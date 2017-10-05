Connect with us

Entertainment

Update On Tagbo’s Death – Police Invites Davido And Caroline Danjuma | Guess What Davido Did ?

Published

3 hours ago

on


The new Lagos Commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgar has reportedly invited singer Davido and actress Caroline Danjuma for questioning last night over Tagbo’s death, sources reports.

It was gathered that during the closed door meeting, Davido was able to provide CCTV footage from Shisha Room (The lounge in Lekki where they both partied earlier in the night) to prove that he left the club a long time before Tagbo and the deceased wasn’t in his car as claimed by Caroline.

According to Sources, Caroline declined to speak further on Tabgo’s death, saying its now a family issue and she won’t be making any more comments with Tagbo’s family signing off on it.

In her words,

‘I don’t have anything to share with you because I’m not the only one in this picture, there are family members involved, so I can’t just start sharing things with you without the approval of the family members, if there’s an approval, I’ll let you know’ she said.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Kcee – ”E-money Is The Youngest Billionaire Of All Times”

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


Its official Kcee may be the Elder bro in real life, but Emoney is the one feeding him! It is No Longer News that Even though Kcee is the Older bro to Emoney.

He worships him like his god Because of the money he gathers, Kcee once said he made Emoney popular, But There’s no better reasons why he will serve his younger brother than his Cash, With the photo and caption he just posted few minutes ago, the rumors that Emoney is the one feeding him, might just be true..

Proudly going below your younger bro, wasn’t such a bad idea, was it?

He called him the Youngest Billionaire of all times.

See below :

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

I Haven’t Made Any Money From My “One Corner” Song – Patapaa Says

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


The Ghanaian artiste behind the popular hit song “One corner” “Patapaa Amisty” in an interview with Gatuso on ghana radio station “KasapaFM”.

He revealed that the trending song “One Corner” has still not brought any income to his pocket.

“Oh boss what I can say is that, I’m really content with how far my song has traveled but I can sincerely say that I can’t boast of GH¢1000 in my pocket from this hard work.” He says

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

I Don’t Believe My Friend Died Of Excess Alcohol – Davido Speaks On Tagbo’s Death

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


A friend to the late Tagbo, the young man who died on his birthday and was allegedly abandoned by super star Davido and his crew has blasted the singer.

Tagbo’s friend, identified as Uthman Oluwadamilola, said ‘autopsy will reveal the truth’.

Oluwadamilola further shared photos of Tagbo with Davido and his car which was abandoned.

He wrote, “I don’t want to believe this story because you are mature to know your limit and this is not the first time hanging out with @davidoofficial.

“@tagb0 please wake up and tell us the true story. I won’t believe until I see u no more.

“I can’t see someone like you in my entire life, you don’t look down on anyone, fuck fame and any fucking shit attached, tag we got plans nd now all is gone.

“RIP! But this is not the right time. I won’t feel till now until I need you as I will always do anyone who said ‘na too much alcohol or whatever.’

“Almighty God will throw sorrow in their family life and they will die early death insshallah, because no be today even thou you drank anything it your birthday no one is right to blame you, f*ck fake friends#lessonlearned

“F**k fake friends! F**k all of you! Autopsy will reveal the truth.

“If na Lati or Mayorkun or Dremo, are you going to abandoned them? F**k anybody saying sh*t! God will bring early death upon anyone blaming Tagbo.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending