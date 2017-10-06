PFN backs restructuring, calls for equity, justice



The National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Dr. Felix Omobude, on Thursday in Kano backed the clamour for the restructuring of the country as long as it is the desire of majority of Nigerians.

According to the cleric, democracy is dynamic and the country should be restructured if it is the will of the people, as recently demonstrated in many parts the country.

Omobude said his mission to Kano was to emphasize the need for the Christian community in Kano and beyond to live together with others peacefully.

The cleric made the remark during his Presidential visit/revival, with the theme, ‘Fire of Revival,’ held at the Calvary Assembly, Nomansland, Kano.

He said, “PFN remains in one country, where everyone is free to live wherever he chooses to settle down as well as transact his business and participate in the polity of that local community. We belong to one nation and the people are free and there should be justice, fairness and equity, which has been and still our prayer and desire for Nigeria.

“The word, restructuring, has to be defined to Nigerians as well as the modalities. However, I believe that what is more important to Nigerians than anything else is equity and justice. It means that somebody from the minority tribe can aspire to the highest office, without hindrance, that is what we are clamouring for.”

Similarly, he submitted that it was not out of place for the government to revisit the issue, adding that his message to Nigerians was for them to understand that if God wanted us fragmented, He could have done it but He chose not to.

