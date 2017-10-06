Connect with us

Hily dating app uses AI and identification to improve safety and potential matches

2 hours ago

Dating through apps has several ongoing problems. The glaring privacy breaches seem to mount up day by day. For instance, cyber-security researchers realized that hackers could create a creepy Chrome plugin allowing a Tinder user to find the precise location of their Facebook friends who were also on Tinder. A journalist asked Tinder for the data it had on her and got back 800 pages of detailed information which, if hacked, could have exposed her most private life. And last month a young mother killed herself after malicious trolls set up a fake Tinder account in her name.

What if the only way to set up a dating account was to verify an actual identify, preventing fake accounts / catfishing, trolling and improving the overall experience with AI? That’s the aim of a new startup, Hily.

Founder Yan Pronin comes from the world of analytics, M&A modeling, dynamic pricing and statistical modeling. He realized he could bring some of that learning to an app which could improve the way people connect and scale it through pre-defined events that are based on mutual interests.

Hily works by employing matchmaking algorithms which are based on machine learning instead of the geographical location of a user or “attractiveness level” (as used by Tinder) which might keep you swiping in the app but actually reduces your chances as around 80% of people are rejected.

Holy ignores attractiveness levels and goes for better matches, identifying users with the same interests and a higher probability of matching, taking data from the depth of dialogue, mutual likes, photos sent etc. The more the more person uses the application, the higher are the quality of his/her matches.

Users don’t get an attractiveness score but a “risk score” depending on the user’s profile (passing verification, complaints, depth of dialogue, activity, etc.). If a person has a high-risk score, the app can block other users from sending their personal information to that particular profile.

More significantly, in today’s strange world, however, is creating the safest environment. So Hily uses ID verification via Facebook, photo capture and (soon) official ID. It also prevents people from uploading pictures which have been tampered with. It also has an “Events” feature, allowing users to meet at a public event, to increase safety.

Everything on the app is free and so far it has 35,000 users in closed beta.

 

Startups say this fintech ‘lab’ is giving them needed access to Wall Street and regulators

2 hours ago

October 6, 2017

New York, United States of America – November 18, 2016: Facade of the Stock Exchange buidling on Wall StreetBanks want to know what around the corner is trying to put them out of business, so it’s no surprise that a spate of fintech-focused accelerator programs has sprung into existence in recent years. For example, Deutsche Bank just opened is fourth innovation lab in New York this year, after opening outposts in Silicon Valley, Berlin, and London. Barclays, which initially opened its accelerator program in London, is now in the U.S., too, having partnered last year with TechStars. Wells Fargo also provides money and mentoring to companies that enter into its semi-annual accelerator program in San Francisco.
Another program that gets high marks from founders is the Financial Solutions Lab (FinLab), an offshoot of the Center for Financial Services Innovation, a 13-year-old nonprofit focused on serving unbanked and underbanked customers.
What is FinLab and what’s the appeal to founders? Broadly speaking, it’s a 2.5-year-old program that aims to find and nurture fintech startups that are helping Americans save, access credit and build assets, and it is itself fueled by a $30 million, five-year grant from JPMorgan. Startups are under no obligation to transact with the bank or sell it a stake of their business. As far as JPMorgan is concerned, FinLab’s mission is a solid one. Plus, it can gather useful intelligence about what startups are cooking up, and it’s a good look for JPMorgan, given that banks are not on most Americans’ list of most-loved companies. (A recent Gallup poll shows that a meager 27 percent of Americans have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the institutions.)
FinLab is fairly small and mostly virtual, but it seems to have a knack for sifting through applicants to find interesting companies. Among those startups it has worked with so far is Propel, a startup that helps people who receive food stamps manage their benefits. (It raised $4 million in seed venture funding after joining the program, including from Andreessen Horowitz and Omidyar Network.)
Another company that’s currently a part of the program is Dave, an app that alerts consumers ahead of an upcoming overdraft and can advance them money. Though its founders have created several companies previously and they’d already raised $3 million in seed funding — including from Mark Cuban and The Chernin Group — the team still applied to be a part of FinLab.
The two are now among 26 companies that have either graduated or are working currently with FinLab, whose nine-month-long program features some of the typical one-on-one engagement with mentors that are a feature of most accelerators. FinLab’s strongest enticement, however, are six day-long meetings that it organizes for its companies — meetings that can mean the difference between these companies thriving and wilting on the vine.
The first of these meetings takes place in San Francisco, where FinLab companies meet with a dozen “resource partners,” including three law firms; the design firm IDEO; Google; Amazon; a behavioral economics firm called Ideas42; and a handful of other outfits.
The idea, says managing director Ryan Falvey — who created and oversees the program and was previously a senior payments strategist with Silicon Valley Bank — is to enable “quick conversations for high-level questions” without the thousands of dollars in associated fees these meetings would cost the startups otherwise.
FinLab startups are also taken “into the field” for a kind of experiential opportunity to understand how the banking industry works for people without access to credit, and, as critically, they meet in Washington, where they get to sit down with representatives from the FDIC, the Fed, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the SEC. (Apparently, these representatives literally sit with the startups in one room, where the founders explain what they do, as well as ask questions of regulators they might normally struggle to access.)
FinLab also arranges a second day of Washington meetings that are centered around consumer advocacy, wherein the startups are invited to meet with the NAACP, the National Urban League, and other civil rights and disability advocacy groups that are influential in the financial services realm.
“If you’re around in two to five years, these are the people who set the tone for how policymakers think about regulation in this country,” explains Falvey. “They might have concerns about the startups’ products. They can answer questions. It’s one hour with Congress, two hours with regulators, a couple of hours with advocates…”
Connections, close inspections
Beyond trying to expose its startups to power brokers in Washington, perhaps one of the most helpful days that FinLab arranges for its founders takes place on Wall Street at — you guessed it — the offices of JPMorgan Chase. There, startups can talk with the team overseeing strategic investments, as well as other bank units, in back-to-back, 60- to 30-minute-long meetings. (CEO Jamie Dimon has also attended some of these meetings.)
Indeed, it was this particular meeting that set Propel on a new course, says Propel founder Jimmy Chen, whose team joined the very first class FinLab organized more than two years ago. “We’d just been founded less than a year earlier and were trying to find out way. we didn’t have funding or connections or the know-how to expand, but we knew we wanted to make an impact at a larger scale.”
At the time, Propel was focused on making America’s safety net more user friendly. Explains Chen, “I’d been a product manager at Facebook and safety net services like food stamps didn’t seem easy to use or to hold themselves to the same standards when it came to building software and focusing on user experience.”
FinLab, he says, “helped us to think more about what happens once someone enrolls in the program. We also learned more about financial services and government services companies. More specifically,” he continues, “we met with executives at JPMorgan Chase who used to run government contracts to administer the [Electronic Benefit Transfer] program [that lets people turn government benefits into payments for goods], and that was super eye-opening for us. I’d credit our shift to our current business to that moment.”
Meanwhile, Ethan Bloch, founder of an automated savings app called Digit, describes his experience in similar terms to Chen. “We never applied to another accelerator program. We never thought it’d be necessary,” says Bloch. “In fact, when we entered the Lab, we’d already raised more than $11 million,” including from Baseline Ventures, GV and others.
While Digit didn’t need money and it didn’t need help with its product, says Bloch, what it did need was access to “the people who could help us think through the execution of our vision.”
Bloch recalls a “roundtable with regulators from all prudential regulatory bodies” who “got the context of what we’re up to and hopefully learned from us, just as we learned from them what they think of us.”
Speaking of Digit’s meeting at JPMorgan Chase, Bloch is even more effusive.  “That level of access, even with 30 people in the room was really powerful. Tactically, that stuff is unbelievably difficult to access, and unbelievably powerful.”
JPMorgan Chase doesn’t hold a stake in either company.
FinLab itself invests $250,000 in startups if and when they raise a round of money. If they aren’t raising while enrolled in the program, they get a convertible note instead.
“We generally align our capital with [a startup’s other] investors,” says Falvey. “Our principal goal isn’t to maximize capital appreciation first.”
The organization will be accepting applications for its next group of eight companies in January.

Meet Catherine Ulrich, FirstMark Capital’s newest partner

2 hours ago

October 6, 2017

FirstMark Capital is one of the most successful early-stage VCs in NYC. With investments in Airbnb, Frame.io, Shopify, Pinterest, InVision, and Brooklinen, among many others, the firm is now looking to grow its internal roster.

Today, FirstMark Capital is announcing the addition of a new partner, Catherine Ulrich.

Ulrich started out at Harvard, where she was the Coxswain for the men’s crew team, and then moved on to a job as a business analyst for a strategy consultant firm in New York after graduating.

From there, she moved on to Weight Watchers and began to climb the ranks. In 2006, she started out as a Strategic Business Analyst and by July of 2013 she had risen to Chief Product Officer. At the end of 2014, Ulrich moved to Shutterstock, where she also served as CPO. She oversaw and learned from the company’s investment in machine learning and has a real passion for the intersection between machine learning and the consumer.

FirstMark has truly grown to be one of the better-known firms in New York. It has had four early stage funds (each ranging between $200 million and $275 million) as well as two ‘opportunity funds,’ to allow FirstMark to participate in follow on rounds for its brightest stars.

Ulrich said that FirstMark’s obsession with its entrepreneurs is what led her to the gig.

“If I’ve spent my career being customer obsessed, then these guys are entrepreneur obsessed,” said Ulrich. “They support entrepreneurs from introduction all the way through their journey. They’ve even built software for Monday meetings tracking intros to talent as they move through the firm.”

She called FirstMark “the company behind the company”, and said she loved that aspect of the firm.

We also asked Ulrich about joining a well-established VC firm in the current landscape of the tech world, which is saturated in news around discrimination, harassment, and a lack of diversity.

“Diversity is critical to any business or any team, and this is one of the great things about New York,” said Ulrich. “New York is a melting pot and the more diversity you get around the table, the better decisions you make. Personally,” she continued, “I’m excited for the day when a partner can join a VC firm and it not be about if it’s a man or a woman, but be about his or her accomplishments. But the point is that we’re not there yet.”

Ulrich owes her success, in part, to knowing the difference between what is important and what’s urgent.

“I’ve learned the difference between what’s important and what’s urgent,” she explained in an interview with The Every Girl. “Dwight Eisenhower hit the nail on the head with his quote: ‘Urgent things are not always important, and important things are almost never urgent.’”

As she begins her VC career, Ulrich is particularly interested consumer-oriented AI as well as health tech companies, as she has experience in both of those realms.

 

Blade Runner 2049’ doesn’t quite match the original, but that’s okay

2 hours ago

October 6, 2017

After all, how could a second film improve on the original’s depiction of futuristic Los Angeles? Even if the real L.A. seems unlikely to acquire quite as many flying cars and giant neon billboards by 2019, Blade Runner‘s city still sets the standard for seedy science fiction metropolises.

More importantly, the first story ends on a perfect note of uncertainty (at least in Ridley Scott’s director’s cut, as well as his subsequent “final cut”). What could a sequel do, except ruin that ambiguity?

And yet Blade Runner 2049 (which opens this weekend) manages to avoid the obvious pitfalls. Its plot, like Blade Runner‘s, feels gratifyingly self-contained, with no transparent attempts to set up a series of sequels or spinoffs. Nor does it go out of its way to wrap up lingering mysteries from the first film — if something was ambiguous at the end of Blade Runner, it’s probably still ambiguous at the end of 2049.

There is one question that writers Hampton Fancher (who co-wrote the original film) and Michael Green seem to have closed the book on: Whether the replicants — the humanoid robots hunted by the blade runners of the title — should be considered human.

In Blade Runner, there are suggestions — like the telltale glint in their eyes, or the fact that they can’t pass a Voigt-Kampff empathy test — that there’s something fundamentally different about replicants. What settles the matter, ultimately, is Rutger Hauer’s performance as Roy Batty. Batty (a replicant) can be violent and cruel, but his humor, his rage, and finally his compassion make him seem more alive, more human than anyone else in the film.

In Blade Runner 2049, characters still refer to replicants’ inferiority (in one conversation, a replicant is told that he doesn’t have a soul), but it’s become even more obvious that this is a lie — a necessary fiction to continue their enslavement by “real” humans. And the injustice of this enslavement is one of the central topics of the film.

As for the world the replicants and their makers inhabit, director Denis Villeneuve doesn’t try to top Blade Runner‘s cityscape. His Los Angeles remains dark, rainy and gloomily beautiful, but it’s essentially unchanged from Scott’s depiction of 2019.

Villeneuve seems to have been more inspired by the task of creating a world beyond the city limits. This world was mentioned but never seen in Blade Runner, while the new film gives us a landscape that’s been blighted by environmental catastrophes and is now largely abandoned. (With its enormous, beautiful ruins, Blade Runner 2049 actually feels closer to the source material, Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?)

I haven’t really said anything about the story or characters yet, partly because Warner Brothers was particularly insistent that reviewers not spoil anything. But I can confirm that it takes place in the year 2049. Ryan Gosling plays K, a blade runner whose investigation (eventually) leads him to Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, who’s been in hiding since the events of the first film.

Gosling is fine as our new lead, delivering something like the same mix of quiet competence and emotional distance that we saw in Drive, except this time punctuated by explosions of anger. Ford, meanwhile, isn’t all that far from the grumpy old man we saw when he returned to Star Wars — but as in The Force Awakens, he’s also given opportunities to show real emotion, and he takes full advantage of them.

It’s a slow, quiet story, with plenty of time (163 minutes!) for you appreciate the visuals. Maybe it’s a little too quiet. I’m always on-board for a sad, beautiful science fiction movie, but I don’t think the new Blade Runner has a character quite as memorable as Batty (or Pris, or J.F. Sebastian), or a scene as perfect as Batty’s final conversation with Deckard.

In the end, I found that I admired the movie more than I was moved by it. (That’s also true of Villeneuve’s previous film, Arrival). Nor did Blade Runner 2049 quite convince me that Blade Runner truly needed a sequel. And I suspect it won’t match the singular impact and influence of its predecessor.

Still: It’s a thoughtful, well-made science fiction film. And that’s well worth the price of admission.

