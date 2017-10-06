Connect with us

Two most wanted cult leaders killed in Imo

1 hour ago

Two men, said to be most wanted cult leaders and kidnappers in Imo State, were on Thursday gunned down by the operatives of the state police command.

They were killed during a shootout in the Nwagbaubi forest in Assa community, in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

The slain suspected criminals were identified as Tochukwu Egbelu, aka black face; and Enyia Iwu, aka Sparo.

The police said they were the leaders of the Iceland cult, which had been credited with the killing of over 20 people and the destruction of over 30 houses.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, told our correspondent that three other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

Enwerem, a Superintendent of Police, said the deceased had been on the wanted list of the command for a long time.

“Black face and Saparo, as well as other persons who are currently on the run, have been on the wanted list of the command.

“They are responsible for the killings of Inspector Silas Obaji and Corporal Asuquo Nama sometime in April.

“The hoodlums equally masterminded the beheading of one Chinweuba of Obile community in September. They are of the Iceland Confraternity,” Enwerem added.

The police spokesperson said the success was as a result of the commitment of the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, to stamping out kidnapping and cultism in the state.

According to Enwerem, one locally-made short gun with five live cartridges and one single-barrelled gun were recovered from the slain cult members.

“It was during a gun duel with police operatives deployed by the CP that the two men died,” he said.

The traditional Ruler of Assa community, Eze Emmanuel Assor, said peace was gradually returning to his community..

The traditional ruler disclosed that the news of the death of the two cult members sparked off jubilation in the community, adding that indigenes of the community, who had been on the exile, had been returning to their homes.

Assor said property worth over N700m had been destroyed since 2010 when the Deygbam and Iceland confraternities started supremancy war in the two communities.

PFN backs restructuring, calls for equity, justice

2 hours ago

October 6, 2017

The National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Dr. Felix Omobude, on Thursday in Kano backed the clamour for the restructuring of the country as long as it is the desire of majority of Nigerians.

According to the cleric, democracy is dynamic and the country should be restructured if it is the will of the people, as recently demonstrated in many parts the country.

Omobude said his mission to Kano was to emphasize the need for the Christian community in Kano and beyond to live together with others peacefully.

The cleric made the remark during his Presidential visit/revival, with the theme, ‘Fire of Revival,’ held at the Calvary Assembly, Nomansland, Kano.

He said, “PFN remains in one country, where everyone is free to live wherever he chooses to settle down as well as transact his business and participate in the polity of that local community. We belong to one nation and the people are free and there should be justice, fairness and equity, which has been and still our prayer and desire for Nigeria.

“The word, restructuring, has to be defined to Nigerians as well as the modalities. However, I believe that what is more important to Nigerians than anything else is equity and justice. It means that somebody from the minority tribe can aspire to the highest office, without hindrance, that is what we are clamouring for.”

Similarly, he submitted that it was not out of place for the government to revisit the issue, adding that his message to Nigerians was for them to understand that if God wanted us fragmented, He could have done it but He chose not to.

Nnamdi Kanu has no means of livelihood, says army

2 hours ago

October 6, 2017

The Nigerian Army has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has no means of livelihood, but used “propaganda” to make people believe him.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, stated this in Abuja, while rounding off a two-day media conference on the military’s enhancement of human rights.
The army spokesman, who stressed the need for a robust army-media relationship towards enhancing national security, said those people following the IPOB leader were in a “one-chance vehicle.”

Usman said, “There was an allegation that somebody (Kanu) went into hiding. Now, I can’t remember the day but in an interview on Channels TV, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brothers said that he was in hiding and he knew where he was.

“And one lawyer came up that he has taken the Chief of Army Staff to court. Now, who gave you the brief? You said you do not know where he (Kanu) is. Now, who gave you the brief? And the media is asking us where is Nnamdi Kanu? Why not ask the man that said so who gave him the brief to take people to court when he does not know where the man is?

“…That is why those people following him have entered into a one-chance vehicle. This is somebody standing trial in a criminal case. Sometimes, whether we like it or not, we want to stand against the truth. But no matter how long, the truth will come to pass on October 17. This is an individual without a means of livelihood.
“I can speak eloquently. So what? If I can speak like him; I can also have my own group, that’s exactly what is happening. So, what is the essence of our education as a people? You know that somebody is in a criminal case, and you believe in him.”

The lead Defence Counsel to the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the statement of the military was an “afterthought”, adding that the case was in court.

He said, “What we have put before the court is that the army should produce Nnamdi Kanu. The statement about his credibility or his means of livelihood is an afterthought. The case is already in court.”

Court Orders 3 Men Whipped For Loitering In Abuja

18 hours ago

October 5, 2017

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that three men should be given six lashes of cane each for loitering at the Hill Top Garden, Abuja.

Daniel Lucky, Aliyu Ahmed and Badiru Lawal were arraigned for constituting “nuisance” at a black spot.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, warned them to desist from crime.

Mr. Abubakar imposed the punishment following admission of guilt by the trio, who, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

They claimed their action resulted from bad peer influence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that a police patrol team in Utako, Abuja, led by Jimoh Gbende arrested the men on September 30.

“They were caught at a black spot at Hill Top Garden, opposite the Wuse Market,” she said.

Ms. Avhioboh said the men had been warned in the past by the police to stop loitering there.

“During police investigation, the men could not give satisfactory answers to what they were doing at the black spot,’’ she said.

She told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 199 of the Penal Code.

