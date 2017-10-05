Connect with us

Photos of Dead Las Vegas Shooter and His Weapons Leaks Online

2 hours ago

Leaked photos of dead Stephen Paddock, the 64 year old millionaire gambler who killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others has surfaced online.

The photos show the horrifying scene SWAT teams encountered when they blew the door off Paddock’s nicely furnished Mandalay Bay hotel suite and found him dead inside.

Paddock set up cameras in a door peephole and two cameras on a room service cart outside his room to let him know when policeor security arrived.

The photos, leaked Tuesday, show Stephen Paddock’s body on the floor of his suite in the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, which he used as a sniper’s nest on Sunday night to open fire on 22,000 innocent people attending a music festival across the street.

Only the 64-year-old’s legs, torso and left arm are visible in the photo, he was casually dressed like a normal person, the only thing that revealed his evil actions were the black gloves he was wearing.

On the floor next to the body are two assault rifles, dozens of spent shells and a hammer – which he presumably used to shatter two windows in his two-room suite which he then used to shoot out of.

One of the assault rifles has a ‘bump stock’ added to it – making effectively fully automatic – allowing him to unleash hundreds of rounds per minute.

The branding on the gun indicates it was made by Daniel Defense, a Savannah-Georgia-based company which produces variants of the AR-15 rifle, based off the U.S. Army’s M16. Another gun appears to be under his body.

Another photo shows how he pushed two sitting chairs together to form a cradle-like space to store at least two other rifles.

Another AR-15-style rifle is seen at the foot of chairs with an extended magazine that would allow him to shoot for longer before reloading.

Behind a nearby pillar, about 15 magazines are piled in neat stacks. It’s unclear if they are loaded or spent.

Police estimate Paddock fired on the crowd for 11 minutes, starting at 10:08pm before he cowardly committed suicide.
Archie Spriggs death: Mother charged with murder of boy, 7

1 week ago

September 28, 2017

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Shropshire has been charged with his murder.

Police found the body of Archie Spriggs at the home in Rushbury Road, Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on 21 September.

Lesley Speed, 44, also of Rushbury Road, will appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court later.

West Mercia Police said Ms Speed needed hospital treatment after being found in the home with “significant injuries”.

The cause of Archie’s death has not yet been confirmed.

UK must deal with its debts, May to say

1 week ago

September 28, 2017

Theresa May is set to restate her determination to be tough on public spending despite political pressure to ease up on austerity.

“Continuing to deal with our debts,” is the way to strengthen the economy, the prime minister will insist on Thursday.

Her speech at the Bank of England is timed to mark 20 years of political independence for the central bank.

It comes a day after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pledged to “repair the damage done by austerity”.

At the Labour party’s annual conference, Mr Corbyn – who has consistently criticised the Conservative party’s austerity programme – insisted Labour’s policies were “what most people in our country actually want”.

However, Mrs May will say that such an approach could ultimately result in less money for public services.

“To abandon that balanced approach with unfunded borrowing and significantly higher levels of taxation would damage our economy, threaten jobs, and hurt working people,” she will say.

Mrs May is also expected to defend the UK’s free market economy in the speech.

The prime minister’s first job after graduating in 1977 was at the Bank of England, and she is to talk about how the nature of central banking generally has changed over the past 40 years.

The Bank of England was given political independence on 6 May 1997 by then Chancellor Gordon Brown just days after the new Labour government took office.

Prior to that interest rate decisions were taken by the chancellor, rather than by independent economists.

That meant changes were often driven by politics, for example lowering interest rates after a budget to boost the economy, or raising them immediately after a general election.

The Bank has since gained further powers including financial stability and the regulation of financial firms, such as banks and insurers.

Current Bank governor Mark Carney will host a two-day conference on Thursday and Friday to mark the 20-year anniversary of its independence. Speakers will include Mr Brown and his then adviser Ed Balls.

Other central bankers including European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, Federal Reserve vice chairman Stanley Fischer, as well as International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde are also due to attend.

Governor Fayose Dissolves Cabinet

Ayandola Ayanleke

3 months ago

July 2, 2017

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Dailypost reports that, all former Commissioners have been ordered to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

The Governor, through Lere Olayinka, Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

No reason was given for the dissolution but the development came in the wake of Governor Wike Nyesom of Rivers state sacking all the members of the State Executive Council.

