Ekweremadu -2017 budget: N135bn virement request unconstitutional

Published

1 hour ago

on

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Thursday stopped the request by the executive for virement of N135bn from the 2017 budget to execute certain priority projects from being thrown out.

When the request for virement came up for consideration at plenary, many of the senators kicked against it and described the request as “unconstitutional”.

However, the President of the Senate pleaded with his colleagues and eventually succeeded in getting the request to be referred to the committee on Appropriation.

Although Saraki acknowledged some of the arguments of his colleagues that certain level of commitment in budget implementation must first be shown before a request for virement, he, however, appealed for more support for the executive.

“Before virement could be considered, the senate should have seen a more significant level of implementation, but this is in line with Senate’s commitment to give support to the executive as much as possible within the law,” he said.

He assured the Senators that he had taken note of their fears stressing that he would keep that in mind during the process of considering the virement request.

Speaking earlier, Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu described the request for virement as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Ekweremadu argued that if the government wanted to complete some of its priority projects, it should present a supplementary budget and not deny other sectors of projects already approved.

He maintained that the executive should either send a supplementary budget or wait till the next financial year to send a fresh budget and called on his colleagues to uphold the tenets of the constitution.

“Virement is unconstitutional. We must uphold the constitution. When reforming the budget, we should take note of this.

“You can only spend money either through normal budget or through supplementary budget.

“This executive seems not to be interested in the process of budget. They prefer virement. The Appropriation Act is a law. We cannot just approve virement and it is not even in our constitution.

“We need to tell the executive that they can ask for a supplementary budget and not for virement. If the executive wants money in the future, they should come through a supplementary budget,” he said.

Chairman of the Appropriation Committee Danjuma Goje also frowned at the seeming selective implementation of projects by the Federal Government.

He urged the senate to ensure that the government does not continue the trend of implementing selecti=ed priority project and deviating from the approved budget.

Most of the senators who contributed kicked against the request and demanded that it be thrown out.

However, the President of the Senate intervened and referred the request to the committee on Appropriation to report back to plenary.

The Senate received the request for virement on July 18, shortly before it went on recess.

The letter which was signed by then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, requested for virement of N135 billion to fund certain priority projects of the executive.

INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun gov elections

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

The Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018, while Osun State Governorship election will hold September 22, 2018, INEC disclosed on Thursday.

INEC national commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, who disclosed the dates, said commencement date of campaigns for Ekiti Governorship election is April 15, 2018.

Campaigns for Osun election is scheduled to start on June 24, 2018.

PDP holds BoT, NEC meetings July 17

Published

3 months ago

on

July 15, 2017

By

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed its expanded National Caucus, Board of Trustees (BoT), and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for Monday. July 17.

The notice of the meeting was jointly issued in Abuja on Saturday by Sen. Ben Obi, the National Secretary of PDP National Caretaker Committee, and Amb. Aminu Wali, the National Secretary of BOT for BOT Chairman.

It stated that the meeting of the expanded National Caucus would hold at 8 a.m, at PDP National Secretariat (Wadata Plaza), Abuja.

Those invited to attend the meeting were former presidents and vice presidents, PDP governors, NEC members, BoT members, National Assembly members, former PDP governors, former PDP ministers and all former national officers of the party.

It added that the BOT and NEC would also be holding separate meetings on Tuesday, July 18, at the same venue.

Obasanjo Warns Nigerians, Nobody Should Call Me Matthew Again, I’m Not A Tax Collector

Published

3 months ago

on

July 15, 2017

By

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has officially denounced his Christian name, Matthew, and has also sounded a loud warning to Nigerians never to address him by the name or risk the bad side of him.
According to him, he took the decision to denounce the name because Matthew in the Bible was a ‘stupid’ tax collector.
The former president made the statement on Friday at an event organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in commemoration of his 80th birthday celebration in Abuja.
Obasanjo explained that he adopted only Olusegun Okikiola Aremu as his names because they have lots of connotations in the African setting.
He was quoted by Leadership Newspaper saying ?When I was born in my part of Nigeria, the system was that after eight days, you must be given a name and for people to know that you were born into a Christian family, you will be given one Hebrew name.
?My mother and father decided to name me Matthew but when I grew up, I started asking myself the meaning of Matthew. Not only does it not have meaning as long as I am concerned, the biblical Matthew is a stupid tax collector. Anybody who does not want to see my eyes red should stop calling me Matthew?.

 

