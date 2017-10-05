Nigeria vs Zambia: Nigeria Coach Reveals Country He Wants To Defeat At 2018 World Cup

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has admitted he wants to meet his home country, Germany, in the 2018 World Cup and defeat them.

Rohr is very close to qualifying Nigeria for the tournament in Russia, as the team only needs to beat Zambia this weekend at home, to go through as Group B winners.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, Rohr also opened up on what it was like coaching the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu and Christopher Dugarry at Bordeauzx.

“It’s very important for the coach, it’s a big challenge to go to the World Cup, of course we want to go there absolutely.

I had a long career like a player and like a coach. I have a lot of beautiful things to celebrate,” Rohr said.

“Yes, I am happy I had the chance to coach players like Zidane, Dugarry and Lizarazu in Bordeaux we went to the final of the European Cup.

So we had wonderful thing already but the most beautiful thing, and I will go there is to go to the World Cup, and then beat my home country Germany.