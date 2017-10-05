Photos of Dead Las Vegas Shooter and His Weapons Leaks Online



Leaked photos of dead Stephen Paddock, the 64 year old millionaire gambler who killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others has surfaced online.

The photos show the horrifying scene SWAT teams encountered when they blew the door off Paddock’s nicely furnished Mandalay Bay hotel suite and found him dead inside.

Paddock set up cameras in a door peephole and two cameras on a room service cart outside his room to let him know when policeor security arrived.

The photos, leaked Tuesday, show Stephen Paddock’s body on the floor of his suite in the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, which he used as a sniper’s nest on Sunday night to open fire on 22,000 innocent people attending a music festival across the street.

Only the 64-year-old’s legs, torso and left arm are visible in the photo, he was casually dressed like a normal person, the only thing that revealed his evil actions were the black gloves he was wearing.

On the floor next to the body are two assault rifles, dozens of spent shells and a hammer – which he presumably used to shatter two windows in his two-room suite which he then used to shoot out of.

One of the assault rifles has a ‘bump stock’ added to it – making effectively fully automatic – allowing him to unleash hundreds of rounds per minute.

The branding on the gun indicates it was made by Daniel Defense, a Savannah-Georgia-based company which produces variants of the AR-15 rifle, based off the U.S. Army’s M16. Another gun appears to be under his body.

Another photo shows how he pushed two sitting chairs together to form a cradle-like space to store at least two other rifles.

Another AR-15-style rifle is seen at the foot of chairs with an extended magazine that would allow him to shoot for longer before reloading.

Behind a nearby pillar, about 15 magazines are piled in neat stacks. It’s unclear if they are loaded or spent.

Police estimate Paddock fired on the crowd for 11 minutes, starting at 10:08pm before he cowardly committed suicide.

See more photos below:-





