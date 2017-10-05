Connect with us

“This Is Why Pastors Need Prayers” – Photo Of Lady At Church Event Trends Online

Published

3 hours ago

on


A social media user has urged people to pray for pastors due to what they face daily (literally) such as this.

A picture of a pastor standing close to a lady with big behind – was shared on Facebook by the online user who revealed that the woman was the center of attraction at an event organised by the church.

The Facebook user shared the photo and said that it’s not easy being a pastor who is faced with this kind of “temptation” regularly.

Online users have reacted differently to the photo which is trending online.

Entertainment

“I Am Not Enjoying It”; Woman Dumps Husband Over Size Of His P£nis

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


A woman Mrs. Ngozi (surname withheld) has finally opened up on why she dumped her banker husband simply known as Agu barely two years after marrying him, as she claimed that she cannot cope with his short p£nis. She confessed that she needed deep penetration during the act which she was not getting and she had to quit the marriage in order to have peace.

The incident happened at Fegge in Onitsha area where her husband Agu lived while her parents resided at Obi Street in the Nkutaku area of Ogbaru Local government in Anambra.

The embattled woman said that she married her husband with the high expectation of achieving s3xual desire and enjoying peaceful married life, but she did not get that and had to leave. Her family members were shocked when she parked her belongings and returned home saying she was no longer interested in the marriage.

Her parents wanted to know what her husband did to her. She explained that Agu did not maltreat her; he took care of her and her baby but she had to leave the marriage to have peace.

It was gathered that Ngozi’s husband works with a bank branch located at the bridge head where he met Ngozi, assisted her and she was also employed in the bank. They later fell in love, got married without intimate relationship and the marriage produced a female child before the incident happened.

She also resigned from the bank and started private business without given any reason for her action. As she did not disclose the reason she took such decision she was accused of being possessed by strange spirit but she did not reply anybody and faced her business.

However, she decided to opened up recently when she revealed that Agu was nice to him but she had strong challenge in the marriage and she decided to quit.

Ngozi said that she was unable to cope with his small penis because of the nature of her body and her desire for sexual satisfaction. She told P.M.EXPRESS that it was a difficult decision she had to take despite the fact that Agu was taking care of her. She confessed that she needed deep penetration during the act which she was not getting.

She further explained that she decided not to state the reason because she did not know how to give that kind of reason to the family which may portray her as pr*stitute. She added that her estranged husband knew she did complain and it was not his fault.

She however warned the reporter not to publish her full name or that of the estranged husband in order not to embarrass him as she said she does not know his whereabout after the incident.

Entertainment

Majid Michel – “I Used To M@sturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It” (Read FULL Gist)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

Ghanaian actor who is now a pastor, Majid Michel has warned youths to desist from masturbation, explaining that though it may not be found in the bible, but it is completely a sinful act.

Majid while speaking in an interview on Starr FM’s Chat on Wednesday, confessed that he was formerly inlove with masturbation when he was far younger.

“I think that every adolescent has masturbated before. I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.

“There is nothing said about it in the Bible, nowhere in the scripture…[but] it is a sin completely”, he told show host, Bola Ray.

The actor turned Pastor also cautioned youths to seriously desist from watching pornography, that it is the tool of the devil to corrupt their thoughts and mind.

Entertainment

Singer Koker Trends On Twitter As He Hangs Out With Man U Forward Anthony Martial (See Photos)

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


Chocolate City’s artiste budding Koker is trending on twitter after he shared this photo of him and Manchester United’s forward, Anthony Martial.

It was taken while on his current visit to the City of London

He shared the photo with the caption:

It’s obvious the singer is really having a swell time out there as he’s promoting his latest single OKAY which he also just dropped a video for and of cause it’s on heavy rotation online and on Tv stations as well.

