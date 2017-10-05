Update On Tagbo’s Death – Police Invites Davido And Caroline Danjuma | Guess What Davido Did ?



The new Lagos Commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgar has reportedly invited singer Davido and actress Caroline Danjuma for questioning last night over Tagbo’s death, sources reports.

It was gathered that during the closed door meeting, Davido was able to provide CCTV footage from Shisha Room (The lounge in Lekki where they both partied earlier in the night) to prove that he left the club a long time before Tagbo and the deceased wasn’t in his car as claimed by Caroline.

According to Sources, Caroline declined to speak further on Tabgo’s death, saying its now a family issue and she won’t be making any more comments with Tagbo’s family signing off on it.

In her words,

‘I don’t have anything to share with you because I’m not the only one in this picture, there are family members involved, so I can’t just start sharing things with you without the approval of the family members, if there’s an approval, I’ll let you know’ she said.