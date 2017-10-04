Connect with us

Entertainment

You Won’t Believe The Most Expensive Thing Efe Bought After Winning Big Brother Naija N25m!

Published

5 hours ago

on

According to the ex-housemate and rapper, he’s got this habit of buying shoes most of the time, and he doesn’t just buy a pair, but in bulk – This he revealed in an interview with Moet Abebe of Soundcity.

He said;

When I see shoes I just select and buy, I love shoes a lot. In fact, I have more shoes than clothes”

After winning BBN, I ordered for a lot of shoes from a friend via WhatsApp and that should be the most expensive thing I bought since winning 25million!

Entertainment

Davido Becomes The Most Followed Nigerian Artiste On Instagram | See How Many Followers He Has

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 4, 2017

By


When it comes to Instagram Followers Davido Can win a Trophy for that, He just clicked 5million followers on IG, We have been following up his IG page for weeks, since from 4.8mil waiting for him to make the hit, so we can break the news first… Like our lives depend on it lol, But that’s my job right?

So Davido just achieved his greatest hit with 5M follows on IG, Here’s a big congrats to him, Unlike his boss in the Game Wizkid who cares more about breaking records than IG followers, Davido values his IG followers even more than taking care of his 2 little Kids “But that’s by the Way…”

Coming second is the Legend Wizkid, with over 4million Followers, Followed by Donjazzy, Peter Okoye, Genevieve and More..

Though Wizkid has more followers on Twitter than Davido, with over 3million..

So Lemme be the the first to Tell you that Davido is now the most followed person on Instagram in Nigeria for now.

For Once the singer has Achieved Something important, A round of Applause for that..

Remember You read it from Naijaloaded first. See screen shot below!

Entertainment

Check Out The Beautiful Royal Albert Hall, London Where Wizkid Performed & Made History Last Friday

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

It’s the Wizkid takeover as the international superstar made history last night when he sold out the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. Below are photos of the beautiful Royal Albert Hall, London:


Entertainment

Paul Okoye- I Have Been Doing It All Alone, You All Were Deceived By Videos & Pictures

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 4, 2017

By


A fan who reacted to studio photo of Psquare’s Paul Okoye recording alone, thought the photo was shared on Twitter by Paul in his battle of supremacy with his brother, Peter Okoye.

However he was told by Paul that he’s been doing it all alone all these years,but we were all deceived by music videos and pictures.

Here’s their exchange;

