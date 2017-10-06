Connect with us

Gregg Jarrett: The Trump-Russia ‘collusion’ and other great hoaxes

3 hours ago

Amid the tragic events in Las Vegas this week, what would otherwise constitute a major news event in Washington received only passing notice.  Which was perfectly fine with the mainstream media since it would prefer to ignore the news anyway.  It does not hew to their carefully constructed narrative of Donald Trump as villain.

Here is the news: after an exhaustive 9-month investigation, the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee offered no evidence whatsoever that Trump or his associates “colluded” with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Nothing.

But wait, what about all those media stories which all but indicted and convicted President Trump for “collusion”? Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said on Thursday that his committee’s findings would contradict some of them. “We will find that quite a few news organizations ran stories that were not factual”, he noted. Gee…what a surprise.

Yet, in a bizarre twist, the Republican and Democratic co-chairs said that the issue of collusion is “still open”.  In other words, they’ve got bupkis… but they still might nose around.

The nation’s capital leaks like an old rusty bucket. And the torrent of leaks to the media on the multiple investigations into whether Trump colluded with the Russians leaves little doubt that if any evidence exists, we would surely know about it by now.

Only in Washington can you spend 9-months hunting for evidence, come up empty-handed, yet keep the probe going. It makes sense, I suppose, in the contorted ways of Congress. Why end the investigation when you can continue to squander endless taxpayer dollars chasing nonexistent evidence? After all, people keep hunting for the elusive Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster.  Maybe someday…

Other Investigations

Since government redundancy is endemic on Capitol Hill, the House Intelligence Committee has been conducting a parallel investigation for the better part of a year. It, too, has come up with goose eggs. Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has flatly denied there is any evidence of “collusion.”

Even leading democrats, like Senators Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), have said they have seen no evidence of Trump- Russian  collaboration.  Both sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee.  If such evidence existed, they would certainly know about it.

But even more compelling are the statements of senior Obama administration intelligence officials who were privy to all the information gathered by both the FBI and the alphabet soup of intel agencies which began investigating the matter more than a year ago. Take a gander at what they have said.

James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, has twice confirmed that he has seen no evidence of collusion. As the basis for his conclusion, he cited reports from the NSA, FBI and CIA.  John Brennan, the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, has said the same thing –no sign of “collusion.”

And then there is James Comey.  When asked if Clapper’s assessment was correct, the fired FBI Director testified that Clapper was “right,” there is no known  evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

The search for incriminating evidence has not been for lack of trying. This was underscored by the Senate Intelligence Committee when it disclosed that it had conducted in excess of 100 interviews over 250 hours, held 11 open hearings, produced more than 4,000 pages of transcripts, and reviewed some 100,000 documents.  Every intel official who drafted the report on Russian election meddling was interviewed, as were all relevant Obama administration officials.  Every Trump campaign official the committee wanted to hear from was questioned.

Still nothing.  Zero.

The Spy Game

The Obama administration was even more aggressive in its hunt for a smoking-gun, going so far as to spy on Trump and his campaign.  Recent reports reveal that the FBI “wiretapped” former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, both before and after the election, as well as Carter Page, a Trump foreign policy adviser.

While this was going on, intelligence agencies were conducting secret surveillance that captured various Trump associates, listening in on their conversations. Obama officials “unmasked” their names and leaked at least one of them, former NSA Director Michael Flynn, to the media which then published it. This constitutes a crime under federal law.

Yet amid all the spying and eavesdropping on Trump and his campaign, including his transition team, no evidence of “collusion” with the Russians has surfaced. Why? Likely because it never happened.

It is indisputable that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 election, attempting to sow chaos in our democratic process. But, as the Senate Intelligence Committee pointed out, “No vote totals were altered by Russia.”  Were voters, nonetheless, unduly influenced by fake advertising on social media websites, hacked emails and other propaganda? It’s unclear.

But what’s abundantly clear is that there is no evidence revealed thus far which demonstrates that the Trump campaign collaborated or conspired with Russia to influence the election. This is completely consistent with the president’s repeated insistence that he never spoke with any Russians about the election and, if someone else in his campaign did, he knew nothing about it.

Yes, the president’s son met during the campaign with a Russian lawyer who allegedly promised information on Hillary Clinton.  It is not prohibited under federal election laws, as explained in earlier columns. It is perfectly legal.

It is also true that Jeff Sessions and Michael Flynn met with the Russian Ambassador, as did many democrats on Capitol Hill. Such meetings are not unusual, despite the mainstream media’s unabashed hysteria. There is no evidence the election was ever discussed.

Even if there were conversations about the campaign with the Russians, “collusion” is not a crime under America’s criminal codes, except in cases of antitrust. There is not a single statute outlawing collaboration with a foreign government in a U.S. presidential election or any election. But these legal distinctions are irrelevant if it never happened.

The special counsel investigating all matters Russia appears to be focusing on Manafort and Flynn. Should Robert Mueller decide to seek an indictment of the pair, the charges will likely have nothing to do with Russian meddling or so-called “collusion.” Their respective business dealings and financial transactions outside the Trump campaign orbit have been under scrutiny for quite some time.

The Media

Washington is a place where secrets are kept about as often as politicians keep their word. The nation’s capital leaks like an old rusty bucket. And the torrent of leaks to the media on the multiple investigations into whether Trump colluded with the Russians leaves little doubt that if any evidence exists, we would surely know about it by now.

So, when President Trump dismisses the notion of Russian “collusion” as a hoax, he is striking a resonate chord. Most in the biased mainstream media loathe it, but only because they are tone deaf. They will not be deterred in their quest to convict the president, evidence be damned.

While they are chasing hoaxes, they may as well try to hunt down Nessie in the Scottish Highlands. Or Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.

Their chances of finding conclusive evidence is about the same as proving what has become “The Great Collusion Hoax.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Oppressive minimum wage and the futility of an increase

3 months ago

July 10, 2017

By Henry Boyo

It would be heartless to ignore organised labour’s demand for an urgent upward review of the subsisting N18,000 per month minimum wage, which was fixed over six years ago, when this income was above the international value of $150, i.e. above $5/day and more than double the poverty bench mark of less than $2/day.

Regrettably, as the naira crashed from about N155 between 2010 and 2011  to the present N360 = $1, the purchasing power of the same N18,000 minimum wage has now sadly dwindled to barely $0.50. Worse still, this value will pathetically diminish, if the inevitable distortions triggered by annual inflation rates between 10 and 17 per cent, since 2011, are also factored. It is undeniable, therefore, that millions of Nigerians, who earn N18,000 monthly salary, would have been shunted down the poverty drain in recent years.

Furthermore, the collateral reduction in consumer demand caused by the devastating crash in real income value would, invariably, also constrain cost effective capacity utilisation in factories and other commercial houses, and in turn, expectedly precipitate massive layoffs, with serious social and economic consequences, as indeed, presently amplified by the palpable level of insecurity, seemingly fuelled by a growing number of unemployed youths nationwide.

In reality, however, with ravaging devaluation and unyielding double digit inflation rates, every salary income that does not increase as fast as the prevailing inflation rate will invariably compel severe belt-tightening in most Nigerian homes. Arguably, the constant inability to successfully stretch depreciating income through every calendar month, may unfortunately, induce the temptation to engage in corrupt enrichment at workplaces and offices, particularly when children’s school fees, accommodation and medicare challenges also require urgent attention. Sadly, in such circumstances, an otherwise upright citizen may begin to rationalise any opportunity for corrupt enrichment as ‘”divine” provision.

The preceding is not intended to justify corruption in offices and workplaces, but, the temptation to engage in corrupt practices would, probably, be more courageously dismissed if workers’ legitimate wages commanded values that could accommodate some level of dignity in their lifestyles.

In retrospect, we recall that before the Structural Adjustment Programme in 1986, middle-level administrative officers, including teachers, built personal homes and funded (often with significant sacrifice) their children’s  education, even up to tertiary level, from legitimate incomes, admittedly, often with support from enterprising spouses.

Similarly, it is still commonplace in the UK, which was once our colonial overlord, for blue collar workers such as drivers and road sweepers, for example,  with regular jobs, to obtain facilities to buy a car or a house, so long as their projected legitimate income will cover the agreed mortgage payments by instalment.

Conversely, it is impossible for a Nigerian white collar executive, with an exceptionally handsome N1m monthly salary package, to acquire a simple three-bedroom apartment, after the usual deductions, such as taxes and other existential commitments are made from their legitimate salaries.

Thus, in view of the obvious social and economic significance of paying realistic living wages, it would be truly inconceivable to challenge labour’s pressing demand for an urgent, significant upward review of the minimum wage to N56,000/month, (or $3/day) i.e. a purchasing value of about $150/month, when N360 exchanges for $1 in the foreign exchange market, so that the new minimum wage will in effect, exceed the $2/day poverty benchmark. Nonetheless, a N56,000 monthly income may still not provide any surplus, as savings, to acquire a car, let alone a house, and indeed, the popular expectation that N56k/month would triple the present spending capacity of N18,000 and relieve domestic and other existential pressures may regrettably remain elusive.

The article titled, “N56,000 minimum wage or a stronger naira?”, was first published on May 2, 2016 in this column. I hereby reproduce a summary of that article hereafter four your reading pleasure. Please read on:

‘The Nigeria Labour Congress President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, told a news conference last week (April 2016), in Abuja that even though it was true that the economy was not doing well, the law states that wages for workers must be reviewed after every five years’. However, in reality, any significant wage increase, at this time, will regrettably, most certainly, cripple the economies of several states, as their salary bills will become tripled to produce heavily lopsided recurrent budget, that will compel more borrowing to significantly expand the existing, seriously worrisome debt burden, and ultimately diminish any prospect of impactful infrastructural development in most states. Similarly, private sector business operators, particularly in the vulnerable Small and Medium Enterprises subsector, that still manage to survive will become threatened, if N56,000 becomes enacted as minimum wage for all workers.

Nonetheless, the joy of a N56,000 minimum wage will also be quickly erased by a steady rise in the general price level, which will be caused inevitably by surplus naira in the market, and ultimately, inflation rate may well exceed 20 per cent from the current volatile springboard of 12.8 per cent.

Invariably, spiralling inflation will significantly reduce consumer demand, discourage domestic production and will ultimately fuel an already combustible unemployment rate, with distasteful social and economic consequences. Unfortunately, the very high cost of borrowing, that is irrepressibly instigated by the inexplicable albatross of surplus naira supply will ultimately also restrain the productive sector’s capacity to create jobs and produce price/quality competitive goods that can earn export revenue.

Instructively, reprieve from this cyclical bondage may be achieved only if inflation is tamed to best practice rates below three per cent. Unfortunately, however, the significant increase in money supply that is inevitably caused by the 200 per cent rise in nominal wages across board would, however, make such fine achievement in monetary management economic salvation impossible.

Furthermore, indeed, any significant increase in money supply would also quickly compel the CBN to also step up its compulsive, counterproductive, high interest borrowings, to reduce the admittedly bloated naira values in the system to restrain inflation. Unfortunately, this process would propel higher interest rates and also crowd out the real sector, from ready access to cheap funds required for expanding domestic production and creating jobs, even when the funds mopped up with such oppressive cost simply remain inexplicably sterilised from any use in the CBN vaults!

In fact, in socially sensitive money markets, in more successful economies, commercial banks are conversely compelled to pay a modest penalty fee to their respective Central Banks to warehouse surplus funds which are in the custody of commercial banks.

Consequently,  if high inflation rate fuelled by persistent and increasingly excess money supply remains untamed, government would need to carefully examine how successful economies sensitively manage money supply to ensure that the presence of surplus money supply does not become problematic to trigger inflation beyond, say three per cent, so that the cost of borrowing can remain socially supportive below 10 per cent.

The CBN obviously does not deny the conclusion in the ‘Monetary Policy Thrust’ statement in government’s Vision 2020 blueprint, that the monetisation of distributable dollar revenue (read as unilateral determination of rate and substitution of naira for dollar denominated revenue) is actually the primary cause of persistently excess naira, with its train of disenabling, and counterproductive monetary indices, such as, unusually high inflation and cost of funds, as well as weaker naira rates.

Conversely, astute, best practice management of money supply, particularly with regard to the forex market will gradually strengthen and sustain the naira below N100 = $1. In such event, the subsisting N18,000 minimum wage would, without much ado and abrasive negotiations for wage increases, actually command the purchasing power of almost $200. Fortunately, the liquidity problem can become better managed if the CBN breaks its stranglehold monopoly in the forex market and ceases to auction dollars for higher naira bids in a market with unceasing naira surplus, that is, ironically, largely created by the CBN’s unilateral naira substitution for distributable dollar denominated revenue.

© 2017, . All rights reserved.

Keyboardist, Ekemini Nelson exposes gospel artists Davasol Brothers

4 months ago

June 22, 2017

By Ekemini Nelson

Am sorry am going to be doing this it’s wasn’t my intention but I can’t hide it anymore. I want to expose this people called the DAVASOLBROTHERS and i won’t regret my actions.
Never!..
It all Started years back when i played in a function they actually were ministering and after the service, one of them called me( Solomon abi David) and asked me, were you the one that played for us during our ministration?, i said yes, (thinking it was one of those hypes/good comments have always been recieving)
having played for some gospel artiste (Names withheld mbak mfena) by God’s Special Grace and they end up disappointing me and some of my band members, i was like ehen, these ones have also come again, and in my mind i was like dah mbre’ke nnor anybody aba(am not playing for any minister again). But i found something different about these guys and apart from knowing them in high school, that’s how we started rolling musically.

Personally i don’t do things or work with people who won’t impact me positively in anywhere but behold God gave me these guys to be a blessing to people alongside with them.. They are people who don’t joke with their Musicians at all, very very open and transparent..
Apart from functions or studio recordings and other stuffs i engage in, they’ve been a blessing to me..
I’ll be there before you know it i’ll see messages/calls from one of them like
”Kemy, have slotted ur name in that function go and be a blessing”
”Kemy a friend of mine wants to record a song, he needs a keyboardist, how much will u charge” and some other minor stuffs i haven’t mention..
These guys don’t only concentrate in using me to fulfill their purpose but also help me fulfill mine..
I don’t talk about a person if am not proud of them, this is from my heart, Am PROUD of these duo ministrels for proving to me they understand what ministry is all about..
Have always been very stubborn
but they take me like their junior brother not only as a keyboardist that i am to them never wanting to hear that i am broke or stranded in anyway (tell me why won’t i be indepted to such people)..
I don’t want to write much words becos it will definitely have no end but to tell the whole world that
I, Ekemini Nelson Love you guys and am ever proud to be identified with you people..
Even if fate may split us into different callings in life, i will never regret walking with you both..
Today isn’t their birthday, but Good people like these don’t need birthdays alone to be celebrated..
Pls if they have blessed your life through their songs or in any other means, do well to EXPOSE them as well..

© 2017, . All rights reserved.

Udom Emmanuel: Best Brand, Optimum demand!

4 months ago

May 26, 2017

“Opinions of others are good but not reliable. It could have been stirred up by circumstance.”

As we gear up towards the second anniversary of His Excellency, Gov Udom Emmanuel, since assumption of office on May 29, 2015, exactly 24 months running, Akwa Ibomites will be availed, given and obliged the opportunity to witness in totality what government has been able to impact so far, the deliverables and those still in the kitty awaiting delivery.

Therefore, as we set to mark the second year anniversary of Mr. Emmanuel at two, the dividends, strides, achievements and sustainable successes are counting too numerous in our kitty in a bit to providing qualitative governance to Akwa Ibomites.

A roll call of activities, schedule and outline cumulating into a one-week running and climaxing on May 29, 2017 clearly and glaringly showcase impacting performance of the Governor in just 24 months.

Spanning through the 22nd to 29th May, 2017, Gov Udom Emmanuel will be initiating and as well commissioning life-touching, endearing and fruitful state ventures as he will be flagging off an Emergency Medical Response Training to boost emergency attention in cases of accident, disaster and sudden crisis demand; flag-off of the Modern General Hospital for Uyo metropolis at Ituk Mbang; commissioning of 1.5km Nsikak Eduok – Tropicana Outfall drain; commissioning of 1.32km Ntiedo Udosen Street, Uyo; flag-off of 3.2km Dual Access road in University of Uyo permanent site; the much expected Toothpick and Pencil factory was commissioned amid other allied products of the outfit; inspection of dualised 20.0km Ikot Oku Ikono – Etinan Road which has progressed in construction to a greater percentage; flag-off of road network at College of Education, Afaha Nsit and flag-off of 9.76km Ancillary roads in Nsit Ubium LGA.

It’s been a celebration of unlimited performance since inception of his leadership mantle since May 29, 2015.

Inspection of 25.0km dualised Uyo – Ikot Ekpene Road; inspection/commissioning of 6.41km Nto-Edino – Ekwere Azu Road with 2No 45m Span Bridge, the road is a commercial link thorough fare between neighbouring Abia State and Akwa Ibom; commissioning of 4.6km College of Technology Road, Nung Ukim, Ikono; inspection of 14.1km Ikpe Ikot Nkan – Obotme – Arochukwu Road with 110m Bridge; commissioning of Modern Girls Secondary School, Ikot Ekan, Abak LGA; inspection of 14.0km Abak Nsekhe – Ikot Akpa Nkuk – Ikot Etim – Ikot Ikara Road (Phase III section A) Ikot Ikara to Ikot Ibritam; inspection of 6.1km Atan Offot Road in Uyo metropolis; commissioning of 6.0km Idiaba Nsi-Ikot Abasi (Nung Udoe) Road and inspection of 15.317km Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road.

His Excellency will as well inspect a 10.5km dualised Okopedi – Oron Road; inspection of gully erosion control facilities at Oron/Isangedighi Road; inspection of 6.3km Emergency Works on Urban Roads, Oron; commissioning of 3.2km Road in Ibaka, leading to Delmar Petroleum Harbour and Tank Farm; inspection of Remodelling of selected roads, Eket; commissioning of reconstructed and equipped Children’s Ward, Immanuel Hospital, Eket; commissioning of 19.5km Eket – Ibeno Road; flag-off of 55.1km Super Highway with 3No Spurs, Eket; inspection/test of Syringe Factory; flag-off of Flour Mill, Okat; inspection of 29km Etinan – Ndon Eyo Road with 2 Cable Bridges; commissioning of 5.0km Ikot Usop – Ikot Edeghe – Ikot Ekpuk Road with 30m Span Bridge; flag-off of 9.0km Ibekwe – Ikot Unya – Ikot Mkpenye – Ikot Akata Road and flag-off of Coconut Refinery.

Splendid and fantastic line up of activities crowning the second year anniversary of Mr Industrialisation, the man who arrived Akwa Ibom soil on a divine voyage to man the difficult, tumultuous and cramped state economy for sustainability.

The entire event that chronicled the 2nd year outing will spraw to an end with the flag-off of the Green House Project along Akwa Ibom Airport Way; flag-off of Cattle Ranch, Adadia Uruan; a live chat with His Excellency spanning all print and electronic medium and a special thanksgiving service at Qua Iboe Church, Oku, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo in appreciation to the Almighty for what He has done for the Udom Emmanuel administration against all spew words, propaganda, blackmail, false accusation, insults, wanton and chronic character assassination.

Therefore, if people hate you, doubt you, or criticise you, let them.

Our goal is to please God not man.

One thing also remains that we do not need to worry because no matter what we do to please them, a witch remains who he/she is.

Even if we pour Peacock Paints on them, inject their bare buttocks with Jubilee Syringe, decorate their faces with AKEES Pencils, screw in the Toothpicks between their teeth and take them on a drive on Eket – Ibeno Road, most of these of sit-home skunk critics will still remain at their low attitude and limited profile.

No matter the semantics, criticism and half truths rained on the pencil production factory, one sure thing is that Governor Udom Emmanuel has done a good job of stimulating production activities which is the key pillar of industrialisation.

This remains the time tested route to earning foreign exchange and impartation of knowledge.

A close examination on the Meiji Restoration Model of Japan which was a deliberate state policy at copying, attempting and trying until Japan got to the enviable position she occupies today is hope rekindling that we are surely getting there.

The Governor should be commended for his efforts so far and encouraged to do more.

If there are areas that require criticism, we owe our state a duty to make requisite and appropriate suggestions.

But we must not disparage or ridicule bold efforts of an administration in charting a direction in wealth creation and economic independence for Akwa Ibomites.

Pat Reuben is a Public Affairs Analyst writes in from Awantong in Etinan!

© 2017, . All rights reserved.

