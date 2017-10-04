Lord Sugar urges women to narrow gender pay gap

Lord Sugar has said women at the BBC and other employers should push for higher pay if they earn less than men.

The businessman said the gender pay gap “can be narrowed by the lady herself saying, ‘No, I want more money'”.

The Apprentice host also said it was “disgraceful” the BBC was forced to publish the pay of its top earners.

He said it was wrong to release the figures to “start the debate that ‘Charlie earns this, and Celia only gets that, but she does the same job.'”

In July, the BBC revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 are male, and faced calls from high-profile female personalities to deal with the gender pay gap.

Referring to that gap, Lord Sugar said in an interview with the Press Association: “Her agent should come along and say, ‘Hold on, I know how much Charlie’s being paid and I want more for my lady to do it.’

“If the BBC, or ITV, or Channel 4, or Channel 5 say, ‘Nah, not really,’ then, tough. She’ll have to decide what she wants to be paid.”

Lord Sugar, who returns with The Apprentice on BBC One on Wednesday, said he did not think transparency over pay was the “correct thing”.

“It’s a private issue and I think it’s disgraceful, actually, that the BBC were forced to publish what people were earning,” he said.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the vast majority of companies required to publish their gender pay gaps by April 2018 had not done so yet.