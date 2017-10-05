Connect with us

Premier League Has Never Attracted Me – Aubameyang

Published

3 hours ago

on

Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has declared his love for his club after he disclosed that Premier League doesn’t attract him.

Aubameyang also expressed his love for the Bundesliga leaders by calling the club “my family”.

The 28-year-old became a Dortmund icon after scoring 93 goals in 135 Bundesliga appearances for BVB since joining them from French club, Saint-Etienne in 2013.

The Gabonese International also topped the German top-flight scoring chart last season with a record 31 strikes, a tally no foreign-born player had ever achieved.

“I’m very happy to have stayed at Dortmund, because I realised they are my family

” Aubameyang, who was born in France, told French TV programme Telefoot.

“Things are going well, we’ve started well,” he said.

The Gabonese international added, “The Premier League has never attracted me, it’s just my personal opinion.”

Football

I’m A ‘Better Coach’ At Man United Than Anywhere Else – Mourinho

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has disclosed that he is “a much better coach” at United than he was at Chelsea or Real Madrid.

Mourinho was appointed the Red Devils manager in summer 2016, and delivered three trophies in his first season.

United have started their campaign in much better form this season, winning six and drawing one of their league games.

Mourinho believes his control of his emotions has helped him become a better coach than at any other point in his career.

“I am a much better coach today, precisely because of the different control of my emotions, the way I deal with difficulties. I feel more mature,” he said.

Asked about United’s impressive start to the season, the Portuguese replied, “Nothing happened yet.

Last year the season started much harder and ended very well, this year it started very well and we don’t know how it will end.”

He added, “In another league it could be said that a team that starts with seven wins and a draw would almost mean the title, but in England it doesn’t mean anything, not even that we will finish in the first four places.”

Football

Nigeria vs Zambia: Nigeria Coach Reveals Country He Wants To Defeat At 2018 World Cup

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has admitted he wants to meet his home country, Germany, in the 2018 World Cup and defeat them.

Rohr is very close to qualifying Nigeria for the tournament in Russia, as the team only needs to beat Zambia this weekend at home, to go through as Group B winners.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, Rohr also opened up on what it was like coaching the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu and Christopher Dugarry at Bordeauzx.

“It’s very important for the coach, it’s a big challenge to go to the World Cup, of course we want to go there absolutely.

I had a long career like a player and like a coach. I have a lot of beautiful things to celebrate,” Rohr said.

“Yes, I am happy I had the chance to coach players like Zidane, Dugarry and Lizarazu in Bordeaux we went to the final of the European Cup.

So we had wonderful thing already but the most beautiful thing, and I will go there is to go to the World Cup, and then beat my home country Germany.

Football

Bayern Munich Coach Have Hired To Replace Sacked Carlo Ancelotti

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich has named Jupp Heynckes as head coach until the end of the 2017/18 season following the sack of Carlo Ancelotti last week.

The German champion made the announcement on their website on Thursday.

The 72-year-old retired from football following the 2012/13 season, in which he led the Bavarians to an unprecedented treble of Bundesliga, DFB Cup and UEFA Champions League titles.

Heynckes also bagged the FIFA World Coach of the Year award in 2013.

Ancelotti was relieved of his duties in the wake of Bayern’s disappointing start to the current campaign, with a 3-0 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League proving to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Assistant coach and former Bayern right-back Willy Sagnol took over the reins of first-team for Matchday 7, a 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin that leaves them five points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

This will be Heynckes’ fourth spell at the club, having previously been at the helm from 1987-1991, a five-game spell in 2009, and again from 2011-2013.

