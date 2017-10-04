Connect with us

Lord Sugar urges women to narrow gender pay gap

3 hours ago

Lord Sugar has said women at the BBC and other employers should push for higher pay if they earn less than men.

The businessman said the gender pay gap “can be narrowed by the lady herself saying, ‘No, I want more money'”.

The Apprentice host also said it was “disgraceful” the BBC was forced to publish the pay of its top earners.

He said it was wrong to release the figures to “start the debate that ‘Charlie earns this, and Celia only gets that, but she does the same job.'”

In July, the BBC revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 are male, and faced calls from high-profile female personalities to deal with the gender pay gap.

Referring to that gap, Lord Sugar said in an interview with the Press Association: “Her agent should come along and say, ‘Hold on, I know how much Charlie’s being paid and I want more for my lady to do it.’

“If the BBC, or ITV, or Channel 4, or Channel 5 say, ‘Nah, not really,’ then, tough. She’ll have to decide what she wants to be paid.”

Lord Sugar, who returns with The Apprentice on BBC One on Wednesday, said he did not think transparency over pay was the “correct thing”.

“It’s a private issue and I think it’s disgraceful, actually, that the BBC were forced to publish what people were earning,” he said.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the vast majority of companies required to publish their gender pay gaps by April 2018 had not done so yet.

UK service sector recovers from 11-month low

3 hours ago

October 4, 2017

Activity in the UK’s service sector picked up slightly in September, according to a closely-watched survey.

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services rose to 53.6, up from an 11-month low of 53.2 in August. Above 50 indicates growth.

However, the UK still lags behind the eurozone, where services PMI grew strongly to 56.7 last month.

IHS Markit said rising costs meant average prices in the UK were at their highest since April.

The “price pressures will pour further fuel on expectations” that the Bank of England will raise interest rates soon, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

But it was likely to be a “difficult decision”, because the economy was not growing that strongly, he said.
Rate rise?

Modest services activity, combined with a decline in construction and “robust” manufacturing, leaves the UK on course for “subdued” growth of 0.3% in the third quarter, according to IHS Markit.

Analysts were split on what the health check for the service sector, which covers a wide range of businesses from restaurants to law firms, meant for the UK’s economic prospects.

“The services PMI indicates that the sector is still stuck in a rut, casting doubt over whether the Monetary Policy Committee will press ahead with a rate rise ‘over the coming months,'” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

But another economist, Paul Hollingsworth of Capital Economics, said the rise in September’s services sector PMI would help to “assuage fears that the economy is losing momentum”.

The Bank has forecast economic growth of 0.3% in the third quarter, so the IHS Markit findings should not prevent the Bank from “pressing ahead and raising interest rates in November”, Mr Hollingsworth said.

Uber clears way for huge Softbank investment

3 hours ago

October 4, 2017

Uber’s directors approved a huge investment from Japan’s Softbank late Tuesday, and a series of changes to its board.

The firm said the investment, which reports suggest may hit $1.3bn (£980m), could be finalised in the coming weeks.

The board of the ride-sharing firm also endorsed a plan to hold an initial public offering in 2019.

The moves signal fresh unity among the previously divided board as Uber seeks to recover from a series of scandals.

“The board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed investment by Softbank and with governance changes that would strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders,” Uber said in a statement late Tuesday.

The size of the investment is expected to be between $1bn (£750m) and $1.25bn (£940m), various reports said citing unnamed sources.

Last month Softbank, a telecoms and technology giant, said it was considering an investment in Uber.

It’s already shown an appetite for ride-sharing, backing China’s Didi Chuxing and Southeast Asian taxi-hailing app Grab.

“SoftBank’s interest is an incredible vote of confidence in Uber’s business and long-term potential, and we look forward to finalizing the investment in the coming weeks,” Uber said.
Board changes

Governance changes approved by the firm’s board hinge on Softbank’s investment taking place.

The reforms, which include changes to voting rights and an expansion of Uber’s board, are seen as drawing power away from former chief executive Travis Kalanick, who remains on the board.

Mr Kalanick resigned in June following pressure from shareholders over sexual harassment claims and other scandals.

In August, he was replaced by Dara Khosrowshahi who faces a number of challenges in improving both the bottom line and company’s tarnished image, as well as battles with regulators.

Among these is the recent loss of Uber’s licence in London.

Earlier this week Mr Khosrowshahi met with London’s transport commissioner, after the regulator deemed the firm “unfit” to run a taxi service in the city and decided not to renew its licence.

Ford to move away from traditional cars

3 hours ago

October 4, 2017

Ford’s new boss has outlined plans which he says will make the US car giant “fit” to compete in a changing industry.

Jim Hackett said Ford would shift resources from traditional cars to SUVs and trucks, while investing in electric power and tech services

The firm will also automate its manufacturing processes more to help to cut costs by $14bn (£10.5bn).

Mr Hackett identified the goals after a 100-day review.

He became head of the company in May, replacing Mark Fields, who had been in the top job for only three years.

During that time, the firm had two of the most profitable years in its history, but the share price drifted lower.
Investors have been concerned that Ford is not moving quickly enough in markets such as China and in sectors such as automated cars to fend off competitors, including new ones emerging from Silicon Valley.

“The industry is staring at the tech companies coming at it. That’s where I feel I bring some experience to Ford, where I can help,” said Mr Hackett, who joined Ford last year to lead its autonomous car division before taking the top job.

“Fitness is the way you protect your broadsides from disruption,” he told an investor meeting in New York on Tuesday.

Mr Hackett said the firm needs to automate and simplify its production processes and invest $7bn in its successful products, such as SUVs and light trucks, which have driven US sales this year.

It is also planning to make its vehicles more tech-savvy, with 90% of its vehicles sold around the world “built with connectivity” by 2020.

Executives said those features – such as easy compatibility with phones and other devices – would help attract customers to the brand.

They said they also opened opportunities for new lines of business, such as medical transport, ride-hailing and goods delivery.

The firm already operates a shuttle bus service called Chariot in four US cities and is set to expand it further by the end of the year.

Ford said it has signed agreements to work with cities such as Mumbai on transport.

Mr Hackett said Ford had been slow to shift to electrification because of the costs. But it is working on partnerships with companies such as Zotye in China, where the government has called for quotas related to electric car sales.

Company leaders said they are confident about prospects in China, where the firm has lagged behind some peers. But they are looking carefully at operations in Europe, which have been affected in part by Brexit and the fall in the pound.

