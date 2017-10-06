The Last Article You’ll Ever Read!

By Kingston Duru

The road to success is a rough and dusty one that only a few walk. Now it is an open road that is accessible to everybody. Every day we are brought with limitless opportunities to express our talents and show our skills to the world but most times we fail to do that and so we remain in our shells hoping that one day we will be salvaged.

That day never comes unless you take a bold step. Get up, dust yourself. Put yourself together and face the world. Face the world with your gifts, with your talents. Face the world with all that you have not minding what people may say to you. It’s really a tough road. Many people have access to it only few take it. You know why? Because they are darers. They are do not care (if they make mistakes) what you say behind them or in their faces. The only way you learn is by making mistakes. Now I know you have heard this time without number, but you are reading this today because you have refused to act. Because you have refused to stand out and be somebody. Stop hiding! Stop Crying! Stop whining!

Here’s the hard truth. Nobody knows you nobody cares about you. You only keep yourself down be thinking about what other people will say about you. They will mock you. They’ll spit in your face. They’ll embarrass you in public. But until you realize that a seed does not grow unless it dies you’ll never rise.

No successful person in this world today never failed. Failure is the bedrock of success. Yeah, 99 out of hundred actions may fail but at least they happened. At least your learnt something. Do you know how many unimplemented ideas failed? All of them. In fact they never existed.

If you must leave where you are today and get to where you want to be tomorrow then you must start failing. Start now! That painting you wanted to do, do it. That article you wanted to write, write it. That job you always wanted, apply for it. Life never gives you what you want. You go out there and you get what you want.

Now, here’s the secret to success.

There is no secret. It only takes days of hard work, focus, and determination. Stop texting, stop pinging, stop watching movies, and stop playing games. Start reading books, start working on your craft, start developing yourself physically, mentally. Start building your network; keep your eyes on the prize.

“Stop scrolling through your feed right now and work, you’ve been inspired now execute.” – Gary Vaynerchuk.