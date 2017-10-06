Connect with us

Seven Years And Two Children Later, Shakira And Football Star Gerard Pique To Call It Quits

Published

6 hours ago

on


Spanish newspapers are reporting that pop singer Shakira and her partner of seven years, Gerard Pique have ended their relationship.

The two have two sons together and have had to dispel rumours of rift since 2016. The otherwise very public couple have not been seen together since June, during the star-studded wedding of Lionel Messi in June.

After first telling newsmen that she wouldn’t attend the wedding because of her own touring schedule, Shakira later made the trip to Argentina with Pique.

Shakira had been insistent in the past that marriage was not on the table for them, despite the fact that the two appeared very much in love. ‘

‘For now there is no plan for a wedding nor am I pregnant. We’re very happy the way we are, and for now there are no plans for marriage, ‘ she said in a 2016 interview.

The announcement wraps up a rough week for Gerard Pique who declared his support for the breakout region of Catalonia where he comes from.

The region held a referendum to be an independent state, a move resisted by the Spanish government.

Pique was booed by football fans as the national team trained and said he was considering retiring from the team.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye Of Psquare Signs Deal With American Distribution Company & Record Label Empire

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By


Things are shaping up for Peter Okoye, one half of the former P-Square music duo.

Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage name “Mr P” has just signed a partnership deal with Empire, an American distribution company and record label based in San Francisco, California.

He shared the news on his Instagram page and so did the official Empire page.

Entertainment

Witness-Tagbo Umeike Died After A Drinking Competition

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By

Davido honored the invitation of the Lagos state commissioner of police yesterday when he showed up at the command headquarter to state his own version of the murder case.

An insider said just as Davido showed up for questioning, his manager, Asa Asika and workers were arrested by police and whisked to Area A Command in Bariga where they were briefly detained.

An eyewitness who saw how the deceased died said Tagbo, Davido and others were playing a drinking game when he allegedly passed out.

The source said the drinking game idea started with Davido who promised to give a brand new iPhone 8 and N200,000 Naira to the winner.

Tagbo who was serious about winning the huge prize reportedly overdosed on alcohol and suffered liver damage.

The source however blamed Davido for watching the deceased as he drank himself until he passed out.

“After he passed out, I think…I don’t know what happened…the CCTV showed that Davido was asking him to come into his car but I think they he (Tagbo) didn’t want to enter into Davido’s car, then they forced him into his own car…then there was this blackout.

Now they don’t want to tell us how he got to the hospital. That is the question. How did he get to the hospital? Because the police met his car and his body in the hospital with no one” – the eyewitness added

The witness said Davido has a serious case hanging on his neck as many people saw him while ordering his workers to bundle the deceased in his car.

Entertainment

Kemi Olunloyo Poses In Just Bra To Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By


The Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017 began on Sunday, 1 October and ends on Tuesday, 31 October. It is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Below is how Nigerian journalist also known online as Snitchlady, Kemi Olunloyo decided to do her own awareness.

