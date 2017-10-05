Connect with us

Court Orders 3 Men Whipped For Loitering In Abuja

2 hours ago

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that three men should be given six lashes of cane each for loitering at the Hill Top Garden, Abuja.

Daniel Lucky, Aliyu Ahmed and Badiru Lawal were arraigned for constituting “nuisance” at a black spot.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, warned them to desist from crime.

Mr. Abubakar imposed the punishment following admission of guilt by the trio, who, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

They claimed their action resulted from bad peer influence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that a police patrol team in Utako, Abuja, led by Jimoh Gbende arrested the men on September 30.

“They were caught at a black spot at Hill Top Garden, opposite the Wuse Market,” she said.

Ms. Avhioboh said the men had been warned in the past by the police to stop loitering there.

“During police investigation, the men could not give satisfactory answers to what they were doing at the black spot,’’ she said.

She told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 199 of the Penal Code.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

25billion Dollar NNPC Scam Is For Buhari's Second Term Ambition – PDP Alleges

2 hours ago

October 5, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ‎has alleged that the $25 billion contract scam at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ‎is to fund President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition in 2019.

Sources gathered that the minister of state for petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, in a leaked letter to President Buhari dated August 30, accused the Group Managing Director (GMD) Dr. Maikanti Baru of insubordination and corruption.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP national caretaker committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, ‎ expressed shock at the silence of President Buhari on the allegation.

“As a political party, we expect that the President, who prides himself as an indefatigable corruption fighter, would for once try to live above board, by genuinely allowing one of his own, accused of corruption, get properly investigated and prosecuted as a show of his impartiality in the war against corruption,”the party said.‎

‎PDP added that allegations levelled against Baru by Kachikwu were too grave to be swept under the carpet, insisting that the NNPC GMD should be treated like an accused person who should not have the opportunity to influence the investigation into his alleged misdeeds.

It therefore, called for the ‎immediate suspension of the Baru so that proper investigation could be carried out by the relevant anti-corruption agencies.

The party said there is insincerity in President Buhari’s anti-corruption war, and challenged the president to correct the open impression Nigerians have about his so-called anti-corruption war.

“Ordinarily if there was sincerity in the anti-corruption war, President Muhammadu Buhari should not have waited for any prompting before he takes a decisive action on this matter.

“But as customary with his administration, we suspect that he’s trying to shield Baru as he did for Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) whom he merely suspended to allow the hullabaloo generated by the fraud perpetrated in the management of the emergency fund for the IDPs, die down.

“Also up till now, we have never heard anything again about the millions of dollars and billions of naira discovered at an Ikoyi apartment.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the acts of illegality and double standard perpetrated by the president in refusing to hand over Babachir Lawal to the EFCC for proper investigation and possible prosecution for graft, but rather, preferring to give the task of investigation of the open sleaze to the Vice President, in a move not known to any law of this nation,”the party said.

PDP observed that the $25 billion scandal is less than 10 percent of the $2 billion arms deal fund allegedly converted by the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki for which many people have ‎been arrested and are being persecuted.

“Nigerians can now see the hypocrisy in the so called anti-corruption fight. We may as well say that the privileged class of APC members enjoys total immunity from the anti-corruption campaign.

“We have been saying this for months that the looting of the nation’s resources under this administration is record setting in the history of this nation and we are being proven right on daily basis by the little revelations that are being made by even those working under the administration,”PDP said.

‎The party wondered what gave the GMD the temerity to sideline a minister under whom he works and take decisions without consultation. This, it added, might be the fact that some that powerful people at the corridors of power were tacitly involved.

“If the President’s powerful Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari could sit on the NNPC board and such a calamity is taking place without an eyelid being blinked, we are forced to believe that the stealing is being done to the advantage of the president who has shown by his body language that the only thing that matter most to him for now, is his second term ambition.

‎”Will it be considered a ‘hate speech’ if we say the money being stolen by President Buhari’s men are being kept aside into a special pool for the prosecution of his second term ambition?

“We challenge the president to prove us wrong by allowing his allies being caught up in acts of brazen stealing of our commonwealth, get punished in accordance with the laws of the land. Anything aside this, we will take as confirmation of our suspicion that the rottenness is from the very top,”PDP added.

The party also demanded an order from the President to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to immediately commence investigation into all issues of corruption leveled against Baru, as well as other persons who might have overtly or covertly participated in the illegal act.

FULL Profile And Biography Of 'Aishah Ahmad' – The New CBN Deputy Governor

2 hours ago

October 5, 2017

Profile and Biography ‘Aishah Ahmad’ – CBN Deputy Governor , Hope you have been wondering where to Read Biography of Aishah Ahmad New CBN Deputy Governor , you are at the right place so let’s get started.

Aishah Ahmad, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor nominee, is so young you would have to conclude she is the youngest person to be appointed to that position — and she is so experienced you cannot but admire her resume.

In the last 20 years, she has been a banking executive and an investment adviser across retail banking, wealth management, consulting and financial advisory.

Until now the executive director (retail banking) at Diamond Bank Plc, 40-year-old Ahmad (she will be 41 on October 26) comes to the CBN job with a rich history of promoting the role of women in the society, even though she will be the first to tell you that she has never been that conscious of the glass ceiling for the female gender.

She is the chairperson of the executive council of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation founded in 2001 by 13 women and one man who identified a serious issue concerning women in the workplace and in business, particularly in the areas of leadership capacity building and avenues for networking for growth.

TheCable understands that she is a like-for-like replacement for Sarah Alade, PhD, who retired from CBN as deputy governor in March 2017. Alade is from the north-central (Kwara), same zone as Ahmad who hails from Niger state.

AHMAD SHARES BIRTHDAY WITH HILLARY CLINTON — WHO INSPIRES HER

Asked by a newspaper in 2016 on the women who inspired her, she named quite a few but pointed out Hillary Clinton, the former US first lady who made an unsuccessful bid to become US president in 2016.

She said: “Hillary Clinton who happens to be my ‘birthday mate’ has been a strong influencer over the years. I admire her ability to stay focused on making an impact and my admiration for her has only been validated by her recent nomination as the US Democratic presidential candidate.”

The mother of two teenage sons also celebrated the founding trustees of WIMBIZ who have “also been a positive influence in their many accomplishments across private and public sector”.

At every turn, she said, they have distinguished themselves as women of repute and deep impact including founding WIMBIZ “as their contribution to advancing the cause of women everywhere”.

A RICH RESUME

Ahmad, whose husband is Abdallah A. Ahmad, a retired brigadier-general, has worked at local and global institutions, including NAL Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (a member of Standard Bank Group) and Zenith Bank Plc.

She is currently responsible for the consumer banking division at Diamond Bank Plc comprising consumer banking group, privilege banking group, retail assets group and bancassurance. She was accountable for a customer base of over seven million, according to checks by TheCable.

Ahmad is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Associations – globally recognised programmes for investment analysts and portfolio managers.

She holds an MSc in finance and management from the Cranfield School of Management in the UK, an MBA with a specialisation in finance from the University of Lagos and a graduate degree in accounting from the University of Abuja.

FROM A FAMILY OF ‘ACCOMPLISHED WOMEN’

She comes from a long line of very accomplished women within her family who have distinguished themselves across sectors – medicine, pharmacy, accounting and business.

“I was lucky to have very early positive and visible role models of women working outside the home and making a big difference in their careers.

One of my grandmothers created a distinguished career in the nursing field being one of the early recipients of an international education and I have many aunties who are doing great things in their various businesses and careers,” she told The Guardian in the interview.

"Biafra Is A Spirit That Can't Be Killed By Guns Or Operation Python Dance" – Pastor Chris Okafor

8 hours ago

October 5, 2017

General Overseer of the Mountain of liberation and miracle ministry, Chris Okafor, has said he believes that ‘Biafra’ is a spirit that cannot be eliminated with weapons.

Pastor Okafor, who made this statement while speaking on ‘Operation Python dance 2’, said that the spirit ‘Biafra’ could not be destroyed with guns, arrows and even a nuclear bomb. He opined that it was unfair the way the Federal government deployed the military to the region to quell the activities of Pro-secession group, the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).

In his words;

“Our Government needs to learn how to resolve issues with dialogue. No amount of time or resources expended towards dialogue is a waste.This is not 1967. Anybody who thinks that they can kill an agitation like Biafra with force is truly living in fools’ paradise. It can never happen! Biafra is a spirit. Wasn’t it Ojukwu who started it? He’s gone but Biafra is still here.

You can’t kill a spirit with guns and arrows, not even with a nuclear bomb. If Ojukwu’s exit did not kill the agitation, how can any human being think or believe that Nnamdi Kanu’s exit will kill the agitation.’’

As a matter of fact, more people have now joined the agitation and mark my words, worst people than Nnamdi Kanu will soon emerge-they are already there and nobody knows how peaceful those ones will be.”

We should behave like a 21st-century constitutional entity and stop using force to do everything. Dialogue is the only way out and the Government of the day must take advantage now.”

