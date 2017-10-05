Connect with us

Entertainment

If Ladies Are Too Expensive In Lagos For Marriage Come To Port Harcourt – Fan Advices Don Jazzy

Published

1 hour ago

on


The marriage issue is becoming very stronger and alarming nowadays as all Nigerians want right now is to Make Sure that the Ace producer and Mavin Boss Don Jazzy gets married by fire by force.

After alot of fans bash and open letter about his marital status urging him to get marriage as soon as possible.

This facebook user gave him the best solution on how to find a quick wife. If search for a wife in Lagos is the problem, I came across this post on facebook where the poster recognized as ”Mr Rational Laughter” dropped an advice to the Mavin Boss on how to get easy wife and quit the search.

He redirected him straight to the third most developed city and Rivers state capital Port Harcourt.

Below is the write up he shared online:-

”Oga Don Jazzy! Menopause is smelling. If Ladies Are Too Expensive At Lagos For Marriage Come To Port Harcourt

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

I Don’t Believe My Friend Died Of Excess Alcohol – Davido Speaks On Tagbo’s Death

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


A friend to the late Tagbo, the young man who died on his birthday and was allegedly abandoned by super star Davido and his crew has blasted the singer.

Tagbo’s friend, identified as Uthman Oluwadamilola, said ‘autopsy will reveal the truth’.

Oluwadamilola further shared photos of Tagbo with Davido and his car which was abandoned.

He wrote, “I don’t want to believe this story because you are mature to know your limit and this is not the first time hanging out with @davidoofficial.

“@tagb0 please wake up and tell us the true story. I won’t believe until I see u no more.

“I can’t see someone like you in my entire life, you don’t look down on anyone, fuck fame and any fucking shit attached, tag we got plans nd now all is gone.

“RIP! But this is not the right time. I won’t feel till now until I need you as I will always do anyone who said ‘na too much alcohol or whatever.’

“Almighty God will throw sorrow in their family life and they will die early death insshallah, because no be today even thou you drank anything it your birthday no one is right to blame you, f*ck fake friends#lessonlearned

“F**k fake friends! F**k all of you! Autopsy will reveal the truth.

“If na Lati or Mayorkun or Dremo, are you going to abandoned them? F**k anybody saying sh*t! God will bring early death upon anyone blaming Tagbo.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Psquare Saga: D’banj Discloses How Social Media Is Responsible For The Duo’s Split

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

<img src="http://www.premiumherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Psquare-and-Dbanj-300×192.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="192" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-33121"
While the internet is currently trending with Davido’s scandal, the Psquare’s brothers split cannot be easily swept under the carpet.

In the past week, fans and concerned Nigerians have had to deal with the reality of not seeing their favourite twin brothers, Peter and Paul, perform together anymore.

Reports that made round the internet said, Peter Psquare had signed a termination letter of the contract he had with Psquare, to be legally separated from Paul, after he had threatened to kill him and his family. According to Peter, he no longer felt safe with his brother and so, he demanded to go his way.

Shortly after the termination letter surfaced online, a video also surfaced. In the video, the Psquare brothers were engaged in a verbal attack that almost led to a physical combat at their lawyer’s office, Keyamo. However, Keyamo immediately reacted to the surfaced video with the claims that the scene from the video happened some years back.

The Psquare brother’s split is not well received from a lot of their colleagues as many of them had several things to say about their fight, urging them to make peace and come back as one. Just recently, D’banj also weighed in his thoughts on the fight and has blamed it on Social media. According to D’banj, the social media is responsible for fuelling the rift with several negative reports, recounting that, the same thing happened when he exited from Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits Records.

In a recent chat with newsmen, when he was asked to air his opinion about the on-going crisis, between the brother,s he said, “The media should sit back and let them settle their issues amicably. They’ re making it worse by writing all sorts of stories about them. Brothers will always fight and get back as brothers, but the media should not write negative stories in a bid to make money off the headlines. Remember I almost became a victim of the media back then when I left Mo’ Hits, but I thank my stars that I pulled through and I am still here.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Checkout The 10 Things Most People Don’t Know About DMW’s Artiste ‘Mayorkun’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel better known by his stage name Mayorkun, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, signed to HKN Gang record label.

Naijaloaded presents you 10 things about the fast rising singer

See below:-

1. Mayorkun who was born on March 24th hails from Osun state.

2. He did his creche, primary and secondary school at Living- Spring Montessori and Hi Grade College after which he later Studied accounting at the university of Lagos.

3. His father is a professional musician, Actor and Director, while his mum is the popular Nigerian actress Toyin Adewale.

4. Mayorkun dropped his banking job to pursue a career in Music. He got signed the day he wrote his resignation letter.

5. The “Eleko” singer started music officially way back in year 2013 after releasing his first track along with his friends, titled GBO.

6. Davido stumbled upon a 14 seconds YouTube video on February 1st where Mayokun re-sang Davido’s song which impressed Davido as he invited the singer for a meeting.

7. On March 3rd 2016, Mayorkun signed a record deal with Davido’s imprint HKN Gang.

8. He rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the song “Eleko” which hit over 1 Million views on YouTube 9 days after it was published and also topped the iTunes chart as number 1 .

9. On August 2, 2016, Mayorkun went on his first International tour with his label mate Dremo to the United Kingdom.

10. He won the 2016 Nigerian Teen Choice Award for Choice New Song of the Year, the City People Entertainment Award for Most Promising Act of the Year and The Headies ‘Rookie of the Year’ award.

– Extra –

11. Every single from this young and vibrant singer is a hit.

12. Mayorkun is so friendly and he plays with people a lot before and after fame.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending