switch seamlessly between WiFi and cellular networks. In a statement, Apple said that the problems arise when the Watch tries to connect to certain WiFi networks. “We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated WiFi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release.”

“Unauthenticated WiFi networks without connectivity” refers to a very particular — but not uncommon — type of connection. Networks in places such as Starbucks or in airports, for example, often automatically connect to devices, particularly if the device has connected to the network before. But they also often ask users to take an extra step, such as accepting terms and conditions, before they actually connect. Those dialogues don’t appear on the Apple Watch, which then gets stuck thinking it has joined a familiar network when it hasn’t.

It’s rare for Apple to ship even its early reviewers a product with a notable problem. There was a similar snag with the September 2012 launch of Apple Maps, which placed some landmarks in odd places and made others appear as if they were melting. Apple chief executive Tim Cook apologized for the rocky Maps launch — a stark contrast to that attitude held by his predecessor, Steve Jobs, who once told people who were having trouble with their iPhone’s connectivity to hold their phones a different way.

A problem connecting to cellular networks would be a blow to an important Apple product and undercut the main reason for buying the $399 version of the Watch that connects to LTE and carries its own data plan costs. Yet Apple’s explanation indicates that connecting to cellular networks isn’t the problem — just the device’s confusion about when it should stay off WiFi.

It’s not clear when the fix be released. The new Watch is still set to go on sale Friday.

 

 

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Death of gas and diesel begins as GM announces plans for ‘all-electric future’

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

After nearly a century of building vehicles powered by fossil fuels, General Motors — one of the world’s largest automakers — announced Monday that the end of GM producing internal combustion engines is fast approaching.

The acceleration to an all-electric future will begin almost immediately, with GM releasing two new electric models next year and an additional 18 by 2023.

At a media event at GM’s technical campus in Warren, Mich., on Monday, Mark Reuss, the company’s chief of global product development, said the transition will take time, but the course has been set.

“General Motors believes in an all-electric future,” Reuss said. “Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles.”

Reuss avoided naming the year when the auto giant will cease producing gas and diesel vehicles, noting that the company is too large to make such an estimate, according to USA Today.

GM finished 2016 as the world’s third-largest auto-seller, breaking previous company records with 10 million vehicles sold, the company said in a news release.

 

The automaker said that arriving at a “zero emissions future” will require a two-pronged approach: battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

At Monday’s event, Fast Company reported, officials unveiled three concepts for reporters: “a sporty crossover, a larger wagon or SUV and a tall, boxy pod car that looked like a people-mover for cities.”

[Tesla’s Model 3 has ‘mass appeal.’ That doesn’t mean you can afford it.]

GM also introduced a fuel-cell-powered heavy-duty truck with two electric motors known as Surus, or “silent utility rover universal superstructure.”

GM’s foray into the electric marketplace has already resulted in resounding success, with the Chevrolet Bolt being named Motor Trend’s 2017 Car of the Year and the 2017 North American Car of the Year. The Bolt boasts a 240-mile battery range on a single charge and costs $37,500 before tax incentives. That range places the vehicle well above the Nissan Leaf (up to 107 miles on a single charge) and slightly above Tesla’s Model 3 (up to 220 miles on a single charge for a standard battery).As GM commits to electric innovation, the company will compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace. In recent months, Tesla unveiled the company’s first mass market electric vehicle, joining companies such as Ford, Volvo, Nissan, Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, all of whom are vying for market space.On Monday, Ford announced plans to create a group known as “Team Edison” that is to be tasked with developing fully electric cars. Sherif Marakby, Ford’s head of electrification and autonomous vehicles, told Automotive News that the company is on pace to produce 13 electrified vehicles over the next five years.We see an inflection point in the major markets toward battery electric vehicles,” Marakby said. “We feel it’s important to have a cross-functional team all the way from defining the strategy plans and implementation to advanced marketing.”

 

 

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending