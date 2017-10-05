Connect with us

Tech News

Google’s WaveNet machine learning-based speech synthesis comes to Assistant

Published

3 hours ago

on

Last year, Google showed off WaveNet, a new way of generating speech that didn’t rely on a bulky library of word bits or cheap shortcuts that result in stilted speech. WaveNet used machine learning to build a voice sample by sample, and the results were, as I put it then, “eerily convincing.” Previously bound to the lab, the tech has now been deployed in the latest version of Google Assistant.

The general idea behind the tech was to recreate words and sentences not by coding grammatical and tonal rules manually, but allowing a machine learning system to see those patterns in speech and generate them sample by sample. A sample, in this case, being the tone generated every 1/16,000th of a second.

At the time of its first release, WaveNet was extremely computationally expensive, taking a full second to generate 0.02 seconds of sound — so a two-second clip like “turn right at Cedar street” would take nearly two minutes to generate. As such, it was poorly suited to actual use (you’d have missed your turn by then) — which is why Google engineers set about improving it.

The new, improved WaveNet generates sound at 20x real time — generating the same two-second clip in a tenth of a second. And it even creates sound at a higher sample rate: 24,000 samples per second, and at 16 versus 8 bits. Not that high-fidelity sound can really be appreciated in a smartphone speaker, but given today’s announcements, we can expect Assistant to appear in many more places soon.

The voices generated by WaveNet sound considerably better than the state of the art concatenative systems used previously:

WaveNet also has the admirable quality of being extremely easy to scale to other languages and accents. If you want it to speak with a Welsh accent, there’s no need to go in and fiddle with the vowel sounds yourself. Just give it a couple dozen hours of a Welsh person speaking and it’ll pick up the nuances itself. That said, the new voice is only available for U.S. English and Japanese right now, with no word on other languages yet.

In keeping with the trend of “big tech companies doing what the other big tech companies are doing,” Apple, too, recently revamped its assistant (Siri, don’t you know) with a machine learning-powered speech model. That one’s different, though: it didn’t go so deep into the sound as to recreate it at the sample level, but stopped at the (still quite low) level of half-phones, or fractions of a phoneme.

The team behind WaveNet plans to publish its work publicly soon, but for now you’ll have to be satisfied with their promises that it works and performs much better than before.

 

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Instagram Stories launches cross-posting to Facebook Stories

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

Facebook Stories might not be a ghost town for long. After testing in Portugal last month, TechCrunch spotted the option to syndicate your Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories appearing to US users. Now Facebook confirms this feature is officially rolling out, and everyone should have it soon if not already. The only exception is businesses, since they’re not allowed on Facebook Stories yet.

 

“You now have the option to share your Instagram Stories to your Facebook Stories. We’re always working to make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch. Facebook also told us that while you can’t do the reverse, posting Facebook Stories to Instagram Stories, it hasn’t ruled that out building that in the future.

The feature should drastically cut down on the annoyance of manually syndicating your Stories, which takes both extra time and can lead to reduced image quality as posts are saved and re-uploaded elsewhere. Stories are supposed to be raw, and created in the moment, but all that cross-posting can steal your attention from what you were doing.

Facebook has effectivally pivoted to Stories, making it the main destination for posts from Facebook Camera and its augmented reality Camera Effects platform. Today’s launch shows Facebook is doubling-down on Stories rather than retreating even though it’s been off to a bit of a slow start since its global launch in July/

This Snapchat Stories clone has been criticized as redundant, considering Facebook already had Instagram Stories, Messenger Day, and WhatsApp Status. And a daily active user count has yet to be announced for Facebook Stories, despite Instagram touting 100 million just two months after launching in August 2016. Instagram Stories now has over 250 million, just like WhatsApp Status, while Messenger day has over 70 million.

Instagram doesn’t disclose the break down of its 250 million users in terms of people who post versus those who just watch, but the roll out of the syndication feature could bring a ton of new content to Facebook Stories, which recently added viewing desktop. Instagram is also bringing Stories viewing and posting to desktop.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Airbus on track to fly its electric aerial taxi in 2018

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

Airbus is looking to put its flying taxi in the air next year, confirmed CityAirbus chief engineer Marius Bebesel this week. The schedule is on track after CityAirbus conducted successful ground tests of the electric power system it’s using to propel the vehicle through the air.

The CityAirbus craft is a vertical take-off and landing craft that uses a four rotor design, and that would be able to take up to four passengers on short flights in dense urban areas, with the aim of connecting major transportation hubs including train stations and airports. It’s designed to be pilot operated at launch, but to eventually transition to being a fully autonomous vehicle once the tech catches up.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Legal fight against UK state hacking seeks crowdfunds

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

Privacy rights group, Privacy International, is running a crowdfunding campaign to try to raise funds to help cover its legal costs as it continues to challenge the UK government’s use of hacking as a mass surveillance technique for domestic security agencies to gather intelligence.

The group is hoping to raise £5,000 via this route, noting that an anonymous supporter has offered to match any donations it receives up to a maximum of £12,000.

It also says it has a ‘Protective Costs Order’ which limits its potential legal liability to £25k, i.e. should it lose the case and have to pay the government’s costs, but adds “that’s still a lot of money for a charity with very limited resources!”. Hence the crowdfunder.

It’s raised just over £1k at the time of writing.

Long battle against state hacking

The group has been fighting the government’s use of hacking as an investigatory power since 2014, filing an original complaint against state hacking with the IPT, the oversight court for UK intelligence agencies, in May 2014.

As part of that legal challenge more information emerged about the state’s use of hacking as an investigatory tool — including the fact it does not require individual warrants to hack devices or services. Rather it can use so called “thematic warrants” to authorize hacking activities in bulk.

Privacy International went on to argue that untargeted hacking activities violate Articles 8 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, pertaining to privacy and free speech rights.

Its contention is that the use of bulk hacking, “fundamentally undermines 250 years of English common law”, arguing that common law “has long rejected general warrants” and “is clear that a warrant must target an identified individual or individuals”.

“Parliament is presumed not to have overridden such a profound and fundamental right unless it clearly and expressly states that general warrants are now permissible — which it has not,” it wrote in May last year.

At the same time as the legal challenges to hacking as an investigatory tool of the state, thematic warrants were included by the UK government in a new draft surveillance framework, published in 2015, as it sought to bake existing operational powers, whose existence had been revealed by documents released by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, fully into UK law — rather than continuing to rely on authorization via a patchwork of outdated legislation.

Then, in February 2016, as the government’s new draft surveillance powers bill was being put before parliament, the IPT rejected Privacy International’s challenge to state hacking.

And in May last year the group filed for a judicial review in the UK High Court of the IPT ruling.

In November the UK High Court ruled it has no power to overturn an IPT ruling, citing a clause in UK legislation that oversees the state’s use of investigatory powers (RIPA) which apparently protects IPT decisions from being subject to appeal or questioning on points of law.

Privacy International is in the UK Appeals Court today to try to overturn the High Court decision and force a judicial review of the IPT’s ruling.

A spokesperson told us it does not expect the Appeals Court to pass judgement today.

The case could be referred to the UK’s Supreme Court, and — beyond that — to the European Court of Human Rights.

Privacy International has also — in August 2016 — filed a legal challenge to the state’s use of bulk hacking against foreigners with the European Court of Human Rights. So it has a parallel legal action ongoing.

“By taking this case to the European Court of Human Rights, we aim to bring the government’s hacking under the rule of law,” it wrote when it initiated that action. “The

government is currently hacking abroad based on a very vague and broad power that provides few if any safeguards on this incredibly intrusive power.”

Controversial and risky

Bulk hacking as an investigatory tool for spies is especially controversial, enabling the UK’s security agencies to carry out mass hacking of devices and services which can potentially cover tens of thousands of people at a time who may be located anywhere in the world.

Not to mention potentially compromise the security of software programs used by many more people if backdoors are being intentionally inserted into systems.

An example of the kind of mass collateral damage that can result when state agencies utilize software exploits as an intelligence-gathering route occurred earlier this year when the WannaCrypt ransomware caused havoc across multiple countries, including shutting down hospitals and impacting comms businesses — relevant because the malware apparently made use of an exploit stolen from the NSA.

 

 

 

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending