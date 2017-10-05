Psquare Saga: D’banj Discloses How Social Media Is Responsible For The Duo’s Split

<img src="http://www.premiumherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Psquare-and-Dbanj-300×192.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="192" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-33121"

While the internet is currently trending with Davido’s scandal, the Psquare’s brothers split cannot be easily swept under the carpet.

In the past week, fans and concerned Nigerians have had to deal with the reality of not seeing their favourite twin brothers, Peter and Paul, perform together anymore.

Reports that made round the internet said, Peter Psquare had signed a termination letter of the contract he had with Psquare, to be legally separated from Paul, after he had threatened to kill him and his family. According to Peter, he no longer felt safe with his brother and so, he demanded to go his way.

Shortly after the termination letter surfaced online, a video also surfaced. In the video, the Psquare brothers were engaged in a verbal attack that almost led to a physical combat at their lawyer’s office, Keyamo. However, Keyamo immediately reacted to the surfaced video with the claims that the scene from the video happened some years back.

The Psquare brother’s split is not well received from a lot of their colleagues as many of them had several things to say about their fight, urging them to make peace and come back as one. Just recently, D’banj also weighed in his thoughts on the fight and has blamed it on Social media. According to D’banj, the social media is responsible for fuelling the rift with several negative reports, recounting that, the same thing happened when he exited from Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits Records.

In a recent chat with newsmen, when he was asked to air his opinion about the on-going crisis, between the brother,s he said, “The media should sit back and let them settle their issues amicably. They’ re making it worse by writing all sorts of stories about them. Brothers will always fight and get back as brothers, but the media should not write negative stories in a bid to make money off the headlines. Remember I almost became a victim of the media back then when I left Mo’ Hits, but I thank my stars that I pulled through and I am still here.”