Update On IGP Ibrahim Idris, Sex & Corruption Allegations, Senate Sets Up 8 Man Panel

The Nigerian senate has set up an 8 man ad-hoc-committee to look into the Allegations of corruption levelled against the Inspector general of the police force, Idris Kpotum Ibrahim.

The Senate also issued an order to the Ethics, Privileges and public petitions committee to investigate allegations of forgery and other illegalities brought against Senator Isa Misau by the Nigerian police force.

Misau, who represents Bauchi central had on Wednesday asked the Senate to look into the activities of the Nigerian police, citing bribery and corruption. He also added that the IGP had extra-marital affairs with two serving female police officers which resulted in one of the ladies getting pregnant.

Misau who is also the head, senate committee on Navy claimed that the IG also blackmailed him. He said;

“I am a retired Police officer and served for 10 years; my father served the force for 34 years. In fact, he joined the Police before I was born.

So, when I speak about the Police, I know what I am saying. When I speak about the Police, I speak with authority.I am concerned about what is happening in the Police in terms of bribery; there is a need for something urgent to be done to salvage the image of the institution.

Before raising alarm on the irregularities in the institution, I called three serving officers and they confirmed to me that people pay more than N500,000 to get promoted. I also have other evidences that I am ready to release for investigation,”.

Misau also alleged that there were several instances of Illegal diversion of funds. He said;

“Another thing I found out is that there is the illegal diversion of funds. Under the 2016 Budget, there was a line item for purchase of Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), but instead of the APCs, luxury cars were purchased without virement,”.

In response, the Senate president, Bukola Saraki said that the claims will be investigated thoroughly. He said;

“We have listened to him and he has raised a number of issues which we can’t sweep under the carpet.We have to reform our institutions and deal with allegations of corruption so as to cleanse them.The ad hoc committee will deal with the area of allegation of corruption, while the Committee on Ethics and Privileges will deal with the allegation of the Police against Misau”.

Sources learnt that Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Francis Alimikhen is the Chairman of the committee and its members include Sen. Duro Faseyi (PDP-Ekiti), Sen. Nelson Effiong (APC-Akwa Ibom), Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi), Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako (APC-Adamawa), Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC-Kaduna), Sen. Joshua Lidani (PDP-Gombe) and Sen. Binta Masi (APC-Adamawa).