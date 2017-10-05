Connect with us

Sports

Nigeria Is Only Now 90 Minutes Away From Russia 2018 World Cup (Drop Your Predictions)

Published

1 hour ago

on


Super Eagles will host the Chipolopolo of Zambia in their penultimate 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday realizing that a stunning triumph would secure the country’s 6th appearance since the first in 1994.

Nigeria 2-1 win in the first leg in Ndola 12 months ago helped get behind a team who had failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations consecutively,

It set the tone for the Super Eagles’ great battle in an intense Group B fixture, with Nigeria not dropping any points until match day 4 in Yaounde.

The stalemate in Yaounde, combined with Zambia winning in Algeria a month ago, meant the Chipolopolo are currently the only team between Nigeria and Russia World Cup.

Gernot Rohr will take much of the credits for the Eagle’s progress he has made since he assumed the role in July 2016.

Rohr is just an hour and a half far from his greatest achievement of a career that has taken him to the French club, Bordeaux, Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and in addition the national teams of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Gabon.

Gernor Rohr stated in an interview : “It will be an interesting but difficult game against Zambia, who we beat 2-1 in Ndola (last year), but they have changed (since).

“It’s an important game and we have it in our hands to win. If we have our players fit, we will be at the World Cup. “I hope we repeat what we did against Cameroon (4-0 win in Uyo).”

The backroom staff have praised Rohr for bringing self-belief to the side, both on and off the pitch, halfway through his two-year contract.

“He has done well, bringing the German mentality and organisation to bear on the whole team,” saluted former Nigeria striker Benedict Akwuegbu.

“The Eagles now play together, are tactically disciplined and they work very hard for each other.

“And he has played his best team always.” “Rohr has got the team to deliver,” added sports journalist Arafat Aliu.

“He understands some of the politics in Nigeria and this has helped him in his team selection.” On the pitch, skipper John Obi Mikel has led by example, Chelsea star Victor Moses has risen to the occasion and Leon Balogun has been nicknamed by an appreciative Rohr as ‘our German machine’.

Several young players, like Leicester City pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, have stepped up to the full international game after gaining the first-team experience in the English Premier League.

Winger Moses’ class has never been in doubt, but many previously questioned his commitment to the national cause, with some suggestions that he picked which matches to play.

But he is the Eagles’ leading scorer on the road to Russia with three goals ahead of Mikel and Iheanacho, who have netted two each.

The confidence in the team once derided as “Super Chickens” has now gone beyond qualification, with some predicting Nigeria will surpass their previous best World Cup effort of reaching the last 16 in 1994 and 2014.

“In Brazil (2014), the Super Eagles were poor,” remarked Dutch coach Jo Bonfrere, who led Nigeria to a historic Olympic title in Atlanta 21 years ago.

“Now there is organisation in the team because the coach has put a good Super Eagles team together.”

Who do you think will win between Nigeria and Zambia ?

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Nigeria vs Zambia! Moses, Iwobi Join Super Eagles Training Camp In Uyo

Published

22 hours ago

on

October 4, 2017

By


Chelsea’s Victor Moses, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Simon Moses were the last to join the Super Eagles’s training camp at Uyo.

The players, however, joined their colleagues in Wednesday morning gym work.

Later in the day, the entire team will have a 2-hour evening training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

With this last arrival, all Super Eagles top players have now arrived the camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and the Chipolopolo’s of Zambia.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Sports

‘We could leave Spanish La liga if Catalonia gain independence from Spain’ – Barcelona F.C confirm

Published

1 day ago

on

October 4, 2017

By

 

Barcelona football club of Spain have confirmed exit rumours making the rounds after a referendum on Sunday that aimed at making the region of Catalonia gain independence from Spain, was marred with violent scenes and police brutality, with hundreds receiving serious injuries.

 

Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu , after watching his team play a 3-0 win over Las Palmas played behind closed doors, has finally revealed that the club would have to discuss the possibility of leaving La Liga if Catalonia gained independence from Spain.

 

“This situation does not exist so far,” he said on Monday.

“But with regards to things that can happen in the future, it is something that the board of directors would discuss. It would be something to analyse calmly.

“If we discuss the subject intensely then obviously we will find the best solution. But if this [independence] happens, the board of directors will see.”

Catalonia’s sport minister, Gerard Figueras, has suggested that Barca could play in the Premier League if the region secedes from Spain, citing Swansea City as an example of a club from a different country playing in England’s top-flight.

“In the case of independence, Catalan teams in La Liga – Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona – will have to decide where they want to play: in the Spanish league or a neighbouring country like Italy, France or the Premier League,” said Figueras.

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Sports

FIFA fines Nigeria $31,000 for crowd disorder during game against Cameroon

Published

2 days ago

on

October 3, 2017

By

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has fined the Nigerian football federation (NFF) $31,000 for the conduct of its fans’ breach of security during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

 

Nigeria was charged for improper conduct amongst spectators, invasions of restricted areas by supporters other than the pitch.

 

The match was held in Uyo, and the Super Eagles won 4-0.  The German football federation was also fined 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) because fans chanted Nazii slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic. “The range of charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague,” FIFA said

 

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending