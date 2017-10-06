Seven Years And Two Children Later, Shakira And Football Star Gerard Pique To Call It Quits



Spanish newspapers are reporting that pop singer Shakira and her partner of seven years, Gerard Pique have ended their relationship.

The two have two sons together and have had to dispel rumours of rift since 2016. The otherwise very public couple have not been seen together since June, during the star-studded wedding of Lionel Messi in June.

After first telling newsmen that she wouldn’t attend the wedding because of her own touring schedule, Shakira later made the trip to Argentina with Pique.

Shakira had been insistent in the past that marriage was not on the table for them, despite the fact that the two appeared very much in love. ‘

‘For now there is no plan for a wedding nor am I pregnant. We’re very happy the way we are, and for now there are no plans for marriage, ‘ she said in a 2016 interview.

The announcement wraps up a rough week for Gerard Pique who declared his support for the breakout region of Catalonia where he comes from.

The region held a referendum to be an independent state, a move resisted by the Spanish government.

Pique was booed by football fans as the national team trained and said he was considering retiring from the team.