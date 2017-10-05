I’m A ‘Better Coach’ At Man United Than Anywhere Else – Mourinho



Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has disclosed that he is “a much better coach” at United than he was at Chelsea or Real Madrid.

Mourinho was appointed the Red Devils manager in summer 2016, and delivered three trophies in his first season.

United have started their campaign in much better form this season, winning six and drawing one of their league games.

Mourinho believes his control of his emotions has helped him become a better coach than at any other point in his career.

“I am a much better coach today, precisely because of the different control of my emotions, the way I deal with difficulties. I feel more mature,” he said.

Asked about United’s impressive start to the season, the Portuguese replied, “Nothing happened yet.

Last year the season started much harder and ended very well, this year it started very well and we don’t know how it will end.”

He added, “In another league it could be said that a team that starts with seven wins and a draw would almost mean the title, but in England it doesn’t mean anything, not even that we will finish in the first four places.”