3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger

Published

41 mins ago

on


Three members of the US Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger near the Mali-Niger border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN.

The administration officials added that the two wounded US troops had been evacuated to the capital, Niamey, and would soon be moved to Germany. They were described by the officials as being in a “stable condition.”

The officials cautioned that this was still an early assessment.

The US troops were part of a team advising and assisting local forces when they were attacked.

US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, a spokesman for Africa Command, which oversees US operations in the region, told CNN late Wednesday that “a joint US and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger,” but said that the military was still “working to confirm details on the incident.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the attack by by chief of staff John Kelly, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday night.

A U.S. Army Special Forces weapons sergeant observes a Niger Army soldier during marksmanship training in Diffa, Niger, in February 2017.

The US military has maintained a small presence in the northwest African country with small groups of US Special Operations Forces advising local troops as they battle two terrorist groups, the ISIS affiliated Boko Haram and al Qaeda’s North African branch, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has maintained a presence in the Mali-Niger border area, despite a multi-year French-led military counterterrorism effort, Operation Barkhane, which began in 2014.

The US military has largely played a supporting role, providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets in support French forces operating in Mali and Niger. The French operation involves thousands of French troops as well as forces from Germany, Mali, Niger and other countries in the region.

“US forces are in Niger to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces, including support for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts, in their efforts to target violent extremist organizations in the region,” Falvo said, adding “one aspect of that is training, advising and assisting the Nigeriens in order to increase their ability to bring stability and security to their people.”

The US is also in the process of establishing a new drone base just outside the city of Agadez in Niger in an effort to bolster regional counterterrorism efforts.

Nigerian News

“Biafra Is A Spirit That Can’t Be Killed By Guns Or Operation Python Dance” – Pastor Chris Okafor

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


General Overseer of the Mountain of liberation and miracle ministry, Chris Okafor, has said he believes that ‘Biafra’ is a spirit that cannot be eliminated with weapons.

Pastor Okafor, who made this statement while speaking on ‘Operation Python dance 2’, said that the spirit ‘Biafra’ could not be destroyed with guns, arrows and even a nuclear bomb. He opined that it was unfair the way the Federal government deployed the military to the region to quell the activities of Pro-secession group, the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).

In his words;

“Our Government needs to learn how to resolve issues with dialogue. No amount of time or resources expended towards dialogue is a waste.This is not 1967. Anybody who thinks that they can kill an agitation like Biafra with force is truly living in fools’ paradise. It can never happen! Biafra is a spirit. Wasn’t it Ojukwu who started it? He’s gone but Biafra is still here.

You can’t kill a spirit with guns and arrows, not even with a nuclear bomb. If Ojukwu’s exit did not kill the agitation, how can any human being think or believe that Nnamdi Kanu’s exit will kill the agitation.’’

As a matter of fact, more people have now joined the agitation and mark my words, worst people than Nnamdi Kanu will soon emerge-they are already there and nobody knows how peaceful those ones will be.”

We should behave like a 21st-century constitutional entity and stop using force to do everything. Dialogue is the only way out and the Government of the day must take advantage now.”

Nigerian News

‘I Am Glad Police Bullets Didn’t Kill Me’- Robbery Suspect

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

A member of a robbery gang, Wasiu Ganiu, that shot the Divisional Police Officer of Ogbere Division has expressed joy that he was not cut down in a gale of bullets during a gun duel between his gang and Operatives of the Federal Special Anti – Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ogun State.

The DPO of Ogbere Division was shot at close range last September 13 when members of Wasiu’s robbery gang ambushed him and his team. They also stole the DPO’s AK 47 rifle.

Following the shooting, the FSARS Operatives were instructed to go fish out the gang and when their hideout was located, gun battle ensued between them and the FSARS which resulted in the death of the gang leader nicknamed Mungo Park, the arrest of two including Wasiu while one of the escaped into the bush with bullets wounds in Itele – Ijebu area of Ogun State.

Items recovered from them were two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, seven magazines loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each, one Toyota Sienna Car, One motorcycle, one jackknife and five live cartridges.

Wasiu Ganiyu who was paraded on Wednesday before journalists at Eleweran, the Police Command Headquarters, by the Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said he took to robbery to survive but added that it was a thing of joy that the bullets from Police didn’t kill him like it happened to his colleague.

The suspect who had earlier served three years jail sentence disclosed further to journalists that he joined the gang when his commercial motorcycle, a source of livelihood, was taken away.

Wasiu who begged the government to give him a second chance to repent said the highest share he ever got after a successful robbery and kidnapping business was N80,000.

“I have never killed anybody in my life. It is Mongo pack (gang leader) that shot the DPO. I ventured into robbery to survive after my okada was stolen.

“The highest money I got since three years ago is N80,000. The government should have mercy on me. I thank God I did not die in the gun battle and I am happy I was caught by the police,” he said.

Also paraded along with Wasiu Ganiu by the Police Commissioner, are 69 other suspects who were arrested in different locations in Ogun after a special operation called “Operation Criminal Mop Up.”

Nigerian News

Buhari Keeps Mute As N9 Trillion Contract Scandal Rocks NNPC (Read Details)

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to clear the air about grievous allegations of abuse of contract process to the tune of N9 trillion naira at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, more than 24 hours after leakage of an internal memo which detailed the allegation.

Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, did not pick or return calls, or respond to text messages on the matter despite concerns expressed by Nigerians and activists.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, detailed the questionable deals when he alerted the president to the activities of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

In the August 30 correspondence, Mr. Kachikwu said Mr. Baru circumvented extant procurement regulations in awarding a series of contracts up to $25 billion —or N9 trillion at prevailing exchange rate of N360 to a dollar— warning of grave consequences the decisions could wreak if allowed to stand.

The letter appeared on the Internet around noon Tuesday, but no one has claimed credits for its leakage.

Mr. Kachikwu gave a breakdown of the contracts said to have been awarded without recourse to the Ministry of Petroleum or the management board of the NNPC; including $10 billion crude term contracts; $5 billion direct sales direct purchase (DSDP) contracts and $3 billion AKK pipeline contract.

He also said a $3 billion was awarded as a contract for various financing allocation funding contract and another $3-4 billion NPDC production service contracts.

CRUDE TERM CONTRACT

The crude term is the annual contract which the Nigerian government enters with firms willing to do lift crude oil in the country through competitive bidding.

About 39 companies won the contract for the 2017-2018 bids, out of 224 bids submitted, according to the NNPC.
The winners included 18 Nigerian companies, 11 international traders, five foreign refineries, three national oil

companies (NOCs) and two NNPC subsidiaries.
All the contracts are for 32,000 barrels per day except Duke Oil Ltd, an oil trading arm of the NNPC, which secured 90,000 barrels per day.

The Senate on Wednesday, however, resolved to investigate the allocation to Duke Oil, after a senator alleged it was fraudulently done.

AKK CONTRACT

The AKK contract pipelines contract was awarded by Mr. Baru for the installation of the new Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipelines. Estimates for the contract ranged from $2.3-2.7 billion.

The NNPC announced in May that a Chinese firm won the contract to complete 80 per cent of the project on public-private partnership basis. Mr. Baru was also reported to have confirmed receipt of $250 million from Chinese banks for the take-off of the project.

Some Nigerian senators raised concerns about the contract shortly after it was awarded, but the Senate resolved not to take action until there is enough evidence of wrongdoing.

DSDP CONTRACT

The Direct-Sale–Direct-Purchase was adopted by the Buhari administration last year to replace the crude oil swap initiative and the offshore processing arrangement.

The policy, which was designed by Mr. Kachikwu when he was still the GMD of NNPC, was aimed at entrenching transparency in the crude oil for product transaction by the NNPC.

Under the crude oil swap initiative, crude oil was exchanged for petroleum products through third-party traders at a pre-determined yield pattern.

Mr. Kachikwu said the DSDP option eliminates all the cost elements of middlemen and gives the NNPC the latitude to take control of sale and purchase of the crude oil transaction with its partners.

NPDC PRODUCTION SERVICE CONTRACTS

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company is a subsidiary of the NNPC that majors in the production of crude oil. The firm is responsible for the control of oil wells owned and managed by the NNPC.

The production service contracts are contracts awarded for production of crude oil from oil fields run by the NPDC.
The NPDC, due to its operational and capacity deficiencies, regularly enters production contracts with other oil companies — especially oil majors like Agip and Shell— to lift crude based on quantities determined in their contract.

The minister said Mr. Baru shunned procedural requirements which stipulated that any contract award over $20 million must be reviewed and approved by the NNPC board to be valid.

DISRESPECT

Other than the claims of questionable business decisions of Mr. Baru, Mr. Kachikwu also informed Mr. Buhari that he suffered “disrespectful and humiliating conducts” from the NNPC GMD.

The NNPC is an agency under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, where Mr. Kachikwu serves as minister of state. President Buhari kept the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources post to himself.

Ndu Ughamadu, a spokesperson for the NNPC, declined comments on behalf of Mr. Baru throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr. Ughamadu, NNPC’s head of media, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday that the letter was not meant for public consumption.

“It was a private communication between party A and party B,” Mr. Ughamadu told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t think it’s proper for us to comment on that.

Mr. Kachikwu said he wrote the memo after concerted efforts to have a one-on-one appointment with the president at the State House fell through.

