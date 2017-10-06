The new electric utilities

Almost two-thirds of Americans want renewables to be prioritized. As Aoi Senju points out, this desire transcends party politics and climate denial. But this doesn’t mean consumers want to pay more.

Zero fuel costs

Solar (and wind) power have made rapid progress against other energy options. Solar, and to a lesser extent, wind have benefited from rapid technological improvements and no-operating cost energy sources. In contrast, fossil fuel development is constrained by stable or increasing prices and the fact that technological improvements are made very costly and difficult by ever-harder extraction challenges.

A few different approaches to address this problem are starting to get traction. First, batteries can help. Some of the power generated during the day can be stored and then used at night.

Second, homes have many connected energy devices such as thermostats and hot water heaters. These can be adjusted to reduce peaks or to shift some of their activities to times when sunshine is abundant.

Fleets of batteries

Startups like Swell Energy are building out battery fleets among residential homeowners, and in doing so are creating a new category of behind-the-meter, virtual energy providers. Swell Energy is at the hub of the residential energy market and bridges the gap between utilities, installers, manufacturers and the consumer.

The company sells and leases batteries to homeowners and then aggregates the batteries to provide additional value to utilities. Swell Energy contracts directly with utilities like Southern California Edison with whom they are building the largest residential virtual power plant to date, a network of 3,000 homes with home batteries and solar that will help SCE reduce peak demand.

Utility contracts enable Swell Energy to provide leases to customers at more competitive rates than other providers. Utilities benefit by reducing their load and not needing to purchase expensive electricity during peak hours. By benefiting from the local and distributed nature of battery fleets, utilities also can forgo expensive infrastructure investments.

But what about the benefits to consumers? Batteries enable cheaper, more reliable power for homeowners and are the ideal companion for solar, allowing consumers to store energy for use at night. The dispatchable nature of energy storage allows consumers to store energy from the grid when it is cheapest in the day and use this stored electricity when the rates are most expensive.

There also is value in having the ability to be independent from the grid, particularly during an outage.

Energy independence

Hurricane Irma provided a timely case study on energy independence.

“People need to be prepared for extended outages — weeks,” commented an FPL representative on the expected duration of power outages in Florida following the hurricane.

In contrast to the grid, cellular services continued to function throughout the hurricane because cellular network operators have installed batteries and generators for their equipment. They learned a tough lesson during Hurricane Katrina, when 70 percent of the network went offline.

Power outages cause new problems. Without backup power, smart homes become dumb or at least less smart as connected devices shut down. Grid failure also impacts EVs such as cars and rideables.

Home battery storage offers a new layer of security for homeowners who want to avoid prolonged outages.

Backup systems aren’t new, but their market penetration is relatively small. In part, this may be because leasing is typically not available to residential customers, so this appliance looks like an AC purchase.

Batteries will replace fuel-powered systems, especially in sunnier spots, because they’re already competitive on cost (backup generator costs are higher than grid power). But they’re also easier to maintain — no moving parts means no servicing.