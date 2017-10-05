Connect with us

Hammed Ali’s Handshake With A Female Customs Officer Causes Stir (See Interesting Photo)

October 5, 2017

A case of “when the handshake goes beyond the wrist” has attracted the attention of Nigerian netizens dropping diverse comments in reaction to the anomaly.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Custom Service, Hammed Ali was seen apparently caressing the hand of a female officer during a public event.

From the picture, it appeared the former military officer must have taken the action unconsciously but social media users have refused to let the sleeping dogs lie.

Check out some interesting responses from Nigerians below:

“This customs boss is full of surprises, Only him no dey wear uniform, Only him dey romance woman hand in the name of handshake.”

“Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you”

“See the look of that man wey dey behind them and the woman too enjoy am with her crocodile smile.”

“This message will definitely get to Hammed Ali and tomorrow he will be mindful of how he shakes women.”

“Tomorrow now, you go hear say Ali impregnated two customs officer just like our IGP Ibrahim Idris.”

I Don’t Believe My Friend Died Of Excess Alcohol – Davido Speaks On Tagbo’s Death

October 5, 2017

October 5, 2017

A friend to the late Tagbo, the young man who died on his birthday and was allegedly abandoned by super star Davido and his crew has blasted the singer.

Tagbo’s friend, identified as Uthman Oluwadamilola, said ‘autopsy will reveal the truth’.

Oluwadamilola further shared photos of Tagbo with Davido and his car which was abandoned.

He wrote, “I don’t want to believe this story because you are mature to know your limit and this is not the first time hanging out with @davidoofficial.

“@tagb0 please wake up and tell us the true story. I won’t believe until I see u no more.

“I can’t see someone like you in my entire life, you don’t look down on anyone, fuck fame and any fucking shit attached, tag we got plans nd now all is gone.

“RIP! But this is not the right time. I won’t feel till now until I need you as I will always do anyone who said ‘na too much alcohol or whatever.’

“Almighty God will throw sorrow in their family life and they will die early death insshallah, because no be today even thou you drank anything it your birthday no one is right to blame you, f*ck fake friends#lessonlearned

“F**k fake friends! F**k all of you! Autopsy will reveal the truth.

“If na Lati or Mayorkun or Dremo, are you going to abandoned them? F**k anybody saying sh*t! God will bring early death upon anyone blaming Tagbo.”

If Ladies Are Too Expensive In Lagos For Marriage Come To Port Harcourt – Fan Advices Don Jazzy

October 5, 2017

October 5, 2017

The marriage issue is becoming very stronger and alarming nowadays as all Nigerians want right now is to Make Sure that the Ace producer and Mavin Boss Don Jazzy gets married by fire by force.

After alot of fans bash and open letter about his marital status urging him to get marriage as soon as possible.

This facebook user gave him the best solution on how to find a quick wife. If search for a wife in Lagos is the problem, I came across this post on facebook where the poster recognized as ”Mr Rational Laughter” dropped an advice to the Mavin Boss on how to get easy wife and quit the search.

He redirected him straight to the third most developed city and Rivers state capital Port Harcourt.

Below is the write up he shared online:-

”Oga Don Jazzy! Menopause is smelling. If Ladies Are Too Expensive At Lagos For Marriage Come To Port Harcourt

Psquare Saga: D’banj Discloses How Social Media Is Responsible For The Duo’s Split

October 5, 2017

October 5, 2017

<img src="http://www.premiumherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Psquare-and-Dbanj-300×192.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="192" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-33121"
While the internet is currently trending with Davido’s scandal, the Psquare’s brothers split cannot be easily swept under the carpet.

In the past week, fans and concerned Nigerians have had to deal with the reality of not seeing their favourite twin brothers, Peter and Paul, perform together anymore.

Reports that made round the internet said, Peter Psquare had signed a termination letter of the contract he had with Psquare, to be legally separated from Paul, after he had threatened to kill him and his family. According to Peter, he no longer felt safe with his brother and so, he demanded to go his way.

Shortly after the termination letter surfaced online, a video also surfaced. In the video, the Psquare brothers were engaged in a verbal attack that almost led to a physical combat at their lawyer’s office, Keyamo. However, Keyamo immediately reacted to the surfaced video with the claims that the scene from the video happened some years back.

The Psquare brother’s split is not well received from a lot of their colleagues as many of them had several things to say about their fight, urging them to make peace and come back as one. Just recently, D’banj also weighed in his thoughts on the fight and has blamed it on Social media. According to D’banj, the social media is responsible for fuelling the rift with several negative reports, recounting that, the same thing happened when he exited from Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits Records.

In a recent chat with newsmen, when he was asked to air his opinion about the on-going crisis, between the brother,s he said, “The media should sit back and let them settle their issues amicably. They’ re making it worse by writing all sorts of stories about them. Brothers will always fight and get back as brothers, but the media should not write negative stories in a bid to make money off the headlines. Remember I almost became a victim of the media back then when I left Mo’ Hits, but I thank my stars that I pulled through and I am still here.”

