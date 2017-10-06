Connect with us

OVERCOMING LAZINESS

4 hours ago

Laziness is a state of inaction. It’s something that you do, not something you are. Being lazy means you have no motivational to do anything. lazy people are often seen as useless.
They are the ones who don’t do anything. They can be seen as underachievers. This can be a child or an adult.
In our community today we view students who never study as lazy, also with employee who doesn’t do his/her work has been lazy.
There is a difference between saying someone is lazy and someone acting lazy. One is suggesting that your laziness is temporary while the other suggest that’s its permanent. This is the myth/fact about laziness.
What causes laziness is lack of goals and purpose. If someone is given a good reason to do something he/she will do it perfectly. But people who don’t seem to do anything just haven’t found out good reason to do anything.
To motivate a lazy person, you need to help he/she find purpose and enough reason to work towards a certain goal.
Knowing how to overcome laziness comes down to finding enough reasons to take actions. Action will lead to success while inaction will lead to failure.

HOW TO DEAL WITH A JOB YOU HATE

4 hours ago

October 6, 2017

The term job dissatisfaction has been popular topic of many peoples  discussions. How many times have you heard someone complain about their job? How do you deal with a job you hate but have to keep in order to pay the bill and feed your family and other needs?

Some studies show that job satisfaction is one of the main causes of stress and stress is one of the main cause of illness. This article is not about how to find out if you hate your job or not. If you hate your job, you know it. So let’s see what sort of options you have to deal with this without  cutting off your only source of income.

When you have a job you hate, its draining both mentally and physically. But if have had your job for some time, you most likely have done what most people do. You’ve found ways to make yourself believe that the job isn’t that bad.

You focus on the good things about the job in order to get rid of the bad things that makes you want to quit your job. Although this is a good temporary solution, overtime it will have an adverse effect on you. You can’t lie to yourself for too long. That fake smile you put on everyday will eventually turn into a frown and your attitude will suffer as well. So what is the better solution?

Figure out exactly what makes you hate your job. Is it the actual work itself or the environment or working condition? If you have a job you can careless about, then the obvious solution is to find a way to get into a job that means something to you.

If you have a job that is in a field you like but you hate it because of the working conditions, then you need to find a way to upgrade your conditions by going to another company or getting a promotion.

Don’t deny your emotions, they’re telling you something. Use that energy to create a plan and take action to move yourself towards a job, career or company you will actually enjoy working for. Try creating plan of escape to be able to leave the job and do something you enjoy even it takes years to accomplish because if you don’t, you will end up hating your life.

Olori Wuraola Confirms Marriage Clash

Ayandola Ayanleke

1 month ago

August 30, 2017

There were speculations some weeks back that the marriage of Ooni Ogunwusi to Olori Wuraola has clashed.

But it remained a rumour due to the rebuttal statement issued by the Palace.

However, the Olori herself has confirmed the news on her Instagram page.

She said,

“We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity & nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

What I can confirm, is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

We’ve seen this movie before. Women being dragged in the press & blamed for everything under the sun. This behavior is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander is a cancer that harvests to eat away the souls of the planter.

The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defense or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.

As I bid adieu to this chapter, my wish to you all is to step into your lives – boldly & fearlessly, the way God intended and live not just by words, but through example. The best chapter in our lives is the one we are writing now. Thank you for your love and support.

With peace, love & light, -Her Highness, Zaynab Otiti Obanor.”

She has also reverted back to using her maiden name.

Five signs your woman is not in for it.

3 months ago

July 11, 2017

Couples who have been together for a long time would confess that passion fades with time, no matter how eagerly both of you loved to jump on the bed at the initial stage of your relationship.

However, this doesn’t have to translate to an all-out boredom in bed, as couples are still expected to love having sex with each other, even if they have been together forever, says sex therapist, Dr. Brandy Engler.

Engler is of the view that boredom is more of an aversive state — like, ‘I’m not really feeling this at all.’

So, how can a man know when his woman has drifted into “I could not care less about sex” territory?

Watch for these five signs and learn how to win her back to the bedroom!

• She regularly goes to bed at a different time than you. Maybe she really doesn’t want to watch football with you. But there’s a more likely reason for her early bedtime: She’s aiming to avoid intimacy.
“She is trying not to be in bed at the same time as you,” says Engler. “Women talk about doing this on purpose.” Conversely, some women may linger in the living room until you’ve dozed off, with a similar goal of avoiding sex.

What to do: You could try initiating sex earlier, since she may just be frustrated with your late-night attempts at moving in on her. “When women are losing interest, men really need to have good seduction skills to lure them in,” says Engler.

You may also talk to her and let her know it’s okay if she currently has little motivation for sex. That way, she knows you don’t expect her to be hot instantly, and that you’re willing to work toward revving up her desire together.

• She wants to stick with one position during sex. An especially bad sign: She favours the move that she knows gets you off fastest. That means she wants it to be over quickly, says Engler.

As a psychologist and sex expert at Cornell University, Dr. Megan Fleming, puts it, “If she’s like, ‘Let’s not switch things up; let’s just do this and get done,’ she’s not interested in feeling more pleasure. It’s totally obligatory, going through the motions.”

What to do: If you’re running a one-position show, try adding an extra element of pleasure for her, suggests Engler. Hopefully, once she’s reminded how awesome her orgasm feels—and even the pleasure leading up to it—she’ll reengage in the experience. Or even better, guide her into a new position entirely—ideally, one that requires standing.

• When you offer to get her off, she declines. It’s one thing to decline giving you oral sex, since that can be a lot of work; but to refuse her own pleasure? That’s a bad sign.

“Having an orgasm—and the process it takes to get there—can be very sensual, relaxing, and connecting,” says Engler. If she doesn’t value those things—and would rather just sleep—your connection may no longer be strong enough to entice her into bed. This level of apathy may indicate a deeper issue: “Sometimes, there are other emotions loaded into boredom, like irritation, anger, and disappointment,” Engler explains.

What to do: She may sense that you’re offering an orgasm for your own personal ego boost—not because you really want to give her pleasure, says Fleming. So, before giving up, let her know you’re all about her. If she’s still not interested, bring it up outside the bedroom in the morning.

“Demonstrate curiosity about her experience of your sex life—something many men don’t do,” says Engler. “It’s an opportunity to see what’s going on in the relationship that might make her not want to connect.”

• She asks, ‘did you finish?’ before you actually did. Translation: “You’re lasting too long — let’s wrap things up!” A lot of guys think women want sex to last a long time — like 30 minutes or more, says Engler. But, the truth is, most women are totally cool with a 10-minute session; any longer, and they may start to lose their lubrication, which is just uncomfortable.
Half an hour may seem especially long to a woman who can’t climax during intercourse, Engler adds.

What to do: If you’re nowhere close to finishing, work on drawing her attention. Caress her face, and make intimate eye contact with her. “Connection is a huge turn-on for women,” says Fleming.

• She doesn’t want to be naked during sex. Apart from a rushed-and-raunchy quickie, a refusal to get totally nude can be a sign she’s not really interested in connecting with you.

If this is a consistent issue, she may just be body-conscious. It’s when she suddenly starts keeping her top on that you must worry about boredom.

What to do: “Use your words to be sort of commanding, but also pleasing — like Do this, oh that’s nice, now do this. When women feel desired, it incites their desire a little bit more,” says Engler.

