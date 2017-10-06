Connect with us

Zambia Goalkeeper & Striker Suffers Injuries Ahead Of Match vs Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

on


Zambia are sweating on the fitness of two of their key players, after both players pulled out of their morning training session in Abuja on Thursday.

The Chipolopolo had their first training session in Abuja before heading to Uyo, the venue of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier ‎against the Super Eagles.

First-choice goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene left the training session few minutes after it started, clutching onto his left thigh in agony.

Mweene apparently injured himself, when he made a full length dive to save a shot during the team shooting practices. The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper had to watch the rest of the session from the sidelines.

In-form striker, Patson Daka, was next to depart the session halfway as the Red Bull Salzburg forward ‎suffered what looked like a knee injury, shortly after the team started light jogging.

Daka was examined by the team doctor and after a while, had to resort to training alone.

‘Lionel Messi Gets Very Angry When He Doesn’t Receive The Ball’- This Former Team Mate Has Revealed

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By


Former Barcelona midfielder, Xavi Hernandez has stated that his former teammate Messi, gets pissed off if he is not given the ball.

He also believes Argentina can win the 2018 World Cup but they must not leave his former club colleague without the ball.

Xavi and Messi played alongside each other in Barcelona winning seven Liga titles together, until Spain international Xavi left for Qatari club Al Sadd in 2015.

Messi is not finding life easy on international duty, having failed to score from open play in 2017.

But the midfielder told Sport, “Barcelona and the Argentine national team cannot afford to allow 10 minutes to pass in a game without Leo Messi touching the ball.

“Messi has to be involved in the game. He has to be where things are happening, where the ball is.

“In addition, he’s going to get pissed off. If he doesn’t touch the ball for five minutes, you have to bring him to where the ball is. He has to participate in the play.”

Argentina will face Peru in Thursday evening’s crucial World Cup qualifier, with Jorge Sampaoli’s men currently on course for play-off with New Zealand.

Xavi added, “I think Argentina are capable of winning the World Cup next year.

“It’s true they’re in a difficult situation in South American qualifying, but we can all agree that if they qualify for the World Cup they will be one of the favourites.

“Because of the players they have and because I think they’ve got it right with the new manager [Sampaoli].

“Everyone in Spain rates Sampaoli.”

Neymar Tells PSG To Replace Striker Cavani With This Arsenal Star (Pictured)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By

According to French paper, Le Parisien, Sanchez and Neymar are friends and the Brazilian singled out his former Barcelona team-mate, as someone he wanted PSG to sign.

Any deal could reportedly see Cavani leave, with the club needing to sell players to balance their books and avoid breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

Germany winger, Julian Draxler, had also been touted as a possible makeweight in any deal to take Sanchez to Paris.

But after Cavani fell out with Neymar over penalty duties and PSG sporting director, Antero Henrique, allegedly expressed his concern over the forward’s efficiency in front of goal, the Uruguay striker might be the player to depart.

Celebrations As England, Germany Qualify For Russia World Cup 2018

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2017

By

Defending champions Germany, have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, following a 3-1 win away to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Thursday.

Sebastian Rudy and Sandro Wagner scored first-half goals and Joshua Kimmich netted a late third, as Germany made it nine wins out of nine in European qualifying Group C, ahead of Sunday’s final match at home to Azerbaijan.

England also qualified for next year’s tournament, with a 1-0 victory over Slovenia.

Harry Kane, who was the captain on the night, netted an injury-time winner at Wembley, to secure qualification.

As a result of Scotland’s 1-0 win over Slovakia, England only needed a draw to qualify from Group F.

