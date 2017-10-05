Connect with us

Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences in bet on autonomous flight

7 hours ago

Boeing is acquiring Aurora Flight Sciences, a company that focuses on autonomous flight systems designed to make robot aircraft and vehicles a reality. Boeing says that its acquisition of Aurora will help it push forward its efforts around self-flying vehicle development, for both military and commercial use.

Aurora Flight Sciences has been developing its LightningStrike XV-24A vertical take-off and landing craft, an autonomous military aircraft that is being funded by DARPA and the USAF. Earlier this year, Aurora ran a successful test flight program for its XV-24A Demonstrator, a sbuscale version of the eventual production vehicle.

Once the acquisition goes through, Aurora will continue to operate as its own independent subsidiary of Boeing, and will continue its work on designing and producing autonomous aircraft. In addition to the XV-24A, Aurora has designed and flown over 30 pilot-free vehicles during its nearly 20 years in operation.

Boeing isn’t the only major aerospace company making big bets on VTOLs – Airbus revealed this week that it’s still on track to start testing its first electric flying cars beginning next year, on a path to what it hopes will eventually be deploying of autonomous aerial taxi vehicles.

 

Bambino app helps parents find babysitters recommended by their neighbors

7 hours ago

October 5, 2017

Parenting young children involves a lot of logistics, including what to do with them when you need to run a last-minute errand, go to an appointment or just have a few hours to decompress. For parents who don’t have friends or relatives they can call on for babysitting, this can be tricky. Bambino wants to help by connecting parents with nearby babysitters who have already been recommended by their friends and neighbors.

The iOS and Android app, which is free to sign up for, is active in 35 cities and building networks in another 15. The Santa Monica-headquartered startup is now hiring community managers with the goal of adding five new communities every month. It currently has about 20,000 users in total, divided relatively evenly between parents and babysitters, says founder and chief executive officer Sean Greene.

Greene decided to start working on a babysitter app after a fruitless evening spent calling people to watch his kids so he could go out after a long day at work. While driving home, he realized that there had to be a lot of teenagers and young adults living in his neighborhood who wanted babysitting jobs, but he didn’t know how to connect with them.

Besides the usual word-of-mouth referrals, many parents rely on Care.com, the biggest site for babysitters and nannies, or postings on Nextdoor’s private social networks for neighborhoods. Bambino combines the two ideas in one: it lets parents find nearby babysitters who have already sat for people they know, saving them time without sacrificing their peace of mind.

Parents “shouldn’t have to feel guilty for wanting some free time, and we shouldn’t have to pay tons of money for a professional nanny service to help out on occasion,” Greene says. “I started Bambino because I wanted to find good, honest, trustworthy babysitters in and around my neighborhood that my friends had used, and it’s worked.”

Bambino, however, is far from the only babysitting app out there. A couple of the better known ones include UrbanSitter and SitterCity, but Greene claims that they don’t “emulate the tried and true method of asking a friend or neighbor” as well as Bambino does.

UrbanSitter and SitterCity are primarily job boards,” he says. “Parents post a job, random sitters view those jobs and apply to ones they are interested in and parents can choose from those that applied. It’s like posting on Craigslist or Monster.”

Instead of creating a posting on Bambino, parents pick who sees their babysitting requests. When parents search for a babysitter on the app, its sorts results by sitters they already know, sitters who their friends know and finally by distance.

In order to use Bambino to find babysitting gigs, sitters need to sign up with their Facebook profiles and already have a recommendation from someone in the community. Greene says babysitters also need to agree to reviews of their profiles for quality and random checks of their social media footprint. Bambino has a payment tool that tracks the duration of a babysitting session and lets parents send money to babysitters, who set their own rates, through the app.

“We have a fairly strict process for activating sitters and only one-third of those that register actually become active,” Greene says.

Babysitters on Bambino range in age from 13 to 60, but most are in their twenties and include college students and people with jobs that give them the flexibility to take babysitting gigs. Bambino gives about one to three percent “Elite Sitter” designation, which they have achieved a five-star rating on enough bookings, maintain a good reliability rating, respond promptly to requests and have recommendations from active Bambino users. Elite Sitters also need to pass a formal background check paid for by Bambino and be at least 18.

“Bambino was founded on the principle that we generally trust those who live around us,” Greene says. “As neighbors, we rely on each other. We are creating a private social network around neighborhood childcare and we’re doing so with all of the modern convenience factors of a mobile app. Unlike with Care.com, at Bambino, we try to keep it personal.”

Facebook tries fighting fake news with publisher info button on links

8 hours ago

October 5, 2017

Facebook thinks showing Wikipedia entries about publishers and additional Related Articles will give users more context about the links they see. So today it’s beginning a test of a new “i” button on News Feed links that opens up an informational panel. “People have told us that they want more information about what they’re reading” Facebook product manager Sara Su tells TechCrunch. “They want better tools to help them understand if an a

This box will display the start of a Wikipedia entry about the publisher and a link to the full profile, which could help people know if it’s a reputable, long-standing source of news…or a newly set up partisan or satire site. It will also display info from their Facebook Page even if that’s not who posted the link, data on how the link is being shared on Facebook, and a button to follow the news outlet’s Page. If no Wikipedia page is available, that info will be missing, which could also provide a clue to readers that the publisher may not be legitimate.

Meanwhile, the button will also unveil Related Articles on all links where Facebook can generate them, rather than only if the article is popular or suspected of being fake news as Facebook had previously tested. Trending information could also appear if the article is part of a Trending topic. Together, this could show people alternate takes on the same news bite, which might dispute the original article or provide more perspective. Previously Facebook only showed Related Articles occasionally and immediately revealed them on links without an extra click.

rticle is from a publisher they trust and evaluate if the story itself is credible.”

The changes are part of Facebook big, ongoing initiative to improve content integrity
Of course, whenever Facebook shows more information, it creates more potential vectors for misinformation. “This work reflects feedback from our community, including publishers who collaborated on the feature development as part of the Facebook Journalism Project” says Su.

When asked about the risk of the Wikipedia entries that are pulled in having been doctored with false information, a Facebook spokesperson told me “Vandalism on Wikipedia is a rare and unfortunate event that is usually resolved quickly. We count on Wikipedia to quickly resolve such situations and refer you to them for information about their policies and programs that address vandalism.”

And to avoid distributing fake news, Facebook says Related Articles will “be about the same topic — and will be from a wide variety of publishers that regularly publish news content on Facebook that get high engagement with our community.”

“As we continue the test, we’ll continue listening to people’s feedback to understand what types of information are most useful and explore ways to extend the feature” Su tells TechCrunch. “We will apply what we learn from the test to improve the experience people have on Facebook, advance news literacy, and support an informed community.” Facebook doesn’t expect the changes to significantly impact the reach of Pages, though publishers that knowingly distribute fake news could see fewer clicks if the Info button repels readers by debunking the articles.

Getting this right is especially important after the fiasco this week when Facebook’s Safety Check for the tragic Las Vegas mass-shooting pointed people to fake news. If Facebook can’t improve trust in what’s shown in the News Feed, people might click all its links less. That could hurt innocent news publishers, as well as reducing clicks to Facebook’s ads.

 

 

 

Instagram Stories launches cross-posting to Facebook Stories

8 hours ago

October 5, 2017

Facebook Stories might not be a ghost town for long. After testing in Portugal last month, TechCrunch spotted the option to syndicate your Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories appearing to US users. Now Facebook confirms this feature is officially rolling out, and everyone should have it soon if not already. The only exception is businesses, since they’re not allowed on Facebook Stories yet.

 

“You now have the option to share your Instagram Stories to your Facebook Stories. We’re always working to make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch. Facebook also told us that while you can’t do the reverse, posting Facebook Stories to Instagram Stories, it hasn’t ruled that out building that in the future.

The feature should drastically cut down on the annoyance of manually syndicating your Stories, which takes both extra time and can lead to reduced image quality as posts are saved and re-uploaded elsewhere. Stories are supposed to be raw, and created in the moment, but all that cross-posting can steal your attention from what you were doing.

Facebook has effectivally pivoted to Stories, making it the main destination for posts from Facebook Camera and its augmented reality Camera Effects platform. Today’s launch shows Facebook is doubling-down on Stories rather than retreating even though it’s been off to a bit of a slow start since its global launch in July/

This Snapchat Stories clone has been criticized as redundant, considering Facebook already had Instagram Stories, Messenger Day, and WhatsApp Status. And a daily active user count has yet to be announced for Facebook Stories, despite Instagram touting 100 million just two months after launching in August 2016. Instagram Stories now has over 250 million, just like WhatsApp Status, while Messenger day has over 70 million.

Instagram doesn’t disclose the break down of its 250 million users in terms of people who post versus those who just watch, but the roll out of the syndication feature could bring a ton of new content to Facebook Stories, which recently added viewing desktop. Instagram is also bringing Stories viewing and posting to desktop.

