World News

US President Donald Trump presents the Presidents Cup trophy as US team triumph

Published

3 hours ago

on

US President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National Golf Club Sunday to present the US team with the Presidents Cup trophy after it’s victory against an International team.

News

Trump to ‘confront North Korea threat’ on Asia tour

Published

6 days ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

US President Donald Trump will travel to five Asian countries in November to participate in regional summits, the White House has announced.

He will visit Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and the US state of Hawaii for an 11-day trip.

“The president’s engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat”, the White House statement said.

North Korea and the US have engaged in heated rhetoric in recent months.

The Asian country conducted its sixth nuclear test despite international condemnation.

At a speech to the United Nations earlier this month, Mr Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea, saying the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un,” is on a suicide mission”.

In exchange, Mr Kim in a rare statement, vowed to “tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire”.

News

Puerto Rico: Trump lifts shipping ban for storm-hit island

Published

7 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

US President Donald Trump has lifted shipping restrictions to help fuel and supplies reach storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, the White House has said.

Mr Trump “has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico”, a statement said on Twitter.

Puerto Rico had pressed the US to lift the act, which limits shipping between coasts to US-flagged vessels.

The US territory is struggling with fuel, water and medical shortages one week after Hurricane Maria struck.

‘Will my dad get his cancer treatment?’

The most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, Maria swept across the island last Wednesday.

How bad is the situation?

Many of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents have been without electricity and other basic necessities since the storm struck.

The death toll was not as bad as the scores killed by Hurricane Irma – Maria claimed more than 30 lives in the Caribbean, including at least 16 in Puerto Rico.

But category four Maria knocked out the US territory’s entire power grid, crippling its water and sewage treatment system.

  • More than 90% of cellular communication sites remain out of service, US officials say
  • Some 44% of the island’s population do not have clean drinking water, the Pentagon says
  • Twenty-five of the island’s 69 hospitals are not operational, said Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert
  • An estimated 90% of all homes on the island are damaged
  • Almost 10,000 shipping containers filled with supplies were reportedly sitting in Puerto Rico’s main port of San Juan on Thursday morning because of a lack of truck drivers.

Puerto Rico gets most of its fuel by ship from the US, and it has been under petrol rationing since the hurricane struck.

One resident, Juan Cruz, told Reuters news agency: “We can use more help. We are US citizens. We are supposed to be treated equally.”

Ricardo Rossello, the island’s governor, has called its devastation an unprecedented natural disaster.

How is the US responding?

The Federal Emergency Management Authority said it had delivered more than 4.4m meals and 6.5m litres of water to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands by Wednesday.

But the transport of relief supplies has been hampered by roads rendered impassable by fallen trees or flooding.

The 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship Comfort will arrive next week, after sailing from its home port in Virginia on Friday.

Some 10,000 federal officers, including 7,200 troops, are involved in the aid effort.

What is the Jones Act?

By waiving the Jones Act, the US will allow for more rapid delivery of aid to Puerto Rico.

The legislation, known formally as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, requires goods ferried to US ports to be sent on ships that are built, owned and operated by Americans.

The regulation was created to promote the American commercial shipping industry.

But it has made the price of goods in Puerto Rico more expensive than those on the US mainland or other Caribbean islands.

The cost of living in Puerto Rico is also higher as a result.

Foreign goods must first be sent to the US mainland and transferred to American ships before they can be sent to US territories such as Puerto Rico.

This means aid from countries such as the nearby Dominican Republic cannot directly be sent to the devastated island.

The US waived the Jones Act during the recent Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to help ships quickly reach Texas and Florida.

News

China to shut down North Korean companies

Published

7 days ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

China has told North Korean companies operating in its territory to close down as it implements United Nations sanctions against the reclusive state.

The companies will be shut by early January. Joint Chinese and North Korean ventures will also be forced to close.

China, Pyongyang’s only major ally, has already banned textile trade and limited oil exports.

The move is part of an international response to North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The UN Security Council, of which China is a member, voted unanimously for fresh sanctions on 11 September.

China’s commerce ministry said it had set a deadline of 120 days from the passing of the resolution for any North Korean companies within its borders to close.

North Korea is politically and economically isolated, and the vast majority of its trade is with China.

Beijing has traditionally been protective of its neighbour, but has sharply criticised its nuclear tests and escalating rhetoric.

Earlier this year, it clamped down on its purchase of coal from Pyongyang and on seafood and iron trade across the border.

Coupled with the textile trade ban, North Korea has lost several of its scant sources of foreign currency income.

North Korea’s slowly growing economy

Pyongyang does not publish accounts or economic data, which leaves economists guessing over the country’s performance. But South Korea’s central bank bases its estimates on information from its National Intelligence Service.

It believes that last year, North Korea’s economy grew at its fastest pace in 17 years – with GDP up 3.9% despite international economic sanctions. Small shops and markets have been springing up in the capital over the past decade.

But that does not mean ordinary people are doing well. North Korea’s economy is geared towards supporting its large military – which analysts believe consumes up to 25% of the country’s GDP. Income inequality is rife, with some shops in Pyongyang stocked with all sorts of luxury goods, while other citizens have very little.

Even the latest sanctions have exceptions. China, for example, can still trade oil to its neighbour in limited supply.

