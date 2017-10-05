If Ladies Are Too Expensive In Lagos For Marriage Come To Port Harcourt – Fan Advices Don Jazzy



The marriage issue is becoming very stronger and alarming nowadays as all Nigerians want right now is to Make Sure that the Ace producer and Mavin Boss Don Jazzy gets married by fire by force.

After alot of fans bash and open letter about his marital status urging him to get marriage as soon as possible.

This facebook user gave him the best solution on how to find a quick wife. If search for a wife in Lagos is the problem, I came across this post on facebook where the poster recognized as ”Mr Rational Laughter” dropped an advice to the Mavin Boss on how to get easy wife and quit the search.

He redirected him straight to the third most developed city and Rivers state capital Port Harcourt.

Below is the write up he shared online:-

”Oga Don Jazzy! Menopause is smelling. If Ladies Are Too Expensive At Lagos For Marriage Come To Port Harcourt