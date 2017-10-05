Connect with us

Football

Bayern Munich Coach Have Hired To Replace Sacked Carlo Ancelotti

Published

58 mins ago

on


Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich has named Jupp Heynckes as head coach until the end of the 2017/18 season following the sack of Carlo Ancelotti last week.

The German champion made the announcement on their website on Thursday.

The 72-year-old retired from football following the 2012/13 season, in which he led the Bavarians to an unprecedented treble of Bundesliga, DFB Cup and UEFA Champions League titles.

Heynckes also bagged the FIFA World Coach of the Year award in 2013.

Ancelotti was relieved of his duties in the wake of Bayern’s disappointing start to the current campaign, with a 3-0 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League proving to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Assistant coach and former Bayern right-back Willy Sagnol took over the reins of first-team for Matchday 7, a 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin that leaves them five points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

This will be Heynckes’ fourth spell at the club, having previously been at the helm from 1987-1991, a five-game spell in 2009, and again from 2011-2013.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Football

African champions Cameroon cannot qualify qualify after Nigeria draw

Published

2 days ago

on

October 3, 2017

By


African champions Cameroon cannot qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday.

The result means Cameroon have just three points from four matches and can no longer finish top of Group B.

“There’s no-one in life who achieves all his goals [but] it’s a disappointment,” Indomitable Lions coach Hugo Broos said after the game.

In Monday’s other match, Libya earned a 1-0 win over Guinea in Group A.

Nigeria took the lead in Yaounde after 30 minutes through Moses Simon but their hosts equalised with 15 minutes to go through a Vincent Aboubakar penalty.

The Super Eagles’ goal came after Cameroon failed to clear and Simon profited after touches from Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses.

On the hour, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos made two changes as Vincent Aboubakar and Christian Bassagog came on to replace Benjamin Moukandjo and Jean-Pierre Nsame.

The changes had the desired affect as the Indomitable Lions pushed forward and forced Nigeria’s third choice keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa into a foul in the area.

Aboubakar stepped up to score the penalty in the 75th minute firing the ball straight down the middle.

But Ezenwa made amends for the penalty error with two saves in quick succession to deny first Nicolas Moumi and moments later Collins Fai.

The other match in Group B sees Algeria host Zambia in Constantine later on Tuesday.

A win for Zambia will take them to seven points, just three behind Nigeria with two games to play – while Algeria must win to keep alive any slim hopes they still have of going to Russia.

In Monastir, Libya got their first points of this stage of the campaign despite being down to 10 men for the last quarter of their match against Guinea.

Hamdou Mohamed scored the only goal of the game towards the end of the first half.

Should Tunisia get a point against DR Congo on Tuesday, then both Libya and Guinea will be formally ruled out of contention for Russia 2018.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

Alvaro Morata- Chelsea striker suffers grade two hamstring injury

Published

2 days ago

on

October 3, 2017

By

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be out for more than a month after injuring his hamstring during Saturday’s defeat by Manchester City.

The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea for a club record £60m from Real Madrid, is the club’s top scorer with seven goals.

Spanish team doctors diagnosed the grade two myofascial injury and he will miss this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.

Muscle injuries such as this can take four to eight weeks to recover from.

Spain are top of group G, three points clear of Italy, with two games remaining.

Chelsea next play Crystal Palace on 14 October, before games against Roma, Watford and Everton.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

Carlo Ancelotti: Bayern Munich sack Italian manager

Published

7 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as manager of Bayern Munich.

Following Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain, the club’s board has decided to dismiss the Italian, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of last season.

Ancelotti, 58, helped Bayern win the Bundesliga last term, but they only reached the last eight of the Champions League and the German Cup semi-finals.

Assistant boss Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge.

Bayern, league champions in each of the past five seasons, are third in the German table, three points behind Borussia Dortmund, with four wins, one draw and one defeat from their first six matches. They next play away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday (14:30 BST).

“The performance of our team since the start of the season did not meet the expectations we put to them,” said Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I would like to thank Carlo for his cooperation. Carlo is my friend and will remain my friend, but we had to make a professional decision. The game in Paris clearly showed that we had to draw consequences.”

Former Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and AC Milan boss Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times – with Milan in 2003 and 2007, and with Madrid in 2014.

That return makes him the joint most successful manager in European Cup history, along with former Liverpool boss Bob Paisley, who also won three titles, in 1977, 1978 and 1981.

Ancelotti also led Milan to the Champions League final in 2005, but the Italian side were beaten on penalties by Liverpool, despite having led 3-0 at half-time.

Analysis

Carlo Wild, chief reporter at German sports magazine Kicker

The relationship between Ancelotti and the team and the leadership of the club has been far from perfect for a long time.

The big problem was Carlo Ancelotti has a completely different style to Pep Guardiola.

The atmosphere in the team was very, very bad in the past few weeks. I think he lost the respect of his players.

Ancelotti is a wonderful human being. I have big respect for him but if you are a very human coach the players feel that you are not as hard as Guardiola and step by step there is a loss of authority.

The leaders of the club didn’t think there was any chance that he could correct this situation.

Bayern Munich doesn’t often make long-term plans about who will be their coach, but I think they will choose a young coach who can speak the language of the players and who wants to play very intensive football.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending