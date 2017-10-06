Connect with us

Health

Paramedics authorized to give vaccines amid San Diego Hepatitis A outbreak

Published

5 hours ago

on


Amid warnings from health officials that it could take years to rid of California’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak, San Diego has granted paramedics the authority to administer vaccines to the area’s at-risk populations.
Under the special measure, which was approved on Wednesday, paramedics will be able to deliver hepatitis A doses under the supervision of nurses and at vaccination events geared toward at-risk populations, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“Paramedics already have basic skills in terms of delivering injections, and this approval allows us to give them training to do vaccination but only in very specific settings with very specific oversight,” Dr. Kristi Koening, director of the San Diego Emergency Medical Service, told the news outlet.

WOMAN FINDS RELIEF 10 YEARS AFTER DEVELOPING ‘MYSTERY’ COUGH

Koening had made the request on Sept. 20 in response to the outbreak that has killed 17 and sickened more than 500. The contagious disease has inflicted mainly the homeless communities in San Diego, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles counties.

People without symptoms can carry the illness, and it is spread through contact with an infected person’s feces. The virus can spread through food, objects, sex or sharing drug paraphernalia. San Diego has already implemented power-washing streets and installing hand-washing stations, and plans to open an encampment for the homeless equipped with tents, showers, restrooms, food security and social services.

Vaccination efforts have seen nearly 1,400 doses distributed this far, but such efforts may not see immediate results.

Dr. Monique Foster, a medical epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said it’s not unusual for an outbreak of this size to last more than a year.

“I don’t think the worst is over,” Jessica Randolph, Santa Cruz County public health manager, said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Health

Nerve Stimulation Restores Consciousness In Man After 15 Years

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By

London: A 35-year-old man, who had been in a vegetative state for 15 years after a car accident, has shown signs of consciousness after a nerve stimulator was implanted into his chest, according to a case study.

The case, published in the journal Current Biology, shows that vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) – a treatment already in use for epilepsy and depression – can help to restore consciousness even after many years in a vegetative state.

The outcome challenges the general belief that disorders of consciousness that persist for longer than 12 months are irreversible, the researchers said.

“By stimulating the vagus nerve, we show that it is possible to improve a patient’s presence in the world,” said Angela Sirigu, from the Institut des Sciences Cognitives Marc Jeannerod in France.

The vagus nerve connects the brain to many other parts of the body, including the gut. It is known to be important in waking, alertness, and many other essential functions.

To test the ability of VNS to restore consciousness, the researchers wanted to select a difficult case to ensure that any improvements could not be explained by chance.

They looked to a patient who had been lying in a vegetative state for more than a decade with no sign of improvement.

After one month of vagal nerve stimulation, the patient’s attention, movements and brain activity significantly improved. The man began responding to simple orders that had been impossible before.

For example, he could follow an object with his eyes and turn his head upon request. He also showed an improved ability to stay awake when listening to his therapist reading a book.

After stimulation, the researchers also observed responses to “threat” that had been absent. For instance, when the examiner’s head suddenly approached the patient’s face, he reacted with surprise by opening his eyes wide. After many years in a vegetative state, he had entered a state of minimal consciousness.

Recordings of brain activity also showed major changes.

The theta EEG signal – important for distinguishing between a vegetative and minimally conscious state – increased significantly in areas of the brain involved in movement, sensation, and awareness.

VNS also increased the brain’s functional connectivity. A PET scan showed increases in metabolic activity in both cortical and subcortical regions of the brain, too.

The findings show that the right intervention can yield changes in consciousness even in the most severe clinical cases.

“Brain plasticity and brain repair are still possible even when hope seems to have vanished,” Ms Sirigu said. The researchers are now planning a large collaborative study to confirm and extend the therapeutic potential of VNS for patients in a vegetative or minimally conscious state.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Health

Mom loses finger in freak injury at son’s baseball practice

Published

1 day ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


A Tennessee mother who felt some pain after catching her left ring finger on the fence at her son’s T-ball practice said she initially thought her wedding band had cut her skin, but then she looked down and realized that her finger was gone.

“When I hopped down, my finger just didn’t come with me,” Chelsey Brown, of Clarksville said.

Brown’s husband, Kyle, quickly ripped his shirt off and put it on her hand to stop the bleeding. The two rushed to the car and were met by a nurse who came running from a nearby field.
.

OPERATION VIDEOS A BAD IDEA, PAPER SAYS

“A nurse from another field came running over to the car and was like ‘I’m a nurse, do you need a First Aid kit?’ and I was like, ‘It’s my finger, it’s gone,’” Brown said. “She was like ‘Where is it?’ and I said ‘It’s still on the gate.’”

Brown’s husband went to retrieve her finger, which was hanging on the fence by her ring, while the nurse used a cell-phone charger to form a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding. They rushed to nearby Tennova Healthcare, where doctors arranged for a Life Flight to take her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The injury also tore the tendon attached to the finger clean from Brown’s elbow, canceling any hope for reattachment. Doctors told Brown that even if they attempted to reattach it, the finger would die within one day.

“The doctor took one look at it and was like ‘There’s no way I could reattach this. Everything is just so shredded,’” Brown said.

Her recovery has included battling phantom pain, and will require six weeks of physical therapy to help her adapt to the missing finger.

“There’s a lot of stiffness in there, and other than that, the phantom pain was definitely the worst,” she said. “It would feel like my finger was throbbing or it would feel like my knuckle needed a crack. There was that same pain from when it first happened, and there was nothing I could do at all.”

MOM GETS JAIL OVER REFUSAL TO VACCINATE SON

Brown has kept high-spirits throughout her injury and subsequent recovery, and said that while her job as a bank teller proves difficult when handling coins, she’s able to see the lighter side of most situations.

“I feel like I’m adjusting well,” she said. “I’m a really strong believer in ‘everything happens for a reason,’ even though I may not know what that reason is for now.”

Brown wants others to be aware of the potential dangers that could come from something as seemingly innocent as holding onto a fence. She said she had only hopped down about a foot, and with kids playing nearby she worries that others could get hurt. She called on the park to fix some gaps in the fences that could prove hazardous.

“I just don’t want that to happen to anybody else,” Brown said. “Some of [the fences] do have a gap that need to be fixed. There’s kids out here that could fall and hit their eye, hit their head.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Health

Tips On How To Whiten Your Teeth At Home

Published

3 days ago

on

October 3, 2017

By

About 18 percent of people report “usually concealing their teeth in photos,” many due to being embarrassed over the yellow appearance of their teeth. Having great teeth is very important in our culture today — hence the growing number of people using white strips at home or turning to professional in-office whitening treatments. Your teeth are some of the first things people notice; they’re a sign of health as well as confidence. When making a first impression, most worry about having aged, crooked or discolored teeth, which can send a signal that you don’t really care about yourself. Who doesn’t want to have a beautiful smile with white, sparkling teeth? But what the best way to whiten your teeth?

The sad truth is that some people, no matter how many times they brush their teeth, have stained teeth from habits like drinking coffee or tea and/or smoking. Oftentimes yellow- or brown-tinted teeth can also point to a larger problem: unhealthy gums, thinning enamel and overall poor dental hygiene. Whitening the teeth alone won’t help protect the teeth or gums from cavities or diseases, such as gingivitis — so while white teeth are certainly a nice thing to have, it helps to keep things in perspective.

As one dentist reporting for the Dentistry IQ website puts it, “It is a misnomer that whiter teeth are the same as healthy teeth, since tooth color has very little to do with the health of the tooth. The consumer perception, though, is that white teeth equal a healthy mouth, and perception is reality.”

Why Do Teeth Turn Yellow?

Teeth become discolored, turning yellow or even a beige or brown color, due to stains that develop on both the surface of teeth (the enamel) as well as deeper in the teeth’s structure. Tooth enamel is the hard, white surface of your teeth.

Underneath enamel is a pale brown substance called dentin, which can become more visible when enamel gets thinner — a very common occurrence for many adults. Dental erosion (erosive tooth wear) results from chronic loss of dental hard tissue that is chemically etched away from the tooth surface by acid and/or chelation (without bacterial involvement). Some of the reasons enamel thins? Risk factors include aging, genetics and intake of foods that promote erosion and/or staining. Many of these same unhealthy habits also increase your risk for gum disease .

While it’s unrealistic to expect that your teeth will remain shiny and very white into older age, many factors that accelerate the rate of teeth discoloration can be avoided.

Some of the reasons teeth turn yellow, beige or brown include:
Drinking coffee or tea
Smoking cigarettes
Thinning tooth enamel due to aging
Eating a poor diet. This includes consuming lots of processed foods high in acid, including soft drinks/soda, candies or sometimes certain fruits. Even some supplements can worsen enamel thinning due to containing acids.
Suffering from dry mouth (since lack of saliva means less protection for enamel)
Breathing through your mouths and having blocked nasal passages. These lower saliva and prevent the teeth/mouth from remoisturizing
Antibiotic use
Excessive fluoride intake, especially if this habit starts when you’re a child
Genetic factors

How to Naturally Whiten Your Teeth At Home

1. Brush After Drinking or Eating

The best way to whiten your teeth naturally, however not always the easiest, is to simply brush your teeth after eating or drinking something. This takes a lot of persistence and can even be kind of difficult depending on where you are at the time of eating (such as work or school).

Avoiding smoking cigarettes , drinking too much coffee and/or soda, improving your oral hygiene overall, and eating a healthy diet also help prevent yellow teeth. If you do regularly drink staining beverages, do so through a straw and try to cut back. Try to drink more plain water after eating or drinking something staining or acidic to help reduce the negative effects.

Most food does not stain teeth, but if you are a coffee drinker or if you smoke, you can pretty much count on having discolored teeth over time due to thinning enamel and/or staining. If this is the case, then having your teeth cleaned every three months may be in order, besides trying some of the natural remedies listed here.

2. Baking Soda and Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is an antibacterial agent and works great as a total mouth and gum cleaner and keeps the mouth free of germs. A good oral mouth rinse can be made using hydrogen peroxide; use half water and half hydrogen peroxide, swish around in your mouth for about one minute, and then rinse. Research shows hydrogen peroxide keeps breath fresh by eliminating bad bacteria due to acting as a natural antiseptic/antibacterial agent. According to the Dentistry Network, it has many uses in dentistry today, with its most common application to whiten your teeth. It’s also capable of providing natural protection against gum diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis.
For another way to use this product, mix a small amount of hydrogen peroxide with a small amount of baking soda in order to make a paste that helps remove more plaque from teeth. A review published in the Journal of Dentistry found that “results from the five controlled clinical studies on over 270 subjects consistently demonstrate that Arm & Hammer baking soda dentifrices enhanced plaque removal effectiveness of tooth brushing to a significantly greater extent than the non-baking soda dentifrice products.” Results from measurements of patients’ tooth surfaces (such as facial, lingual, proximal and gingival surfaces) also demonstrated statistically greater reductions in mean plaque scores when using baking soda compared to when using baking soda-free products.

To use these products safely to whiten your teeth, brush your teeth as usual first, making sure to reach the back of the teeth too. Baking soda is a gritty substance like sandpaper so be careful that you have enough hydrogen peroxide mixed in with the soda — because if you don’t it can very well scrub the enamel right off your teeth. This is a big problem, considering enamel does not grow back. The paste should not be gritty at all; in fact, it should be a runnier paste than a stiff paste. Rub the paste onto your teeth for about 30 seconds, then rinse well.

3. Coconut Oil Pulling

Can it be true? Coconut oil to clean your teeth? Just when you thought you heard it all when it comes to coconut oil, along comes the news that coconut oil pulling can serve as a natural teeth whitener. Some people attest to their teeth becoming whiter and overall healthier by applying coconut oil to their teeth after they brush, and most people praise the results of oil pulling.

Simply put a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it between your teeth for five to 20 minutes, or add a few drops to your toothbrush and brush it on. Another option is to apply coconut oil to a corner of a clean washcloth and rub it on the teeth. A bonus regarding coconut pulling? Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties so it’s great for protecting and cleaning your gums as well.

A study featured in the Journal of Contemporary Dental Hygiene found, “Edible oil-pulling therapy is natural, safe and has no side effects. Hence, it can be considered as a preventive therapy at home to maintain oral hygiene.”

4. Use Apple Cider Vinegar

It makes sense that apple cider vinegar (ACV), which effectively works as a natural antibiotic and teeth/gum cleanser, would also be able to remove stubborn stains on the teeth. ACV is especially helpful for removing stains due to common culprits like coffee and nicotine (smoking). Studies suggest that for many with dark stains it even works just as well as commercial products as a natural teeth whitener. No wonder some report that after using ACV it looks like you just got your teeth professionally cleaned.

What’s the secret of ACV? It contains compounds including acetic acid , potassium, magnesium, probiotics and enzymes, which kill germs (dangerous “bad” bacteria) and at the same time foster the growth of beneficial “good” probiotic bacteria . Since it’s naturally acidic, it helps break down plaque or other substances stuck to the teeth. The pH of apple cider vinegar can remove stains from your teeth, which helps naturally whiten your teeth.

The key to using ACV for teeth whitening is to be consistent, using it for at least a month continuously in order to see the best results. However, be careful, as with all acids, it can remove the enamel on your teeth if you brush too hard or use too much. After brushing with ACV, you need to brush again with regular toothpaste, preferably a non-fluoride paste, or rinse your mouth out well. Take your finger and rub apple cider vinegar on your teeth for about one minute. Then rinse your mouth out with water or a hydrogen peroxide rinse.

5. Lemon or Orange Peels

Similarly to apple cider vinegar, some swear that using citrus fruits — including lemon and/or orange peels, or lemon essential oil , which contain beneficial acids — also does the trick for whitening teeth. These foods overall are very healthy, such as benefiting digestion due to regulating levels of stomach acid, but the high acid content can also eventually wear away the enamel on the teeth if used too aggressively. Like with ACV, if you use lemon or orange peel on your teeth always rinse your mouth afterward to be on the safe side . Use the hydrogen peroxide oral rinse formula described above for best results.

6. Strawberries and Other Healthy Foods

Rumor has it that some celebrities whiten their teeth with healthy foods like strawberries. Who would have thought? Model Tyra Banks even tried this teeth-whitening trick on her show. She simply mashed up about four or five strawberries and rubbed this yummy mixture all over her teeth, then rinsed well afterward.
Berries contain many beneficial antioxidants and other compounds that can benefit the health of your teeth, but they’re not the only ones that keep your teeth looking great as you age. The quality of your diet overall is highly tied to the health of your teeth. Foods that can help keep your gums and teeth strong, plus free from diseases or signs of aging, include teeth-strengthening foods like:
sources of calcium like yogurt or raw milk
foods high in magnesium and potassium like leafy green veggies, apples or pears
cage-free eggs
mushrooms
sweet potatoes, carrots or squash
celery
nuts like walnuts or almonds

7. Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal , an absorbing product used to trap toxins inside the body, can help whiten your teeth by absorbing plaque and microscopic tidbits that cause staining. To whiten your teeth naturally with charcoal, wet a toothbrush and dip into powdered activated charcoal. Brush teeth as normal, paying special attention to areas showing the most staining. Sip a bit of water, swish through mouth thoroughly and spit. Rinse well, until spit is clear. For best results, brush your teeth with activated charcoal two to three times per week, but avoid using it if you have crowns, caps or porcelain veneers.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending