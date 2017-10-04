Connect with us

Microsoft is determined to make virtual reality work for everyone

2 hours ago

For a while, virtual reality has seemed stuck in neutral for the nongaming audience, with companies struggling to make VR appealing to everyone. But firms keep trying — and they’re starting to make a better case as prices continue to drop. Microsoft on Tuesday showed off a slew of new high-end virtual reality headsets for Windows 10 PCs from a number of partners to show off the breadth of its ecosystem, including a new $500 set from Samsung.

I had around 10 minutes to try out Samsung’s HMD Odyssey which works on Windows 10 and is set to hit store shelves on Nov. 6.And it’s pretty good. The graphics were immersive enough to activate my fear of heights in a demo set high in the mountains. The headset also has a design that curves snugly around the face. That makes the immersion feel pretty complete, even if the graphics aren’t quite as striking as what you’d see on a high-priced headset hooked up to an equally pricey gaming computer

Having tried out a few versions of virtual reality headsets over the past several years, I was surprised by how comfortable this one was. It weighs about a pound and a half — on the heavy side for a headset, but the weight is distributed well.

Above all, the price of the HMD Odyssey is notable, as it’s in line with the fast-descending price of virtual reality headsets. Both computer-based virtual reality headset makers, Oculus and HTC, slashed their prices this summer to $500 and $600 respectively — down from their original price tags of $700 and $800. Other previously announced sets from HP, Dell, Acer and Asus are launching for Windows 10 on Oct. 17, and their prices go as low as $350 or so.

Those still aren’t quite impulse-level prices — at least for me. But at least the price of good VR is down significantly from when the hype began.

Which is to say: This may be the beginning of the beginning of VR for the average person. Microsoft showed off some appealing applications, such as being able to watch video on the virtual equivalent of a 300-inch television or being able to easily teleconference. Outside of entertainment, the promise becomes murkier. The idea of editing a spreadsheet or writing an article using those VR controllers makes me queasier than any VR-related motion sickness.

 

No matter who you are, Amazon wants you to be using Alexa

2 hours ago

October 4, 2017

SEATTLE — Amazon really wants us all to be talking to its smart assistant, Alexa. The company announced a half-dozen new products that make clear that the tech giant wants you to be talking to its assistant at every point in your day, in every room of your house, no matter who you are.

The company introduced four completely new products to its smart-speaker category: the high-end Echo Plus that doubles as a smarter home hub; the Echo Spot which is a smart alarm clock with a video screen; a set of button accessories aimed at making the Echo more of an entertainment device; and the Echo Connect — a $35 speakerphone box that plugs into the traditional landline connection and uses your home phone number.

Amazon also revealed updates to the Echo, which hasn’t seen an upgrade since its 2014 launch, and decreased the size of the Fire TV so that it’s no longer its own set-top box. Though it still offers 4K streaming, it now plugs entirely into the back of a TV. BMW also announced it will put Alexa-friendly microphones and the voice assistant in select BMW and Mini models in 2018.

The aggressive push to make Alexa as ubiquitous as possible may substantially raise expectations for others in the space, such as Google and Apple — which has yet to even launch its dedicated smart home speaker, the HomePod.

(Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post.)

Amazon’s senior vice president of devices, Dave Limp, said that the company dedicates 5,000 people to Alexa and Echo alone to help with this efforts — a huge effort, given that reports place its competitors’ teams at dozens or hundreds of employees. Limp said, however, that Amazon saw demand for development with Alexa from all stripes: products, services and hardware. That focus may explain how Amazon has been able to tackle one of the biggest obstacles facing the smart home: how difficult it is to set up. 

The complexity of setting up a smart home — downloading apps, figuring out which devices work with which services, even naming each individual bulb — has proved a major hurdle to smart appliance adoption even as companies aggressively pursue the space.

But Limp showed off how Alexa — using the $149 Echo Plus — can now make smart home setup as easy as, well, screwing in a lightbulb. After the bulb was twisted into the socket, the Echo Plus picked it up in a scan for smart devices in the room, named it and was able to control it within 15 seconds.

Every version of the higher-end Echo will also ship with its own Philips Hue lightbulb, as a very transparent push to get more people to try out the smart home for themselves.

Adding the Echo Plus puts Amazon’s speakers, price-wise, on either side of Google’s $130 Home.

Amazon showed off the Echo Spot, which could work for those more comfortable with the idea of smart home technology. About the size of a compact clock radio, the Spot features a video screen that can play video, display a watch face and be used for video calls. The $130 Spot is essentially a more compact riff on the Echo Show, the video-enabled Echo that debuted earlier this year.Amazon is also making a new push to style the Echo as a more active entertainment device. Echo Buttons, which would look at home on any game show set, connect to an Echo device via Bluetooth; the firm showed off a trivia game demo, where players buzzed in when they knew the answer. Toy giant Hasbro will make a version of Trivial Pursuit that uses the buttons, Limp said.

The traditional Echo saw a price drop, to $99, and a redesign that makes it more compact, a little shorter and a little squatter. A new “routines” features allows Echo to trigger multiple actions — turning on lights, opening the blinds, starting the coffee maker — from a single phrase such as “Alexa, good morning.” Both the Echo and Echo Plus will get free outbound calls to any number in the United States, Canada and Mexico, pulling contacts from your smartphone.

The forceful push on hardware — at relatively low prices — dovetails exactly with Amazon’s hardware strategy in the past, analysts said.

“For Amazon, hardware is a means to drive more consumption be it media or washing powder,” Geoff Blaber of CCS Insight said in a note following the event. “Amazon has the momentum in the smart speaker and voice assistant space. It’s clearly determined to maximize that advantage and use it to spearhead its move deeper into the home.”

 

 

Net ‘not ready’ for vital security update

5 days ago

September 29, 2017

A plan to update the security around some of the net’s core address books has been delayed.

Net administrative body Icann put its plans on hold after it emerged that some ISPs and large firms were not ready to make the change.

It feared that tens of millions would lose net access if the change went ahead as planned on 11 October.

Icann said it was working with ISPs to update software and ensure everyone is ready to switch next year.

“It would be irresponsible to proceed with the roll [out] after we have identified these new issues that could adversely affect its success and could adversely affect the ability of a significant number of end users,” said Goran Marby, head of Icann.

Trusted information

Since early 2017, Icann (The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has been preparing to update the cryptographic keys used to ensure that information about web domain names can be trusted.

The Domain Name System Icann oversees can be thought of as the net’s address books and they help to turn the written names for websites that humans use into the numeric equivalents that computers prefer.

Many organisations have turned to a secure version of DNS, known as DNS SEC, because it helps them avoid many attacks cyber-thieves use to hijack traffic to popular sites. About 750 million people browse the web using information provided by DNS SEC servers.

Icann has been distributing new keys to DNS SEC users for months. It planned for all of them to start using the new keys on 11 October.

But an investigation by the net admin body found that many organisations were running versions of DNS SEC that had not updated properly or did not have the new keys in place ready to use. It said it was not clear why some versions of DNS SEC had not been updated as expected.

Icann has now started contacting ISPs and firms that were not ready to ensure their software is updated as expected. No fixed date has yet been given for when the new keys will be used but it said it hoped it would be completed by the end of March 2018.

A SHORT ARTICLE ON TECHNOLOGY IN THE 21ST CENTURY

6 days ago

September 28, 2017

The world has undergone enormous changes over the past decades we now live in a world where communication is paramount. It seems that everyone and everything is connected in some way. For school students, this has made things much easier and more efficient. Research papers that used to involve hours of laborious effort, can now be researched and documented without a card catalog or a periodical index. World of information are now available at the click of a mouse.

Question’s that people pondered about without any answer previously can now simply be typed into any convenient search engine and answered almost immediately. There are countless sites filled with informative short articles all over the internet. Videos and music can now be seen on demand and news from across the world can now be deliver in an instant.

Businesses as well as individuals have come to rely on the internet as a source of advertising and actual sales. Entire business models have been constructed and thriving bases solely on using internet websites.

It is rare today to find a traditional brick or mortar establishment that does not have some type of online presence. Any business that does not adapt and grow to keep up with the newest technology seriously risks being left behind in the wake of their competitors who choose to ride technologies leading edge.

Time will tell where this all will lead. We should make the most of the positives possibilities technology promises, but we should also keep a careful watch on where we are going.

